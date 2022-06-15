Car Insurance Quotes for Good Credit: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Insurance Credit Scores

An insurance risk score, also called an insurance credit score, is a system used mostly for homeowners and auto insurance providers. It is a point system used by underwriters to determine insurance costs, predict risks, and find the probability of filing claims in order to aid them in deciding rates.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, actuarial studies reveal that how you manage your finances indicates your probability of filing an insurance claim. Auto insurers need to assess risk, which is the uncertainty or chance of a loss. The more likely you are to file a claim, the higher your premiums will be.

Most states use your insurance credit score for property and casualty insurance. Other types of insurance may use it as a rating factor, but it's not as prevalent. Some states have banned the use of your credit report for determining auto insurance premiums. These states include California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Washington, and Michigan.

Payment History

40 percent of your credit insurance score is determined by your payment history. As with your credit score, how often and how punctually you have paid toward your outstanding debts is a primary factor in your insurance credit score.

Outstanding Debt

30 percent of your score is based on the amount of debt you have at the time of your insurance application.

Credit History

15 percent of your score is determined by how long you have had lines of credit. This pertains to all types of credit, including small business loans and your mortgage.

New Credit Applications

10 percent of your score accounts for the pursuit of new credit. Applying for a new line of credit is usually a hard inquiry. A hard inquiry is when a lender requests your credit report from the three major credit bureaus, Experian, Transunion, and Equifax.

Variety of Credit

5 percent of your credit score comes from the types of credit you have. This includes mortgage and auto loans, credit cards, and business loans.

As you can see, your credit score and insurance credit score use some of the same data but have different criteria. The main differences are the percentages used for each factor and credit utilization. Insurance credit scores measure how much you owe to a creditor but do not focus on the ratio of how much is being lent to your use of credit.

Your Insurance Credit Score and Other Auto Insurance Pricing Factors

Your credit score affects your car insurance rate, but it is not the bottom line. Insurers may ask for personal information, such as your age, gender, and place of residence. They also consider your driving record, claims history, and information about your car, like make, model, and mileage. The type of coverage and your coverage limits are also a factor in your premiums.

Insurance Credit Score Providers

From the moment you start making a dent in the national debt, you have a right to a free annual credit report from the three nationwide credit reporting agencies. Unlike your credit score, your insurance credit score isn't as easy to obtain. The three major insurance credit score providers are FICO, LexisNexis, and TransUnion.

LexisNexis is the only provider you may obtain your score through, and this could result in a hard inquiry and may affect your insurance credit score. If you don't want to risk hurting your score, you may ask your car insurer if they use your insurance credit score in their underwriting and request it.

Insurance credit score providers use a numerical rating system to assign your insurance credit score. These companies use their data to determine the loss ratio of homeowners and auto insurance applicants. Loss ratio is a formula used to compare the income from your insurance premiums to possible losses.

