4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
It’s entirely possible to get around on foot in downtown Richmond to run errands, and about 6 percent of residents walk to get to work. But far more residents rely on their cars. If you commute by car in Richmond, you’ll need an insurance policy with plenty of coverage. Fortunately, car insurance in Richmond is fairly affordable, and a comparison tool like Insurify can get you an even lower than average rate.
Car Insurance in Richmond, KY
The average cost of Kentucky car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Richmond, KY to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Richmond is $218 per month, or $2616 annually.
Car insurance in Richmond is $17 less than the average cost of car insurance in Kentucky.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Richmond on average is SafeAuto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Richmond, KY
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Richmond
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$83 /mo
|State Farm
|$162 /mo
|Travelers
|$172 /mo
|The General
|$218 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$255 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Richmond, KY
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Richmond. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$236 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$243 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$158 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Kentucky Cities
|Louisville
|$273/mo
|Bowling Green
|$155/mo
|Owensboro
|$137/mo
|Covington
|$148/mo
|Richmond
|$200/mo
|Kentucky
|$183/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kentucky
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kentucky roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kentucky[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kentucky is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Richmond Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenagers will have a tough time paying for car insurance even if they’re clocking as many hours as possible at their part-time jobs. Kentuckians can expect car insurance rates to generally go down as they add decades of experience behind the wheel. Moving from the teenage years to the 20s brings an immediate $200 price cut. In Richmond, everyone skates below the state average of $261 except the teens, of course. People in their 50s see the best deal at $169 per month, a price that’s $275 cheaper than what the youngest shell out.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$465
|20s
|$231
|30s
|$200
|40s
|$180
|50s
|$170
|60s
|$186
|70s
|$192
|80s
|N/A
Richmond Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Bluegrass State, safe driving is also financially savvy driving. The insurance companies happen to agree and grant their “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to people with clean records. Defensive driving helps motorists avoid accidents and prevents a $50 per month price bump. Drivers with clean records also enjoy a price that’s $60 below the state average, a $720 per year difference. If a driver has a less-than-perfect driving record, it’s not all sad news. After three years, accidents and tickets stop affecting monthly premiums.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$201
|Speeding Ticket
|$236
|At-Fault Accident
|$257
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
See More:
Richmond Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Like all but a handful of states, Kentucky lets insurance companies factor in credit when setting rates. Many motorists are confused at just how their credit relates to their ability to drive. But the insurance companies and their data argue otherwise. That said, why would someone with average or good credit pay less than someone with excellent credit? Drivers with better credit can afford to finance costlier cars and may need higher coverage levels to protect their assets. Either way, a move from poor to average credit saves $17 per month or over $200 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$226
|Good
|$221
|Average
|$213
|Poor
|$231
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Kentucky
Find local Richmond agents
R. J. Roberts, Inc.527 W Main St,
Richmond, KY 40475
Linville Insurance Agency1060 Center Drive,
Richmond, KY 40475
Reynolds Insurance Agency, Inc.100 Bayview Drive - Suite 1,
Richmond, KY 40475
Maupin Insurance Agency1509 1/2 Lexington Road,
Richmond, KY 40476-0720
MGM Insurance Services: Allstate Insurance961 Four Mile Rd,
Richmond, KY 40475
Madison Insurance Agency310 Geri Ln,
Richmond, KY 40475
The Richmond Insurance Group2130 Lexington Rd suite e,
Richmond, KY 40475
Cole Insurance310 High Land Park Dr,
Richmond, KY 40475
Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Madison County - Richmond300 High Land Park Dr,
Richmond, KY 40475
Bray and Oakley Richmond KY2150 Lexington Rd d2,
Richmond, KY 40475
Richmond, Kentucky DMV Information
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort is your one-stop shop for all services, but you can also find outposts to take care of many of your needs right in Richmond. Richmond has a REAL ID office, a county clerk office, a circuit clerk office, and a driver licensing regional field office.
Public Transportation in Richmond, Kentucky
About 79 percent of workers in Richmond drive to work and an additional 9 percent carpool, commuting an average of 19 minutes to get there. The average household has two vehicles. Richmond only has two buses operating in the city, which is probably why less than 0.3 percent of Richmond workers use public transportation to get to their jobs. You can call a taxi or get Uber or Lyft service if you need it, but the best permanent solution for most workers is to own an insured vehicle.
For more detailed Kentucky city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Richmond, Kentucky
If you’re caught driving without insurance in Kentucky, you could face an initial fine of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail. And your finances could be destroyed if you got into an accident without insurance. If you live in Richmond and drive a car, having an insurance policy is essential.
Don’t be one of the estimated 11.5 percent of drivers in Kentucky on the road without insurance. Since Kentucky is a “choice no-fault” state, you could be on the hook for injuries even in an accident you didn’t cause. It’s not worth the risk of driving without insurance, especially when you can get an affordable rate through Insurify.
FAQs - Richmond, KY Car Insurance
The average premium in Richmond is $200 per month, which is affordable compared to the national average. But you may qualify for discounts that could get you a lower rate. The easiest way to check is to use Insurify to compare customized premiums between different insurance providers.
As in most states, insurers in Kentucky evaluate your credit when determining your premium amount. But every insurance company will weigh your information a little differently. If you have bad credit, it’s especially important to compare rates across insurers. Keep in mind that while insurers can use your credit score to determine your rate, they can’t deny you coverage solely based on your credit score.
Kentucky is considered a “choice no-fault” state. That means that unless you opt out of the no-fault system, you’ll file a claim with your insurance company for injuries, regardless of who is at fault. The only way to sue the driver who caused the accident is if your injuries meet certain thresholds. If you choose to opt out, you must do so in writing, and the other drivers will then be able to sue you as well.
Insurify Insights
How Richmond Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Richmond, Kentucky below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Richmond drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Kentucky in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Dodge Dakota
Most Popular Car in Richmond
#84
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Kentucky
#86
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Kentucky
#89
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Kentucky
#63
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Kentucky
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Richmond drivers rank 79 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #79
- Percent of drivers in Richmond with an accident: 5.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Richmond drivers rank 89 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #89
- Percent of drivers in Richmond with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Kentucky, Richmond drivers rank 66 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #66
- Percent of drivers in Richmond with a reckless driving offense: 0.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Kentucky, Richmond drivers rank 66 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #66
- Percent of drivers in Richmond with a reckless driving violation: 0.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Kentucky, Richmond drivers rank 84 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #84
- Percent of drivers in Richmond with a speeding ticket: 4.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Richmond drivers rank 10 in clean driving records across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Richmond with clean record: 87.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Richmond drivers rank 50 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Richmond with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.43%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Kentucky Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022