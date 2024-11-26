How Insurify Collects and Uses Reviews

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.
Updated December 1, 2024
Insurify’s mission is to help people save money on insurance — quickly and easily.
We analyze rate data and study industry trends, but actual customer experience can give you an inside look into how an insurer treats customers. To help shoppers find the right company and coverage options, we’ve collected more than 30,000 verified, helpful user reviews of 76 insurance companies.
Here’s how we gather and use those reviews.
How Insurify collects reviews
We collect reviews from people who go through our car insurance quoting process and successfully compare quotes. Our goal is to collect honest, current reviews from real people to help all insurance shoppers choose the right company for their needs.
We reach out to Insurify shoppers who switched to a new insurance company to:
Ask about their experience with their old insurer
Understand why they decided to make the change
Ask how they like their new insurance company
How Insurify uses reviews
We display reviews from Insurify shoppers in our Insurer Snapshot, which summarizes rate information, industry rankings, and policyholder experience to give a well-rounded view of each insurance company. Our teams prioritize transparency, and we show our methodology wherever possible so shoppers know they can trust our analysis.
We sort and process reviews to remove personally identifiable information and present the most helpful responses. Here’s a little about how it works.
First, we use artificial intelligence to remove reviews with incomplete information. For example, we filter out responses that don’t include the author’s name and state, the name of an insurer, or an actual review.
Next, we prompt an AI model to clean up the complete responses. We ask it to remove any potentially inflammatory language and fix grammatical errors while retaining the original meaning. We also ask the model to score each review from 0 to 100 based on how helpful it would be for a shopper looking to know more about a car insurance company. Reviews score higher if they mention specific details about customer service, coverage options, or prices. They score lower if they include only value statements without supporting evidence or references.
Then, we filter the scored reviews into three categories using the AI-generated helpfulness score (0 to 100) and the reviewer’s overall rating (1 to 5):
Approved reviews score well for helpfulness and relevance.
Borderline reviews have mixed scores for helpfulness and relevance.
We reject reviews that are extremely light on detail or aren’t really about car insurance.
We automatically send approved reviews through the process and set aside any borderline reviews that lean more helpful for human evaluation.
4.0
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes.
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
GEICO, a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Group, is the third-largest U.S. insurer by market share. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, renters, flood, travel, life, and business insurance, among other products. The insurer offers numerous car insurance discounts to help drivers save. For example, drivers who are accident-free for five years could earn 22% off premiums, and good students could earn 15% off. GEICO’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index score is below average, meaning it receives fewer consumer complaints than average.
Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
Lower customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power
Insurify review collection FAQs
Thanks for your interest in how we collect and process insurer reviews. If you’re still curious about how it all works, here are some answers to frequently asked questions.
We’ve collected user reviews for 76 insurance companies and counting. Insurance shoppers send in more company reviews every day.
Our internal filtering process removes any identifying information, even before we ask AI to help clean up the response. The only information we may display with a user review is first name and home state.
We don’t incentivize insurance shoppers to submit reviews, so users write all reviews voluntarily. While we don’t share it, we may use personal information users provide to verify the review. We also remove reviews that don’t have valuable information, evidence, and relevant experiences.
