When Not to File a Car Insurance Claim

When it doesn’t make sense to file a car insurance claim

Not filing a car insurance claim can actually save you more money than filing one in some cases, depending on the vehicle damage and your coverage specifics. Often, filing a claim can lead your insurer to raise your rates, so there may be times when it’s cheaper in the long run not to file.

Here are a few scenarios in which you should think twice before filing a claim.

The cost of damages doesn’t exceed your deductible

If you have a fender bender or minor car accident that leaves your vehicle with a small dent or other minor damage, you may be better off paying for your repairs out of pocket. It may cost less to cover the repairs on your own than paying your deductible.

For example, if your deductible is $1,000 and it only costs $300 to repair your vehicle, holding off on a claim and using the funds in your bank account can save you money.

You accidentally damaged your vehicle and only have liability coverage

Unless you have collision coverage or comprehensive coverage, filing a claim because you backed into a mailbox or accidentally damaged your vehicle yourself won’t result in a payout for you. Instead, you should get an estimate and cover the repairs out of pocket. Reaching out to your insurer to file a claim and ask for compensation will likely increase your premiums.

You don’t want to fix the damage after a single-car, no-injury accident

You may decide that it’s not worth fixing the damage after a single-car accident with no injuries. This is particularly true if you have an older vehicle or you have plans to purchase a new one in the near future.