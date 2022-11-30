How to Get Auto Insurance on Saturday

How to buy car insurance on a weekend

You have a few options if you need to buy car insurance on a weekend.

Check with your current auto insurer

Before visiting the dealership, call your current auto insurer during business hours if you want to purchase coverage for your new vehicle through them. Ask questions about the best way to purchase coverage over the weekend. While the options vary by insurance company, you can often add a new vehicle to your current policy via a website or mobile app.

If you're trading in your existing car for a new one, some insurance companies provide a grace period of anywhere from one week to 30 days, automatically extending your existing coverage to protect a newly acquired vehicle. In that case, you can just call the company on Monday and ask them to remove your old car and add the new one, and they'll backdate the coverage to the date of purchase.

Add it during the week before

If you know which car you'll buy ahead of time, arranging coverage in advance may be an option.

For example, say you're buying a used vehicle from a private party. If you have all the information you need, such as the year, make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN), you can contact your chosen auto insurer to arrange coverage ahead of the purchase. That way, you can drive the vehicle around over the weekend with your insurance coverage in place.

Purchase coverage online or over the phone

Many large insurance companies offer weekend customer service hours, toll-free hotlines, or online access that allows customers to purchase coverage during the weekend.

In that case, securing coverage on a Saturday should not be a problem. Just make sure you know their weekend hours and what information they'll need from you to get coverage in place immediately.

