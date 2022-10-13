Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $135 Insurify Composite Score: 97

If you’re looking for a cutting-edge insurer utilizing 21st century technology to provide drivers with unparalleled savings, Clearcover may be the company for you. Founded in 2016 and based out of Chicago, Clearcover has a stellar ICS score of 97––the best rating on this list––and a strong reputation for helping drivers save money.

Clearcover customers rave about the company’s easy-to-use mobile app, and this new kid on the block offers roadside assistance and rideshare coverage, too. Unlike most other insurance companies, you don’t need to apply for discounts from Clearcover. Instead, discounts you qualify for are automatically applied to your policy.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Safe Driving Discount

Vehicle Safety Features Discount

Electronic Billing Discount

Upfront Payment Discount

Military Member Discount (15% off in all states except Louisiana; 25% off in Louisiana)

Learn more about the average monthly cost of Clearcover’s car insurance for drivers in the different categories below, with data drawn from Insurify’s proprietary database of millions of unique driver quotes.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Driver Under 25 $196 Drivers Over 60 $111 Safe Driver (No Prior Violations) $127 Driver With Prior Accident $168 With Prior Speeding Ticket $155 Driver With Average Credit $140

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

One thing to note: Clearcover is currently only available in Arizona, California, Illinois, Ohio, Louisiana, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. If you live elsewhere, read on to learn more about other companies in our top 10 to find the best rates.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $199 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Like USAA and Allstate, Nationwide is one of the best-known and best-loved car insurance companies around. That reputation is well earned: Nationwide scores highly with an ICS score of 89, and its extensive accident forgiveness program and ability to bundle almost any different insurance type appeals to customers in all 50 states.

Nationwide rewards safe drivers with lower premiums, too, with average monthly rates for safe drivers coming in at $170, $31 less than the average for insurers across this list. If you’re looking for a solid, reputable insurance company with a stellar track record, Nationwide makes an excellent choice. Top discounts from Nationwide include:

Multi-Policy Bundling Discount

Defensive Driving Course Discount

Safe Driving (5 Years Accident-Free) Discount

Good Student Discount

Easy Pay Discount

Learn more about the average monthly cost of Nationwide’s car insurance for drivers in the different categories below.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 American Family Average Monthly Cost: $234 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Ranking #1 for Overall Customer Satisfaction in the Midsize Insurers Category in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, American Family is an ideal choice for those seeking sterling customer service and a wide range of deals and discounts.

American Family is especially well known for its cheap car insurance rates for families with teen drivers; teens who participate in the insurer’s Teen Safe Driving program can have 10% knocked off their policy price. American Family also has a lofty ICS score of 89.

Other top discounts from American Family include:

Away at School Discount

KnowYourDrive Telematics Discount

Young Volunteer Discount

Steer Into Savings Discount (drivers who switch to American Family from a competing insurer are eligible)

Early Bird Discount

Learn more about the average monthly cost of American Family car insurance for drivers in the different categories below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Driver Under 25 $346 Drivers Over 60 $190 Safe Driver (No Prior Violations) $203 Driver With Prior Accident $296 With Prior Speeding Ticket $287 Driver With Average Credit $249

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $187 Insurify Composite Score: 86

While less well-known than other insurers on this list, Safeco, which was founded in Seattle in 1923 as the General Insurance Company of America, is a natural fit for drivers considered to be “high risk”––those with accidents, speeding tickets, or other traffic accidents on their driving records. Safeco drivers with a prior accident pay just $225 on average per month.

Safeco also charges less on average for drivers with poor credit than many larger insurance providers, and also offers SR-22 and FR-44 forms to those who need them. If you have a spottier history behind the wheel and are seeking to cut your insurance costs, Safeco is a promising option to consider.

Top discounts from Safeco include:

RightTrack Telematics Discount

Claims-Free Cash Back Discount

Further Education Discount

Occupational Discount (Firefighters, Teachers, Business Owners, Police Officers)

Driver’s Education Discount

Learn more about the average monthly cost of Safeco’s car insurance for drivers in the different categories below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Driver Under 25 $304 Drivers Over 60 $149 Safe Driver (No Prior Violations) $164 Driver With Prior Accident $225 With Prior Speeding Ticket $223 Driver With Average Credit $189

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 Farmers Average Monthly Cost: $235 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Farmers combines the reliability and tradition of a big-name insurer with a reassuringly thorough claims process and a host of perks, including deals catered to families and budget-seekers and rideshare coverage a cut above the industry standard. Farmers was one of the first major insurers to offer rideshare coverage to Uber and Lyft drivers.

Farmers––founded in 1928 as Farmers Insurance Group––is well-known for its reputation for handling even the most bewildering and complex car insurance claims, so the insurer is a safe bet whether you’re seeking excellent customer service or deals for growing households like Farmer’s shared family car policy. You can bundle with your other Farmers policies to save.

Top insurance discounts from Farmers include:

Good Driver / Safe Driver Discount

Youthful Driver Discount

Mature Driver / Senior Driver Discount

Good Payer Discount (Customer has no late billing fees in past year)

Alternative Fuel / Hybrid Discount (California only)

Learn more about the average monthly cost of Farmer’s car insurance for drivers in the different categories below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Driver Under 25 $355 Drivers Over 60 $182 Safe Driver (No Prior Violations) $217 Driver With Prior Accident $294 With Prior Speeding Ticket $287 Driver With Average Credit $246

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 Foremost Signature Average Monthly Cost: $159 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Foremost may not be one of the better-known car insurance providers, but flying under the radar isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The company, founded way back in 1868 at “MetLife”, offers a wide range of insurance types and apps for mobile claims filing and telematics-style driver tracking. With stellar industry rankings, you know claims processes with Foremost are a breeze.

