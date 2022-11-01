4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Liberty Mutual has been in the car insurance business for over 100 years. It offers a variety of policies to meet the needs of all drivers. On average, Liberty Mutual car insurance costs $216 per month. Your location, your driving record, how often you drive, the cost to repair your vehicle, and whether it has safety features will all play a role in the rate you find.
Before you choose a car insurance provider, it’s a good idea to shop around and explore all your options. Insurify makes it easy to compare car insurance quotes instantly. You can receive personalized quotes in five minutes or less. Best of all, you don’t have to sign up.
Liberty Mutual in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Liberty Mutual is $216 per month.
Liberty Mutual is good for drivers in search of diverse coverage options and discounts.
Liberty Mutual isn't the best option for risky teen drivers or those looking for the lowest rates.
Liberty Mutual Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Liberty Mutual is one of the nation’s largest insurance companies. With size comes great reliability. LiMu has received high industry rankings and awards for its customer service reputation and reliability.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|Liberty Mutual Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|82 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|876 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A
|Moody’s
|A2
|Standard & Poor’s
|A
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Far more complaints than average
Liberty Mutual Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
To calculate car insurance quotes, Liberty Mutual will look at your geographic location, age, car make and model, annual mileage, and driving record. If you have a history of driving violations like speeding tickets and DUIs, for example, you can expect to pay more than a low-risk driver with a clean record.
|Driver Profile
|Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$240
|$77
|DUI
|$205
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$289
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$279
|$104
Liberty Mutual Car Insurance Quotes by State
Your location will have a significant impact on your premiums. In fact, some areas of the country have much higher car insurance costs than others. Factors such as your area’s accident history, population density, the number of uninsured drivers, and crime statistics will all have an effect on the price of car insurance in your state and ZIP code.
|State
|Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$252
|Alaska
|$77
|Arizona
|$207
|Arkansas
|$213
|California
|$134
|Colorado
|$276
|Connecticut
|$246
|Delaware
|$308
|Florida
|$300
|Georgia
|$231
|Hawaii
|$65
|Idaho
|$136
|Illinois
|$177
|Indiana
|$156
|Iowa
|$161
|Kansas
|$244
|Kentucky
|$231
|Louisiana
|$479
|Maine
|$115
|Maryland
|$270
|Massachusetts
|$208
|Michigan
|$362
|Minnesota
|$151
|Mississippi
|$261
|Missouri
|$209
|Montana
|$402
|Nebraska
|$175
|Nevada
|$399
|New Hampshire
|$151
|New Jersey
|$268
|New Mexico
|$192
|New York
|$448
|North Carolina
|$198
|North Dakota
|$122
|Ohio
|$142
|Oklahoma
|$221
|Oregon
|$188
|Pennsylvania
|$167
|Rhode Island
|$353
|South Carolina
|$255
|South Dakota
|$87
|Tennessee
|$182
|Texas
|$270
|Utah
|$187
|Vermont
|$191
|Virginia
|$126
|Washington
|$234
|Washington, D.C.
|$219
|West Virginia
|$151
|Wisconsin
|$163
|Wyoming
|$63
Liberty Mutual Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Liberty Mutual is a good option if you’re looking for a variety of unique coverage options, features, and discounts. It might also be a solid pick if you prefer a tech-savvy car insurance provider that offers digital tools.
Pros
A long list of coverage options
Plenty of discounts
Cons
High rates for high-risk drivers
Below-average customer satisfaction ratings
Liberty Mutual Car Insurance Discounts
Even though it doesn’t advertise the lowest insurance rates, Liberty Mutual offers no shortage of discounts that can help you save on your car insurance coverage. Some discounts may not be available in all states, so it’s important to check when you request a quote. Also, some discounts might only apply to certain types of coverage.
Driver-Based Discounts
If you are a student with a GPA of at least a B, you can score a discount on your policy with the good student discount. You may also qualify for a discount if you own a home, thanks to the homeowner discount. In addition, a military discount is available if you’re active, retired, or reserved in the U.S. Armed Forces. We can’t forget the early shopper discount, which you may lock in if you quote Liberty Mutual before your current policy expires.
Policy-Based Discounts
You can enjoy the online purchase discount if you buy your policy online. There’s also a paperless policy discount, which may be yours if you enroll in paperless statements. You might also receive the pay-in-full discount if you pay for your policy in one or two payments. Additionally, if you enroll in automatic payments, you can qualify for the preferred payment discount.
Bundling Discounts
If you insure all your vehicles with the Liberty Mutual insurance company, you’ll be eligible for the multi-car discount. Liberty Mutual will give you a discount if you bundle your auto insurance policy with your home insurance.
