Liberty Mutual Car Insurance Coverage Options

When it comes to their general insurance program, Liberty Mutual offers collision coverage, which covers vehicle damage when your vehicle strikes another motorist’s vehicle or an object like a tree or guardrail. Its comprehensive insurance coverage pays for vehicle damage that might occur from incidents other than a crash, like Acts of God. Combine it for full coverage.

24-Hour Roadside Assistance

Liberty Mutual’s 24-hour roadside assistance is an optional coverage that can come in handy if your car breaks down. If you invest in it, you’ll receive support any time you face a flat tire or a dead battery. It can also be helpful if you run out of gas or get locked out of your vehicle. In addition, 24-hour roadside assistance includes towing to the closest qualified facility.

New Car Replacement Insurance

If your new car gets totaled in the first year you own it or before you hit 15,000 miles, new car replacement insurance will provide you with money for a brand-new car. You’ll receive the exact amount it will cost to buy a brand-new vehicle in the same make and model, no matter how much your car has depreciated.

Lifetime Repair Guarantee

With the lifetime repair guarantee, you don’t have to deal with the hassle of repairing your vehicle after an accident. Liberty Mutual will arrange your repairs at one of its 2,000 Guaranteed Repair Network facilities and guarantee them for as long as you own the car. If you have your car fixed at a Guaranteed Repair Network facility, you can expect top-quality repairs and customer service.

Rental Car Reimbursement

Rental car reimbursement will ensure you’ll always have a car after an accident. It will pay for rental car fees, as long as it takes to fix your car at a Liberty Mutual-approved repair facility. You’ll be able to reserve your rental car conveniently through the Liberty Mutual app.