With an above-average Insurify ICS score of 82, one of the more unique perks Foremost offers is the identity theft protection included in all home, auto, and renters policies. Foremost’s homeowners insurance product is also very highly-regarded, making the insurer a potential match for drivers seeking to bundle their auto and home insurance policies.

Top discounts from Foremost Signature include:

Good Driving Discount

Automated Payment Discount

Multi-Product Discount

Household Superior Driver Discount (eligible if all members in a household have clean driving records)

Anti-Theft Device Discount

Learn more about the average monthly cost of Foremost Signature’s car insurance for drivers in the different categories below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Driver Under 25 $238 Drivers Over 60 $118 Safe Driver (No Prior Violations) $138 Driver With Prior Accident $185 With Prior Speeding Ticket $189 Driver With Average Credit $181

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $241 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual and its famous LiMu Emu are well-known pillars of the insurance industry. But drivers may not know that the century-old insurer takes a surprisingly new-school approach to customer service and claims handling, with a high-tech mobile app that customers love and a sophisticated telematics program, RightTrack, that tracks your driving to score savings.

If you’re just interested in rock-bottom rates, you may find yourself paying slightly more than anticipated for Liberty Mutual car insurance. But the company more than makes up for it with the above perks, as well as an extensive suite of discounts and a robust accident forgiveness policy.

Top discounts on car insurance policies from Liberty Mutual include:

Military Discount (active, retired, or reserve)

Homeowner Discount

Alternative Energy / Hybrid Discount

Accident Free Discount

Violation Free Discount

Learn more about the average monthly cost of Liberty Mutual’s car insurance for drivers in the different categories below:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Driver Under 25 $379 Drivers Over 60 $169 Safe Driver (No Prior Violations) $233 Driver With Prior Accident $277 With Prior Speeding Ticket $268 Driver With Average Credit $252

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

8 Mercury Average Monthly Cost: $232 Insurify Composite Score: 81

While many insurers have turned to a fully digital customer experience, Mercury continues to see the value in in-person customer service, assigning a dedicated insurance agent to each individual driver. Founded in 1963 as the Mercury Insurance Group and named one of “America’s 50 Most Trustworthy Companies” by Forbes Magazine in 2015.

Mercury is only available in 11 states, however: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. If you live elsewhere, take a look at some of the other companies on this list.

Top car insurance discounts from Mercury include:

Anti-Theft Feature Discount

Auto Pay Discount

E-Signature Discount

Multi-Car Discount

Good Student Discount

Learn more about the average monthly cost of Mercury’s car insurance for drivers in the different categories below:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Driver Under 25 $345 Drivers Over 60 $175 Safe Driver (No Prior Violations) $204 Driver With Prior Accident $309 With Prior Speeding Ticket $300 Driver With Average Credit $248

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

9 Progressive Average Monthly Cost: $147 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Everyone’s heard of Progressive. The insurer, known for its iconic spokeswoman, Flo, is the third-largest in the United States, trailing only State Farm and GEICO. Progressive offers a big-tent approach to car insurance, with a wide variety of types of coverage and a reputation for speedy claims-handling and bargain rates for seniors.

As one of the nation’s best-known insurers, Progressive offers customers an amazing range of policy options, spanning from state minimum coverage plans to premium comprehensive coverage with full reimbursement for personal property and medical expenses. The company boasts a respectable ICS score of 80 and a long list of discounts for every kind of driver.

Top discounts from Progressive include:

Snapshots Telematics Device Discount

Teen Driver Discount

Sign Online Discount

Multi-Car Discount

Distant Student Discount

Learn more about the average monthly cost of Progressive’s car insurance for drivers in the different categories below:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Driver Under 25 $214 Drivers Over 60 $111 Safe Driver (No Prior Violations) $144 Driver With Prior Accident $160 With Prior Speeding Ticket $170 Driver With Average Credit $149

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

10 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $163 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Many American drivers are familiar with Travelers insurance and the company’s iconic red umbrella. But they may not know that the insurer offers sweeter-than-average deals for young drivers and for those seeking to add a spouse or child to their car insurance plan. One of the oldest insurance companies in the business, Travelers has unmatched financial stability.

Traveler’s online insurance reviews highlight the company’s no-fuss auto claims handling, bundling of different insurance products, and strong customer service. Young drivers will benefit from a policy with Travelers: drivers under 25 pay just $234 on average per month, $95 less than the average for the other companies on this list.

Top discounts from Travelers include:

Continuous Insurance Discount

Early Quote Discount

Driver Training Discount

IntelliDrive Telematics Device Discount

New Car Discount

Learn more about the average monthly cost of Traveler’s car insurance for drivers in the different categories below:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Driver Under 25 $234 Drivers Over 60 $137 Safe Driver (No Prior Violations) $146 Driver With Prior Accident $180 With Prior Speeding Ticket $194 Driver With Average Credit $179

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.