How Does Term Life Insurance Work?

What is term life insurance, and how does it work?

All life insurance provides financial security for your loved ones if you pass away. Term life insurance is temporary coverage that pays your beneficiaries a pre-determined death benefit if you die while the policy is in effect.[1] It can replace your income, pay off debts, pay for college, and pay for other financial goals. Common terms are 10, 20, and 30 years.

Because it’s temporary, term life is usually the most affordable type of life insurance. Premiums stay the same throughout the policy term, so your monthly or annual payment won’t change.

Unlike whole life insurance, term life doesn’t have any cash value, meaning you can’t access any of the money from the policy if you’re still alive.

Term life insurance is a great option for young families, new homeowners, and anyone who needs temporary financial protection for their families. Once the policy term ends, you may have the opportunity to renew it. Or you may choose to let it lapse or convert it into a permanent life policy.

If you choose to renew, your premiums will likely increase since you’ll be older and at a higher risk of health complications.[2]

Pros and cons of term life insurance

Because it’s temporary and the most basic type of life insurance, term life insurance isn’t right for everyone. It’s important to weigh term life’s advantages and disadvantages before choosing a life insurance policy.