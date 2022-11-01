How to Buy Car Insurance Online without a Credit Card (2022)

Payment Options If You Don’t Have a Checking Account

No checking account? No problem. You can still buy car insurance online with these payment options. Confirm with your auto insurer which payment types they accept. If you’re shopping for a new policy and will need a specific (non-checking account) payment type, you should confirm in advance that they accept a payment method that’s feasible for you.

PayPal: Auto insurance companies increasingly accept PayPal; the first to do so was Esurance, back in 2005. GEICO and Progressive now accept payments via this format as well. Even without connecting to a checking account, you can use money in your PayPal account to pay for your car insurance.

You can also use PayPal Cash, which allows you to go to participating stores and use a barcode in the app to deposit cash directly into your PayPal account.

Prepaid Card: You can purchase a prepaid Visa or Mastercard with cash and use it like a debit card, including for online car insurance payments. Prepaid cards are available at major grocery stores, gas stations, and many other retailers, and at some of those locations, you can also use cash to reload the balance on prepaid cards for ongoing use.

Payroll Deduction: Some major insurers, like Liberty Mutual and Travelers, will allow you to set up payroll deduction so that your car insurance premiums are deducted from your paycheck. One benefit of this option is that you won’t have to remember to pay your premium since it will happen automatically as long as you have that job.

Money Order: You can use cash or check to buy a money order, available at U.S. Post Offices, Walmart, Western Union, and most major grocery stores. You’ll have to pay a small fee, usually somewhere between $0.80 and $2. Then, you’ll mail your money order like a check. The max amount you can send with a money order is $1,000.

Cash: Some insurance companies, but not many, still accept in-person cash payments at brick-and-mortar offices. Check with your local office to see if cash is an option.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance