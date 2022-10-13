No Credit Check Car Insurance

Tips for Cheap Auto Insurance with Bad Credit

Car insurance for drivers with bad credit is widely available, so you’ll still be able to shop around for the policy and premium that work for you. Insurance companies are likely to offer higher rates to a driver with a low credit score, but it doesn’t have to devastate your budget if you use other strategies to bring your premiums down.

Telematics Discounts

If your credit rating is low, insurance companies will take it as evidence that you are statistically more likely to file a claim than someone with great credit. Enrolling in a telematics program can help you provide more evidence to the insurance company that even if you don’t have a good credit score, you’ve got great driving habits and deserve low rates.

Lots of car insurance companies, especially the larger ones, have telematics programs. When you build a strong driving record and show off your driving habits (and perhaps bundle with homeowners or other policies), you can start to save money and let insurance companies know you’re unlikely to file claims.

High-Risk and Nonstandard Auto Insurance

Bad credit will affect car insurance rates because you get evaluated as a high-risk driver who is more statistically likely to file an insurance claim than a customer with fair credit. Luckily, some companies specialize in nonstandard auto insurance for high-risk drivers. So if you have bad credit that is resulting in super-high auto insurance quotes, you should try one of them.

Be aware that some nonstandard companies only sell minimum liability policies or otherwise have limited coverage options. You probably won’t get the best car insurance from a nonstandard-only insurance provider. But if you’re out of options, they can certainly help.



