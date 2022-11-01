Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Lexington, KY, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lexington is $208 per month or $2,496 annually.
Car insurance in Lexington is $1 more than the average cost of insurance in Kentucky.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Lexington on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Lexington, KY
Are you a driver in Lexington? If so, you may be on the lookout for cheap car insurance rates. The good news is you can find them. As long as you shop around and compare your options from small and large auto insurance companies, you’ll be able to lock in a great deal on your policy. This is especially true if you’re a responsible driver with a clean driving record.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lexington, KY
What is the cheapest car insurance in Lexington?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Lexington, with rates starting at $154 per month. It’s still vital to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is unique.
When you begin your search for cheap car insurance in Lexington, you’ll find no shortage of coverage options and rates. Several insurers offer rates below $200 per month. Here’s a closer look at the rates in Lexington.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$154
|Progressive
|$181
|State Auto
|$185
|Liberty Mutual
|$203
|Nationwide
|$211
|SafeAuto
|$137
|Grange
|$161
|Kemper Preferred
|$168
|Safeco
|$176
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$229
|Clearcover
|$235
|Bristol West
|$241
|Dairyland
|$251
|AAA
|$288
|The General
|$295
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kentucky
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kentucky roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kentucky[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kentucky is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Lexington Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
To secure the cheapest car insurance rates in Lexington, it helps to have a clean driving record. As you can see from the table below, serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can increase the cost of your coverage[2]. If you make it a priority to drive responsibly, you’ll be rewarded with the most affordable rates in Lexington.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$210
|Speeding Ticket
|$281
|At-Fault Accident
|$307
|DUI
|$418
High-Risk Car Insurance Kentucky
Lexington Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies, just like lenders, may look at your credit score when you apply for an auto insurance policy[3]. If you have excellent credit, you can pay less for coverage than a driver with poor credit because insurers believe you’ll be less likely to file a claim. Here’s a look at how credit tier affects the average monthly cost of auto insurance in Lexington.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$182
|Good
|$215
|Average
|$236
|Poor
|$366
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Lexington
With Insurify, you can lock in cheap car insurance in Lexington. Once you fill out a short online form with a few details about yourself and your vehicle, you’ll receive personalized quotes from the best car insurance providers. You won’t have to sign up or pay any fees. This tool makes it a breeze to find the lowest rates for your unique situation.
Discounts are another great way to secure cheap auto insurance rates. Drivers who bundle their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance can save quite a bit. If you’re unsure which discounts you qualify for, ask your insurance agent.
Frequently Asked Questions
To land cheap car insurance in Lexington, you have to shop around. When you do so, compare coverage options, deductibles, and premiums. You can get quotes on your own or use the Insurify car insurance comparison tool to make your life easier. Insurify will provide you with cheap auto insurance quotes in minutes. All you have to do is fill out a short online form.
Car insurance in Lexington ranges from $137 to $295, on average. The price you pay, however, will depend on a number of factors. These include your age, marital status, driving history, credit score, and previous car insurance coverage. Discounts, as well as the make and model of your vehicle, might also impact your premiums.
Unfortunately, car insurance rates in Lexington are not set in stone and may increase. If crime rates and car accidents in the area go up, for example, you may notice higher premiums. A serious weather event, such as a snowstorm that causes many drivers to file auto insurance claims, might also increase the cost of coverage.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
