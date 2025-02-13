Top 10 Life Insurance Companies in February 2025

Top life insurance companies of 2025

Insurify spent hours researching major life insurance companies. We sought quotes from multiple companies for a 30-year term life insurance policy with a $150,000 death benefit, unless otherwise noted. Here are 10 top life insurance companies to consider.

State Farm: Best overall

Sample premium: $46/month

Online quote available: Yes

Online purchase: No

Availability: Some products not available in California, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin

State Farm offers term, whole, universal, and final expense life insurance policies. It ranks well for customer service and satisfaction in industry ratings: State Farm scores best overall for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study.[1]

The insurer offers standard 10-, 20-, and 30-year term periods. It has a user-friendly online quote process but directs customers to local agents to purchase a policy. Its moderate term life rates, diverse product offerings, and excellent customer service could make it a great fit for many consumers.

Pros Can renew term policies until age 95

Coverage limits from $100,000 to $100 million

Flexible/long-term care universal policy rider can accelerate benefits Cons Low coverage and age limits without a medical exam

Most policies can’t be purchased online

Must contact an agent to begin the claims process

Protective Life: Best for term life insurance

Sample premium: $33/month

Online quote: Yes

Online purchase: Yes

Availability: Not available in New York

Protective Life offers term, whole, and universal life insurance policies but is an especially versatile choice for term life insurance. While most insurers have term limits of up to 30 years in 10-year increments, Protective Life offers 10-, 15-, 20-, 25-, 30-, 35-, and 40-year term periods. Its coverage limits are flexible and range from $100,000 to $50 million.

You can easily get a term quote online and apply for a policy through an online form or on the phone. You can buy a policy online but not right away. After you apply, you’ll need a medical exam. Agents will review your application before you can secure coverage.

Pros Option to convert term life to a permanent policy without a medical exam

Offers Spanish application and policy support by phone

Terminal illness rider can accelerate death benefits Cons Need medical exam for term coverage

Can’t secure immediate coverage

Few whole life insurance policy options

Transamerica: Best for whole life insurance

Sample premium: $38/month

Online quote: Yes

Online purchase: No

Availability: Not available in New York

Transamerica offers term, whole, index universal, and final expense life insurance policies. Its whole life insurance product, Transamerica Lifetime, is particularly comprehensive. Policyholders can take advantage of multiple payment options, preferred rates, and nine different riders, such as for critical illness and income protection.

Transamerica offers term limits as low as $25,000, up to $2 million with Trendsetter LB, and more than $10 million with Trendsetter Super. Online quotes are only available for Trendsetter Super, and applicants must speak to an agent to buy a policy.

Pros Offers term and whole life insurance for foreign nationals

Qualifying applicants may not need a medical exam for up to $2 million of term coverage

Flexible term periods of 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 years Cons Scores well below industry average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study

Receives a comparatively higher number of customer complaints, per the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Trustpilot rating of 1.2 stars out of 5

Corebridge Financial: Best for online application and purchase

Sample premium: $71/month (30-year term, $150K limit)

Online quote: Yes

Online purchase: Yes

Availability: Not available in New York

Corebridge Financial offers many life insurance products, including term, whole, universal, and final expense life insurance, as well as accidental death, quality of life, and guarantee-issue whole life policies. Its online quote process is detailed but user-friendly and easy to understand.

You can also select a quote and apply online, but Corebridge requires a medical exam before confirming a policy. You can schedule the exam in the app as soon as the next day (though that may depend on your location). Following the exam, a Corebridge representative will follow up to confirm your actual rate before charging you for the policy.

Pros Comprehensive online application could mean faster coverage

Many different life insurance policy lengths and coverage types

Can start a life insurance claim online Cons Higher rates than many other insurers

Higher-than-expected number of complaints, per the NAIC

Scored lowest overall for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study

Guardian Life: Best for customer satisfaction

Sample premium: $87/month (30-year term, $250,000 limit, the lowest limit available)

Online quote: Yes

Online purchase: No

Availability: All 50 states

Guardian Life offers term, whole, and universal life insurance. While its product offerings are pretty basic, the company scores well for customer service and satisfaction in two important industry rankings.

The insurer ranked second best for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study and has less than one-quarter of the expected number of complaints, according to the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index. Guardian Life’s online quote process is simple, user-friendly, and provides recommendations based on the annual income you report.

Pros Coverage limits of up to $5 million

Available in all 50 states

Specialist will reach out to you if you provide contact information Cons Lowest available term coverage limit is $250,000

Must speak to an agent to apply for and purchase a policy

Unclear whether it requires a medical exam

Nationwide: Best for term life insurance without exam

Sample premium: $32/month (20-year term, $250,000 limit — no 30-year term online quote)

Online quote: Yes

Online purchase: Yes

Availability: Some products unavailable in New York

Nationwide offers term, whole, universal, and variable universal life insurance, as well as long-term care coverage as a stand-alone or rider on another policy. Life Essentials — one of Nationwide’s two term life products — is available for 10- or 20-year term periods and offers a maximum coverage limit of $1.5 million.

