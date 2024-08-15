OCHO Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

How does OCHO work?

Like other online agencies or comparison websites, OCHO partners with insurers to help drivers compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies. OCHO’s quoting process starts out much like any other insurer’s or comparison site’s by asking for a driver’s ZIP code.

Next, drivers must enter basic information like:

Their age

Vehicle make, model, and year

Marital status

Number of miles driven per year

Gender: OCHO provides male, female, and nonbinary/other options

Any accidents or tickets from the past three years

Based on the information you provide, OCHO generates a list of initial auto insurance quotes from companies such as Infinity (a Kemper company), First Acceptance, Bristol West, GAINSCO, and AssuranceAmerica. It’s worth noting that these insurers are “non-standard” — meaning they cater to drivers who have difficulty finding coverage due to credit or driving history issues.[3]

Once you choose an insurer, OCHO asks additional simple questions to help refine your quotes. While actual premiums can change from the beginning of the process to the end, the quotes from the second set are nearly final, OCHO says.

Insurify tested OCHO using two driver profiles: a 56-year-old male driver seeking full coverage for a midsize 2-year-old SUV and a 25-year-old single female driver seeking full coverage for a midsize sporty SUV. Both drivers have clean driving records and live in Texas.

For both drivers, the initial quotes were high compared to industry averages. For example, our male driver received a quote of $151 every two weeks — $302 per month. By comparison, the average cost of full coverage for drivers in their 50s with clean driving records is $165 per month, according to Insurify data.

We didn’t continue to a second set of quotes for either driver because OCHO requires you to provide either your Social Security number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) to receive final quotes.

How OCHO Pay works

While many other websites can help you see and compare car insurance quotes, OCHO stands out for its ability to help drivers buy a policy without a very large down payment. OCHO provides drivers with a 0% APR loan to help cover the cost of their down payment. Policyholders then repay the interest-free loan, and an $80 broker fee, in small increments every two weeks as part of their regular premium payment.