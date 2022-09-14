Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having driving incidents on your record — including speeding tickets, driving under the influence charges, and at-fault accidents — can cause insurance companies to treat you as a high-risk driver, depending on the severity and frequency of your violations. Most insurance companies charge high-risk drivers more expensive premiums than people with a clean record.[7]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you get a speeding ticket, you’ll typically need to pay a fine for your citation. But you may also face higher rates for car insurance. A single speeding ticket shouldn’t affect your premiums significantly. The amount your premium increases can depend on the severity of the incident and whether you have existing violations on your driving record.

Here are some of the average monthly auto insurance quotes offered by Kentucky insurance companies to drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Safeco $135 Travelers $144 National General $145 Auto-Owners $147 State Farm $152 GEICO $173 Allstate $178 State Auto $178 USAA $188 Progressive $200 Liberty Mutual $209 Bristol West $292 CSAA $293 Shelter $318 Clearcover $324 The General $353 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause an accident, insurance companies tend to consider you a higher-risk driver, which can lead to higher insurance premiums. Drivers with a past at-fault accident typically pay more for coverage than someone with a single speeding ticket or a clean record.

Here are some of the cheapest auto insurers in Henderson for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Safeco $142 Travelers $151 National General $153 Auto-Owners $154 State Farm $161 GEICO $183 Allstate $187 State Auto $187 USAA $198 Progressive $211 Liberty Mutual $220 Bristol West $307 CSAA $308 Shelter $335 Clearcover $341 The General $371 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence can have serious consequences. In 2019, 150 people in Kentucky died as a result of alcohol-impaired driving, according to the Responsibility.org National Drunk Driving Statistics Map.[8] Due to the severity and recklessness of the violation, drivers with a DUI on their driving record tend to face much higher insurance rates than other drivers.

Here are the average monthly quotes for drivers with a DUI from some auto insurers in Henderson.