You can buy a Life Essentials policy online, and it doesn’t require a medical exam. Guaranteed Level Term requires an exam and isn’t available to buy online, but it has term periods of up to 30 years and no maximum coverage limit.

Pros Can customize whole life policies with optional features

Partners with Assurity to offer coverage limits as low as $25,000

Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking Cons Higher-than-expected number of complaints, per the NAIC

Can’t buy or apply for a 30-year policy online

Six-month waiting period for some optional features

Do You Need Life Insurance? If someone depends on your income, such as a child or spouse, you likely need life insurance. You may also need life insurance if you have significant debt — like a mortgage — that would create a financial hardship for your loved ones if you pass away.

New York Life: Best for cash value

Sample premium: Not available online

Online quote: No

Online purchase: No

Availability: All 50 states

New York Life offers term, whole, universal, and variable universal life insurance, as well as long-term care and individual disability coverage. It doesn’t have as much detailed information available online as other insurers and directs consumers to connect with an agent by submitting contact information.

While every whole life insurance policy includes cash value, New York Life’s Secure Wealth Plus policy includes early cash-value buildup, tax-deferred and guaranteed cash value accumulation, and often tax-free access to cash value as your needs evolve. The insurer also offers add-ons like living benefit, chronic care, and accidental death benefit.

Pros Term policies include guaranteed death benefit for funeral costs and everyday expenses

Option to convert a term policy to long-term protection

Unique add-on allows a policyholder’s spouse to use death benefit payout to buy a paid-up life insurance policy of their own without a medical exam Cons Coverage limits don’t appear to be listed on website

Can’t get a quote or policy online

Below-average rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study

Pacific Life: Best for universal life insurance

Sample premium: Not available online

Online quote: No

Online purchase: No

Availability: All 50 states

Pacific Life offers term, universal, indexed universal, and variable universal life insurance. It doesn’t have as much detailed information available online as other insurers and directs you to find a local financial professional by entering your ZIP code.

Its three universal life products provide options so you can choose features like flexible premiums, guaranteed minimum interest rates, and options for how and where Pacific Life invests the cash value of your policy. Pacific Life also offers add-ons for universal life policies, though you have to contact a local agent to learn about any customization.

Pros Available in all 50 states

Fewer-than-expected number of complaints, per the NAIC

Above-average rating in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study Cons Whole life insurance not available

Must contact a local agent for a quote or policy

Term life insurance coverage limits aren’t listed on website

Legal & General America: Best for flexible term options

Sample premium: Not available online

Online quote: No

Online purchase: No

Availability: Not available in Montana, and some add-ons aren’t available in Maryland and New York

Legal & General America offers term and universal life insurance. The range of term periods and coverage limits make its term life insurance product particularly flexible.

You can select from 10-, 15-, 20-, 35-, 30-, 35-, or 40-year term periods, with coverage limits ranging from $100,000 to “beyond” $10 million. Though Legal & General America has an online quote form, it didn’t return a quote for our test, and most pages recommend calling to speak with an agent to get a quote.

Pros Fewer-than-expected number of complaints, per the NAIC

Children’s life insurance and accelerated death benefit add-ons

Longer term periods than most insurers Cons Whole life insurance not available

Must contact an agent for a quote or policy

Unclear if a medical exam is required for term policy

Mutual of Omaha: Best for whole life insurance without a medical exam

Sample premium: Not available online

Online quote: No

Online purchase: No

Availability: Not available in New York

Mutual of Omaha offers term, whole, and universal life insurance. Notably, it doesn’t require a medical exam for its whole life insurance product and even offers an online quote tool.

The coverage amounts are relatively low — ranging from $2,000 to $25,000 for a whole life policy — and it’s only available to ages 45 to 85. Mutual of Omaha’s term life insurance is available to ages 18 to 80, with term periods of 10 to 30 years and coverage limits starting at $100,000.

Pros Fewer-than-expected number of complaints, per the NAIC

Children’s life insurance and accelerated death benefit add-ons

Option to convert from term policy to cash value plan Cons Must contact an agent to purchase a policy

Very low whole life insurance coverage limits

No variable or index universal life insurance

How Insurify chose the top life insurance companies Insurify’s editorial team spent 40-plus hours researching the 17 companies with the largest market share in North America, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ 2023 Life Insurance Market Share report. We considered industry metrics like financial and credit strength ratings, customer satisfaction rankings, and company complaint scores. We also meticulously assessed each company’s availability, life insurance product types, policy features, and quoting and purchase process. We used the following profile for sample quotes: A nonsmoking 45-year-old male in overall good health who is 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 170 lbs.