Liberty Mutual Car Insurance Coverage Options
When it comes to their general insurance program, Liberty Mutual offers collision coverage, which covers vehicle damage when your vehicle strikes another motorist’s vehicle or an object like a tree or guardrail. Its comprehensive insurance coverage pays for vehicle damage that might occur from incidents other than a crash, like Acts of God. Combine it for full coverage.
24-Hour Roadside Assistance
Liberty Mutual’s 24-hour roadside assistance is an optional coverage that can come in handy if your car breaks down. If you invest in it, you’ll receive support any time you face a flat tire or a dead battery. It can also be helpful if you run out of gas or get locked out of your vehicle. In addition, 24-hour roadside assistance includes towing to the closest qualified facility.
New Car Replacement Insurance
If your new car gets totaled in the first year you own it or before you hit 15,000 miles, new car replacement insurance will provide you with money for a brand-new car. You’ll receive the exact amount it will cost to buy a brand-new vehicle in the same make and model, no matter how much your car has depreciated.
Lifetime Repair Guarantee
With the lifetime repair guarantee, you don’t have to deal with the hassle of repairing your vehicle after an accident. Liberty Mutual will arrange your repairs at one of its 2,000 Guaranteed Repair Network facilities and guarantee them for as long as you own the car. If you have your car fixed at a Guaranteed Repair Network facility, you can expect top-quality repairs and customer service.
Rental Car Reimbursement
Rental car reimbursement will ensure you’ll always have a car after an accident. It will pay for rental car fees, as long as it takes to fix your car at a Liberty Mutual-approved repair facility. You’ll be able to reserve your rental car conveniently through the Liberty Mutual app.
Liberty Mutual Car Insurance Reputation
Is Liberty Mutual car insurance good?
Liberty Mutual car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with LiMu is $216.
Since Liberty Mutual is one of the largest car insurance providers, it holds a solid reputation for its customizable car insurance policies and an unmatched selection of discounts. Time after time, this insurer ranks well in a number of auto insurance studies and reviews.
Recently, it tied for first place in overall customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. Despite its positive name in the car insurance industry, however, Liberty Mutual earned an average B rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Liberty Mutual Customer Service
Liberty Mutual auto insurance does not have the best reputation for customer service. Compared to other car insurance providers, it has received significantly more complaints. Many of them discuss a slow insurance claims process and unexpected rate increases. There are also quite a few complaints from policyholders that state the insurer takes a long time to answer customer questions and inquiries.
Liberty Mutual Claims Filing Process
To file a claim with Liberty Mutual, you can log in to your online account and answer a few questions. You’ll need to state the date of the incident and include a brief description of what happened. You may also file a claim through the Liberty Mutual app or via phone. A local agent will reach out to you directly if they need more details to process your claim.
Liberty Mutual RightTrack
Designed to save policyholders money, the Liberty Mutual RightTrack program consists of varying options for telematics tracking related to safe driving habits. Information recorded on braking and acceleration habits, time of day, and more is used to calculate safe driver insurance discounts. Customers save just for enrolling and may save up to 30 percent in discounts overall.
For the most part, customers enrolled in the RightTrack program speak favorably of it. Satisfied customers cite discounts that lower premiums—especially for those who bundle policies—and the ease of signing up. Others express concerns regarding the sensitivity of the tracking device and the effect minor instances may have on overall discounts.
Liberty Mutual: Is it right for you?
If you’re in search of a car insurance company that offers a wide range of auto coverages and discounts, Liberty Mutual can be a good fit. Liberty Mutual insurance may also make sense if you prefer a provider with digital tools that allow you to manage your auto policy online. Before you commit to it, use Insurify to compare all your options.
Frequently Asked Questions
Liberty Mutual car insurance is good for drivers who want to choose from a variety of coverage options and discounts. It offers an easy online claim filing process as well as a personalized customer service experience.
The monthly cost of Liberty Mutual car insurance will depend on your unique situation. Before you receive a quote, Liberty Mutual will consider where you live, your driving history, your driving frequency, the cost to repair your vehicle, and whether your car has safety features. On average, Liberty Mutual policyholders pay $216 per month.
There are many car insurance discounts available at Liberty Mutual. The discounts have to do with you, your car, your driving, and your policy. A few examples of Liberty Mutual car insurance discounts include the good student discount, advanced safety features discount, accident-free discount, and preferred payment discount.
Insurify can help you get the best deal on car insurance. You may use it to compare car insurance quotes instantly and find the best option for your particular budget and needs. With Insurify, you don’t have to sign up and can receive personalized quotes in five minutes or less. It’s a breeze to compare coverage options and rates.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.