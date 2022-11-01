Cheap Car Insurance in Kentucky (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Some of the cheapest car insurance providers in Kentucky are Progressive, Travelers, and SafeAuto.
Car Insurance in Kentucky
Whether you’re driving to see a horse race at the Kentucky Derby, to delight your taste buds at a bourbon tasting, or to see the home of the Louisville Slugger, make sure you have the insurance coverage you need to stay safe on the road. Insurify will help you find the cheapest car insurance quotes.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Kentucky is $207/mo.
Progressive is the cheapest provider in Kentucky, with average rates of $156/mo.
The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Kentucky
How much is car insurance in Kentucky?
The average cost of car insurance in Kentucky is $261 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Getting affordable car insurance in Kentucky is possible. Kentucky drivers can get the minimum coverage they need to make sure they’re protected in the case of a car accident, have to cover medical expenses or property damage, and more by shopping around for the cheapest rates. Kentucky auto insurance has a variety of coverage policies at prices to fit all budgets.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$156
|Travelers
|$174
|SafeAuto
|$184
|Kemper Preferred
|$172
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Kentucky
What happens if you need minimum coverage? In this case, you might be interested in liability insurance. This type of insurance policy helps when you’re found at fault for property damage liability or bodily injury liability. You don’t want to be left paying out of pocket for car accidents or any other damage. Liability coverage can come in handy, so we looked up the cheapest rates.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$129
|Travelers
|$130
|State Auto
|$133
|Safeco
|$135
|SafeAuto
|$143
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Kentucky
Alternatively, maybe you need more coverage on your car insurance policy. Usually, these go beyond the state minimum for Kentucky insurance and include add-ons like comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and more. Whether it’s full coverage or not, the best option is to not be an uninsured motorist. Keep reading for the best rates on full-coverage car insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$187
|Travelers
|$196
|State Auto
|$244
|Kemper Preferred
|$174
|SafeAuto
|$210
Best Car Insurance in Kentucky
If money isn’t a barrier and you’re in the market for the best cheap car insurance, see below for the winners of the highest Insurify Composite Score (ICS). While these prices are a bit higher than the national average rate, the following companies rank as the best insurance providers in the state. This way, you’re getting the highest quality auto insurance coverage.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICS
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$366
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$232
|Nationwide
|89
|$326
|Safeco
|86
|$213
|State Auto
|76
|$209
|Travelers
|80
|$174
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify. The methodology weighs multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Kentucky Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Unfortunately, a driving history full of accidents and claims can do terrible things for your insurance premium. If you’re at a higher risk of getting into collisions, companies will notice. The best way to keep your rate low is by demonstrating that you are a safe driver.
Driving records and accident history can really negatively impact insurance rates. Violations, speeding tickets, being at fault for an accident, and driving under the influence (DUI) are all markers of high-risk driving. We always encourage keeping a clean driving record to keep costs low, but if that’s not possible, be sure to ask an insurance agent about any insurance discounts.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Kentucky
So what makes a “good driver”? Insurance providers recognize people whose driving history is free of collisions, claims, violations, and accidents. Many companies also offer discounts to policyholders who have gone collision-free for a number of years. Older age groups and women are also recognized as being less risky than younger drivers or men.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$154
|Travelers
|$168
|State Auto
|$181
|Kemper Preferred
|$162
|SafeAuto
|$168
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Kentucky
Everyone makes mistakes, but it’s important to know that these have consequences. Getting in trouble for driving under the influence (DUI) can cause significant damage to your driving history and severely impact how much you pay for your auto insurance policy, in addition to court fines, reinstatement fees, and more. Luckily, some companies still provide affordable rates after DUIs.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$155
|Liberty Mutual
|$191
|Travelers
|$195
|Dairyland
|$202
|Safeco
|$217
SR-22 Insurance in Kentucky
If you get a DUI, you may later require an SR-22 form. The SR-22 form proves that your auto insurance policy meets the minimum liability coverage mandated by state requirements or by court order. However, Kentucky does not require an SR-22 form. The following insurers may still provide cheap coverage for drivers with previous violations.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Kentucky
Unfortunately, if you were behind the wheel for anything as minor as a light fender bender to as serious as totaling a vehicle, then you’re responsible for an at-fault accident. This can spike what you pay for monthly payments and premiums.
However, Kentucky drivers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that it’s a no-fault state, meaning that your insurance company will pay for injuries that result from an accident—regardless of who caused it.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$151
|Travelers
|$182
|Liberty Mutual
|$270
|Kemper Preferred
|$239
|SafeAuto
|$249
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Kentucky
The need for speed might result in the need for a new budget. Like any other violation, speeding tickets negatively affect car insurance rates. The more you speed, the more points you rack up on your driver’s license, which means higher prices. Tickets can affect people differently, like if it was a first violation versus a fifth.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$179
|Travelers
|$210
|SafeAuto
|$232
|Kemper Preferred
|$209
|Safeco
|$241
Kentucky Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Financial history also impacts how much you pay for your auto insurance policy. Good credit is rewarded, as it reflects responsibility, while bad credit is usually punished with higher rates.
Insurify pulled together the data to determine the average monthly quote for drivers with excellent, good, average, and poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$229
|Good
|$244
|Average
|$285
|Poor
|$354
Kentucky Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age also comes into play when determining how much you pay in car insurance. When it comes to driving, the older you are, the better. Car insurance companies reward older drivers, who have more experience and more years behind the wheel. The newer you are to the rules of the road, the higher chance you have of getting into accidents or having to file claims; this is the case for teen drivers.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$559
|Under 25
|$415
|20s
|$310
|30s
|$239
|40s
|$237
|50s
|$222
|60s
|$215
|70s
|$234
|80+
|$263
Car Insurance Rates in Kentucky Cities
Car insurance in Kentucky varies from city to city. A number of factors are used to determine how much you pay for your policy, and ZIP code is one of them. This is because some auto insurance providers see some areas as riskier than others. For example, metropolitan areas, like Louisville and Lexington, have more drivers and, therefore, may be more prone to accidents.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Louiseville
|$353
|Lexington
|$222
|Bowling Green
|$217
|Owensboro
|$188
|Paducah
|$219
|Richmond
|$225
|Elizabethtown
|$224
|Hopkinsville
|$206
|Independence
|$225
|Middlesboro
|$252
|Mount Washington
|$274
|Oak Grove
|$244
|Lebanon
|$249
|Benton
|$196
Kentucky Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Kentucky is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Kentucky will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Kentucky.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kentucky
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kentucky roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kentucky[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kentucky is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Kentucky DMV Information
Typically known as the Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, this is a state-run service that assists drivers with administrative tasks. This is run by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which has sites all over the state. Here, Kentucky residents can register and renew their driver’s license or ID cards, register their vehicles, pick up license plates, and get insurance information.
Unfortunately, the DMV does not allow appointments to be made ahead of time. For the shortest wait times, avoid planning your visit on Mondays and Fridays or during lunch hours. No matter where you live in the Bluegrass State, a DMV shouldn’t be too far. Kentucky residents may be able to skip their visit altogether and get what they need through the DMV’s online portal.
Public Transportation in Kentucky
While Kentucky does have access to public transit, its popularity and accessibility vary based on the county you reside in. For example, Frankfort residents can take BUS, or the Bluegrass Ultra-Transit Service, run by the Bluegrass Community Action Agency, to get around, as well as the Frankfort Transit System (FTS). Check what’s available in your county.
Public transportation that is run by the state is a great option if you do not have access to a car, do not have a license, or are unable to operate a vehicle. If you end up finding that your county doesn’t offer many options for public transportation, you can also look into walking routes, getting a bike, rideshare opportunities, or transit options that can be reimbursed by employers.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Kentucky
No matter your credit history, age, driving record, or ZIP code, the most important thing to take away is that you don’t want to be an uninsured motorist. Seeing monthly rates can feel daunting, especially if you’re on a budget. But it’s still possible to get quality coverage you can afford.
Finding car insurance quotes and comparing them online is the best way to save on your auto insurance policy. Our tools make it easy for drivers to shop around and compare rates in a matter of minutes. In just a few clicks and completely for free, we do all of the work to help you find a cheap, good-quality auto insurance policy.
Frequently Asked Questions
According to the Kentucky government website, anyone who owns a motor vehicle in the state is required to carry minimum liability coverage. This means that anyone who gets behind the wheel must have car insurance, in addition to a driver’s license. Any driver who fails to present auto insurance is at risk of having their vehicle registration revoked.
Easy! Use Insurify to help you look up the best and cheapest auto insurance rates. Our tools do all the hard work to pull together average car insurance quotes from hundreds of companies in the market. Did we mention that it’s all for free? In just a matter of minutes, you can look up quality coverage that doesn’t cost you an arm and a leg from great insurance companies.
On average, Kentucky drivers can expect to pay $207 per month for their auto insurance policy, a bit higher than the national average of $140 per month. It is one of three states in the country that doesn’t take credit scores into account when calculating rates. This makes it easier and more inclusive for drivers to get a policy they can afford, despite identity and demographics.
Car insurance rates are determined by a number of factors that can either help or hurt you. In Kentucky, like in most other states, a driving history full of claims, violations, and collisions can negatively impact your premium. Your ZIP code, gender, and age also play a role in figuring out how much you’ll pay. For example, teen drivers who live in Louisville can expect to pay more.
Yes, Kentucky state law requires all drivers to carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. This usually helps pay for medical expenses that drivers and their passengers face after an accident, even if they’re found at fault. Up to $10,000 is provided per person, which can help cover hospital bills, wages lost due to injury, and other costs that rack up.
Insurify Insights
How Kentucky Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Kentucky below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Kentucky drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Kentucky
#41
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#37
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#18
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#43
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Kentucky is the #36 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #36
- Percent of drivers in Kentucky with an accident: 7.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Kentucky is the #18 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #18
- Percent of drivers in Kentucky with a DUI: 1.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Kentucky is the #49 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #49
- Percent of drivers in Kentucky with a reckless driving offense: 0.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Kentucky is the #49 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #49
- Percent of drivers in Kentucky with a rude driving violation: 0.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Kentucky is the #41 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #41
- Percent of drivers in Kentucky with a speeding ticket: 6.8%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Kentucky is the #31 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #31
- Percent of drivers in Kentucky with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Kentucky Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022