Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Home to about 27,700 residents, Henderson is a picturesque town on the banks of the Ohio River in northern Kentucky.[1] On average, Henderson drivers pay $157 per month for car insurance, which is around 4% less than the Kentucky average of $163 per month.
Drivers in northern Kentucky, including in Henderson, may face more expensive rates than the national average due to the prevalence of tornadoes in the area. Though not technically in Tornado Alley, northern Kentucky can experience severe tornadoes and outbreaks.[2]
You can find the best rates for your driving situation by shopping around for quotes from multiple insurers. Here’s what you should know about locking in cheap auto insurance premiums as a Henderson resident.
Quick Facts
Because Kentucky is a choice no-fault state, drivers can choose to opt out of the state’s required basic personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.[3]
On average, Henderson drivers pay $214 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $100 per month for liability-only car insurance.
Insurance companies in Kentucky can consider your credit history when determining premiums.[4]
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Henderson, Kentucky
Insurify partners with 70+ auto insurers for accurate quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best car insurance companies in Henderson
The best car insurance company for you will vary based on your unique situation. Some key factors that affect which insurer will work best for you include your driving record, location, age, and vehicle type.
Below, you can take a look at a few top insurers in Henderson to start your search. But it’s still important to shop around and get quotes from multiple insurance companies.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$125/mo
National General offers some of the cheapest rates for drivers looking for affordable liability-only policies. But the company has plenty of other insurance coverage options to choose from, including comprehensive, collision, towing, and rental car.
Pros
Offers emergency expense allowance to cover expenses if you find yourself stranded
Cheapest average coverage in Henderson
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$115/mo
Auto-Owners has been in business since 1916. With a top AM Best rating and relatively high marks for customer satisfaction, this company has a lot to offer drivers. A long list of discounts, like bundling and paying in full, can help you tap into even more affordable options.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
A++ (Superior) AM Best rating
Cons
You might need to finalize your quote with an insurance agent
Offers other insurance products, like life insurance and home insurance
I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.
Dean - April 26, 2019
Verified
Good customer service
Debora - February 12, 2019
Verified
Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$120/mo
State Farm offers families in Henderson some of the most affordable rates on the market. The company has a financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) from AM Best and high customer satisfaction ratings. A suite of discounts available for young drivers makes this insurer a great option for families.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Henderson
Liability car insurance includes protection for property damage and bodily injury you cause the other driver and their passengers during an accident. This type of insurance doesn’t cover any of your medical expenses or vehicle repair costs.
Though liability-only auto insurance is typically the most affordable auto coverage, you can face significant out-of-pocket expenses after an accident without more robust coverage.[5]
Here are some of the cheapest car insurance options for liability coverage in Henderson, Kentucky:
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Henderson
Drivers looking for more financial protection should consider purchasing a full-coverage car insurance policy. In addition to liability coverage, this type of auto insurance includes both collision and comprehensive coverages.
After an accident or incident, a full-coverage policy can help you pay to repair or replace your vehicle. Most auto lenders require you to carry this coverage if you have an auto loan. Drivers with new or expensive vehicles should also consider purchasing this coverage.
Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage insurance options for Henderson drivers.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Kentucky
It’s illegal to operate a vehicle on a public road in Kentucky without a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance.[6] The state also requires basic personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, which pays up to $10,000 for medical expenses and $200 per week for lost wages following an accident.
Because Kentucky is a choice no-fault state, drivers have the option to reject the state’s basic PIP coverage in writing to the Department of Insurance. You then can’t receive any PIP benefits, and others can sue you for injuries in some cases.
Find the state’s specific minimum requirements below:
You may decide you need coverage beyond the minimum requirements. Here are some of the most common optional coverages to consider:
Collision coverage
After an accident, collision coverage can help you pay to repair or replace your vehicle. This coverage kicks in regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision incident occurs, comprehensive insurance will cover some costs to repair or replace the vehicle. Some common incidents include fire, vandalism, theft, severe weather, and more.
Roadside assistance coverage
Specific covered services may vary by insurer, but roadside assistance coverage typically includes assistance for towing, lockout, tire replacement, jump-starts, gas delivery, winching, and more.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Having driving incidents on your record — including speeding tickets, driving under the influence charges, and at-fault accidents — can cause insurance companies to treat you as a high-risk driver, depending on the severity and frequency of your violations. Most insurance companies charge high-risk drivers more expensive premiums than people with a clean record.[7]
Find Car Insurance in Henderson After an Accident
Insurify partners with 70+ auto insurers for accurate quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
If you get a speeding ticket, you’ll typically need to pay a fine for your citation. But you may also face higher rates for car insurance. A single speeding ticket shouldn’t affect your premiums significantly. The amount your premium increases can depend on the severity of the incident and whether you have existing violations on your driving record.
Here are some of the average monthly auto insurance quotes offered by Kentucky insurance companies to drivers with a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Safeco
$135
Travelers
$144
National General
$145
Auto-Owners
$147
State Farm
$152
GEICO
$173
Allstate
$178
State Auto
$178
USAA
$188
Progressive
$200
Liberty Mutual
$209
Bristol West
$292
CSAA
$293
Shelter
$318
Clearcover
$324
The General
$353
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you cause an accident, insurance companies tend to consider you a higher-risk driver, which can lead to higher insurance premiums. Drivers with a past at-fault accident typically pay more for coverage than someone with a single speeding ticket or a clean record.
Here are some of the cheapest auto insurers in Henderson for drivers with an at-fault accident.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Safeco
$142
Travelers
$151
National General
$153
Auto-Owners
$154
State Farm
$161
GEICO
$183
Allstate
$187
State Auto
$187
USAA
$198
Progressive
$211
Liberty Mutual
$220
Bristol West
$307
CSAA
$308
Shelter
$335
Clearcover
$341
The General
$371
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence can have serious consequences. In 2019, 150 people in Kentucky died as a result of alcohol-impaired driving, according to the Responsibility.org National Drunk Driving Statistics Map.[8] Due to the severity and recklessness of the violation, drivers with a DUI on their driving record tend to face much higher insurance rates than other drivers.
Here are the average monthly quotes for drivers with a DUI from some auto insurers in Henderson.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Safeco
$153
Travelers
$163
National General
$165
Auto-Owners
$166
State Farm
$173
GEICO
$197
Allstate
$202
State Auto
$202
USAA
$214
Progressive
$227
Liberty Mutual
$238
Bristol West
$331
CSAA
$333
Shelter
$362
Clearcover
$368
The General
$401
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
When insurers determine your insurance costs, several factors come into play, including your age. Mature drivers with years of experience on the road tend to pay gradually less for car insurance starting between the ages of 25 and 35. The trend typically lasts until drivers reach the age of 75. Drivers older than 75 may face higher rates as a result of aging-related risk factors.
Although senior drivers tend to pay a little bit more for car insurance, shopping around for car insurance can help you find the cheapest average quotes for your situation.
Explore the average monthly quotes by insurance company for senior drivers in Henderson below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Safeco
$79
Travelers
$84
National General
$85
Auto-Owners
$86
State Farm
$89
GEICO
$102
Allstate
$104
State Auto
$104
USAA
$110
Progressive
$117
Liberty Mutual
$123
Bristol West
$171
CSAA
$172
Shelter
$187
Clearcover
$190
The General
$207
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Because teen drivers lack driving experience and demonstrate riskier driving behavior, they typically face some of the highest car insurance premiums of any age group.
You may have to pay more for coverage as a teen driver, but you can keep your car insurance costs down by shopping around, maintaining good grades, joining your parents’ existing insurance policy, and selecting a higher deductible.[9]
Here are some of the cheapest average monthly quotes for teen drivers in Henderson.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Safeco
$193
Travelers
$206
National General
$208
Auto-Owners
$210
State Farm
$219
GEICO
$249
Allstate
$255
State Auto
$255
USAA
$271
Progressive
$288
Liberty Mutual
$301
Bristol West
$419
CSAA
$421
Shelter
$457
Clearcover
$466
The General
$507
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Henderson
Car insurance is an unavoidable cost for drivers, but you can lower your costs in a few different ways. Consider the following options to earn cheaper rates:
Increase your deductible. A higher insurance deductible usually translates to a lower insurance premium. If you have the money to afford a higher deductible, this is a useful option.
Shop around. Comparing rates across multiple insurance companies can help you find the best coverage for you at the right price.
Seek out discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts for safe driving, installing safety features, bundling policies, and more. It never hurts to ask the insurance company if you qualify for a discount.[10]
Find Car Insurance in Henderson
Insurify partners with 70+ auto insurers for accurate quotes
Henderson drivers looking to improve their credit score can start by making all bill payments on time and paying off any high-interest debt. With time, an improved credit score might lead to savings on your insurance premium.
Here’s what Henderson drivers pay for full-coverage car insurance based on their credit score.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Henderson?
The average cost of a full-coverage auto insurance policy in Henderson is $214 per month, which costs about 24% more than the national average of $172 per month. When compared to other cities in Kentucky — with the exception of Louisville — the cost of full-coverage insurance in Henderson is high. For example, the average rate in Bowling Green is just $162 per month.
In general, cities with more traffic and higher crime rates see higher insurance premiums than rural areas or cities with less traffic congestion and a lower population density. Drivers in Henderson may also pay higher rates because northern Kentucky faces tornadoes on a fairly regular basis.
More cities in Kentucky
If you live in a different part of Kentucky, you can likely expect different auto insurance costs than you’d receive in Henderson. Here’s a look at some of the average full-coverage quotes for nearby cities in Kentucky and how they compare to the average full-coverage rate of $214 per month in Henderson.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Henderson, Kentucky, car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine how much coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Henderson, Kentucky.
How much is car insurance in Henderson, Kentucky?
Car insurance in Henderson costs $157 per month. Drivers pay $100 per month for liability coverage and $214 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
What are the best car insurance companies in Henderson?
With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating, and high customer satisfaction from J.D. Power, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Henderson. Other top companies include Auto-Owners and GEICO.
What type of car insurance is required in Kentucky?
Kentucky drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $10,000 per accident in personal injury protection (PIP). However, drivers can choose to opt out of PIP in writing to the Department of Insurance.
Is Kentucky a no-fault state?
Yes. Kentucky is a choice no-fault state. This means, in most cases, that the insurer of each driver involved in an accident will cover the cost of resulting medical expenses through PIP coverage, up to a certain threshold. Though Kentucky technically requires drivers to purchase basic PIP coverage, you can choose to reject the coverage and any benefits.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.