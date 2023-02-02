How Much Life Insurance Do You Need?

How to determine the amount of life insurance you need

It’s important to consider your personal situation when determining how much life insurance coverage you need. Factors to consider include whether you have dependents, your finances, and your salary.

Do you have any dependents?

If you have a spouse or children, you may be more likely to want life insurance coverage to provide income replacement if you die. That way, your family can maintain their standard of living or cover future costs. Think about how much your family spends now versus potential future costs when considering how much life insurance you need.

For instance, you might look at your current monthly expenses, including costs for housing, child care, utilities, credit cards, groceries, leisure, and other expenses. You might also consider any future expenses, like college tuition for your child, as you calculate how much life insurance coverage you need.

Would your partner be able to afford these costs without your income, or would they struggle financially? If you’re concerned, purchasing a policy large enough to replace several years’ worth of income could make sense.

What are your financial resources and future expenses?

You must consider both your current and future resources when making life insurance decisions. This extends beyond your annual income to future Social Security benefits, your pension, retirement savings, and income from rental properties and other assets.

Future expenses are also an important consideration. Potential costs to consider for your partner include living expenses in retirement, healthcare costs, end-of-life expenses, and more. Factoring in college expenses also makes sense if you have young children. If you’ve saved a large sum of money, you might opt for less life insurance coverage.

What’s your salary?

You may hear that you should purchase a life insurance policy equal to 10 times your annual salary, but you could want even more coverage depending on your situation.

Let’s say your annual salary is $75,000. If you purchase $750,000 worth of life insurance coverage, your family will have the equivalent of 10 years’ worth of your income if you pass away. You must ask yourself whether this will cover all future needs.

If you plan to pay for college tuition — especially for more than one child — it might not be. Estimating the cost of college for each child and adding that figure to the $750,000 could make more sense for your situation. If you’ll be paying roughly $100,000 for two children, it might be worth purchasing $950,000 of life insurance coverage.

