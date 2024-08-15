>Car Insurance>Companies

OCHO Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

OCHO isn’t a car insurance company. Instead, it’s an agency that helps drivers get covered for little or no down payment.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated August 15, 2024

Save up to $852 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

OCHO is a fairly new entrant in the car insurance marketplace — the company launched in 2021. OCHO is a car insurance agency that works with insurance companies to underwrite policies. What makes the company unique is that it addresses a significant and common obstacle to getting coverage: the need to make a large down payment to initiate a policy.

OCHO claims it lowers down payments for 100% of its customers and saves shoppers $250, on average.[1] While the prospect of not having to make a big down payment to obtain insurance may have broad appeal, OCHO is currently available in only a handful of states.

Let’s take a deeper look at OCHO, how it works, and whether it’s right for you.

OCHO at a glance

OCHO’s defining difference is its OCHO Pay product, which provides zero-interest loans to help drivers cover the cost of a down payment.

Auto insurance companies typically either charge drivers a down payment to start a policy or require the first month’s payment up front. These down payments can vary significantly among drivers and from company to company, as many factors affect car insurance quotes. Drivers with poor credit or multiple violations on their driving records may face very large down payments.

OCHO is currently available in Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. A company representative says OCHO expects to extend into Georgia and California by the end of 2024.

OCHO offers two policy types: OCHO Plus and OCHO Plus with Comp & Collision. OCHO Plus is the agency’s basic insurance package, and it includes liability coverage, uninsured motorist coverage, and medical payments coverage. The Comp & Collision package adds comprehensive and collision coverages.[2]

OCHO pros and cons

Before getting a policy through OCHO, consider some of its pros and cons.

Pros

  • OCHO Pay can reduce initial out-of-pocket expenses to start a policy

  • Breaking premiums into smaller increments, payable every two weeks, may make costs more manageable

  • Reports on-time payments to credit bureaus, which could help customers build credit

Cons

  • Currently available in only seven states

  • Rates may be higher with non-standard partner insurance companies

  • Doesn’t accept credit cards for premium payments

Find Affordable Car Insurance

Liability-only policies start at just $18/mo.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How does OCHO work?

Like other online agencies or comparison websites, OCHO partners with insurers to help drivers compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies. OCHO’s quoting process starts out much like any other insurer’s or comparison site’s by asking for a driver’s ZIP code.

Next, drivers must enter basic information like:

  • Their age

  • Vehicle make, model, and year

  • Marital status

  • Number of miles driven per year

  • Gender: OCHO provides male, female, and nonbinary/other options

  • Any accidents or tickets from the past three years

Based on the information you provide, OCHO generates a list of initial auto insurance quotes from companies such as Infinity (a Kemper company), First Acceptance, Bristol West, GAINSCO, and AssuranceAmerica. It’s worth noting that these insurers are “non-standard” — meaning they cater to drivers who have difficulty finding coverage due to credit or driving history issues.[3]

Once you choose an insurer, OCHO asks additional simple questions to help refine your quotes. While actual premiums can change from the beginning of the process to the end, the quotes from the second set are nearly final, OCHO says.

Insurify tested OCHO using two driver profiles: a 56-year-old male driver seeking full coverage for a midsize 2-year-old SUV and a 25-year-old single female driver seeking full coverage for a midsize sporty SUV. Both drivers have clean driving records and live in Texas.

For both drivers, the initial quotes were high compared to industry averages. For example, our male driver received a quote of $151 every two weeks — $302 per month. By comparison, the average cost of full coverage for drivers in their 50s with clean driving records is $165 per month, according to Insurify data.

We didn’t continue to a second set of quotes for either driver because OCHO requires you to provide either your Social Security number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) to receive final quotes.

Learn More: Average Cost of Car Insurance

Learn More: Average Cost of Car Insurance

How OCHO Pay works

While many other websites can help you see and compare car insurance quotes, OCHO stands out for its ability to help drivers buy a policy without a very large down payment. OCHO provides drivers with a 0% APR loan to help cover the cost of their down payment. Policyholders then repay the interest-free loan, and an $80 broker fee, in small increments every two weeks as part of their regular premium payment.

Good to Know

While OCHO doesn’t eliminate down payments for drivers, it can make them more manageable by reducing the initial payment — sometimes to zero — and breaking the remainder into smaller payments over time. And because OCHO reports payments on its no-interest loans to the credit bureaus, making regular, on-time premium payments could help customers build their credit.

OCHO reviews: What real customers are saying

Because it’s new in the market, OCHO doesn’t have any customer reviews on Trustpilot. Insurance industry rating company AM Best doesn’t rate OCHO, and J.D. Power doesn’t include the agency in its industry rankings.

To get an idea of OCHO’s performance, you’ll need to turn to Google Play and the Apple App Store, where reviews are generally positive. On Google, OCHO has 4.4 stars from 11 reviews that are mostly positive. Multiple reviewers praise the small or zero down payment they received.

In the App Store, OCHO has 4.7 out of 5 stars, and most of its 124 ratings give five stars.

But some recent App Store reviewers report unsatisfactory experiences with customer service and the app’s performance.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare through Insurify

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Is OCHO a legitimate site?

Yes, OCHO is a legitimate site and mobile app operated by OCHO Insurance Solutions LLC. The California-based company is licensed to sell insurance in Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

After using the site to request preliminary quotes, we didn’t receive any spam emails from OCHO or any third parties. We did receive text messages from OCHO inviting us to finalize our quotes, but opting out was easy.

OCHO Insurance FAQs

OCHO has a robust and informative website that provides many answers about its product, as well as articles with general information about car insurance. Here’s some additional information about OCHO Insurance.

  • Is OCHO easy to use?

    Many online reviews indicate OCHO’s website and app are easy to use. We also found OCHO easy to use during our testing process. It’s also easy to find information about the company, its products, and its founders on the website.

  • Is OCHO free?

    Like most comparison sites, OCHO doesn’t charge to show you quotes. But if you buy a policy through OCHO, the company will receive a commission from the insurer you choose. You’ll also pay an $80 broker fee, split up into payments of about $7, over the term of your policy.

  • How can you contact OCHO?

    OCHO offers customer support through live chat, phone at 1 (800) 220-1416, and email at support@ocho.co. Customer service is available from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Central time.

  • Who owns OCHO Insurance?

    OCHO Holdings Co. owns OCHO Insurance, according to OCHO’s website. Entrepreneurs Jaime Gutierrez, Akshay Buradkar, and Lulu Luchaire founded the company in 2021.

Sources

  1. OCHO. "OCHO: The New, Easy Way to Buy Insurance."
  2. OCHO. "Car Insurance Coverage FAQs."
  3. Experian. "What Is Nonstandard Car Insurance?."
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

Learn More
linkedin
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley CoxSenior Managing Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate