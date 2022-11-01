$20 Down Payment Car Insurance (2022)

Can I get car insurance for $20?

Is $20 car insurance possible? $20 would be a suspiciously low downpayment for even the most minimal car insurance policy. Be wary of scams and know that if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.

It’s easy to be drawn to ads for $20 car insurance. The low cost sounds like a great deal. But keep this adage in mind: “If it’s too good to be true, it usually is.” This statement applies to car insurance, too.

Car insurance companies don’t usually offer $20 down auto insurance policies. Companies typically charge the first month’s premium to activate your policy, then require monthly installments to keep your coverage. Sometimes, the only payment option is to pay for six months up front.

What about “no money down” auto insurance?

Simply put, “no down payment” car insurance doesn’t exist. Some insurers may characterize their auto insurance as having a low down payment, but this usually means you only have to pay the first month’s premium. In other words, a legitimate insurer requires money up front before issuing a policy.

How much will I have to pay for car insurance?

How much you pay depends on several factors. Your location, age, gender, marital status, driving record, claims history, vehicle type, deductible, and type of coverages have the most impact on premiums. For example, first-time and young drivers won’t get the best rates because they’re riskier to insure, according to statistics.

The average cost of liability-only car insurance is $1,070 per year, or $89 per month, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). This is for liability coverage only and doesn’t include physical damage coverage like collision and comprehensive insurance.

As you can see, getting $20 car insurance isn’t practical. Fortunately, it’s easy to comparison-shop so you have a better idea of how much it costs. Shopping around also improves your chances of getting a great policy you can afford.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies