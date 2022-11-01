Cheap Car Insurance in Kentucky (2022)

Kentucky Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Kentucky is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Kentucky will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Kentucky.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kentucky

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kentucky roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

Requested by law enforcement

Renewing vehicle registration

The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kentucky[1] are:

$25,000 per person for bodily injury

$50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kentucky is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

$25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

$10,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Kentucky DMV Information

Typically known as the Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, this is a state-run service that assists drivers with administrative tasks. This is run by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which has sites all over the state. Here, Kentucky residents can register and renew their driver’s license or ID cards, register their vehicles, pick up license plates, and get insurance information.

Unfortunately, the DMV does not allow appointments to be made ahead of time. For the shortest wait times, avoid planning your visit on Mondays and Fridays or during lunch hours. No matter where you live in the Bluegrass State, a DMV shouldn’t be too far. Kentucky residents may be able to skip their visit altogether and get what they need through the DMV’s online portal.

Public Transportation in Kentucky

While Kentucky does have access to public transit, its popularity and accessibility vary based on the county you reside in. For example, Frankfort residents can take BUS, or the Bluegrass Ultra-Transit Service, run by the Bluegrass Community Action Agency, to get around, as well as the Frankfort Transit System (FTS). Check what’s available in your county.

Public transportation that is run by the state is a great option if you do not have access to a car, do not have a license, or are unable to operate a vehicle. If you end up finding that your county doesn’t offer many options for public transportation, you can also look into walking routes, getting a bike, rideshare opportunities, or transit options that can be reimbursed by employers.