How Insurify Collects and Uses Reviews

How Insurify uses reviews

We display reviews from Insurify shoppers in our Insurer Snapshot, which summarizes rate information, industry rankings, and policyholder experience to give a well-rounded view of each insurance company. Our teams prioritize transparency, and we show our methodology wherever possible so shoppers know they can trust our analysis.

We sort and process reviews to remove personally identifiable information and present the most helpful responses. Here’s a little about how it works.

First, we use artificial intelligence to remove reviews with incomplete information. For example, we filter out responses that don’t include the author’s name and state, the name of an insurer, or an actual review.

Next, we prompt an AI model to clean up the complete responses. We ask it to remove any potentially inflammatory language and fix grammatical errors while retaining the original meaning. We also ask the model to score each review from 0 to 100 based on how helpful it would be for a shopper looking to know more about a car insurance company. Reviews score higher if they mention specific details about customer service, coverage options, or prices. They score lower if they include only value statements without supporting evidence or references.

Then, we filter the scored reviews into three categories using the AI-generated helpfulness score (0 to 100) and the reviewer’s overall rating (1 to 5):

Approved reviews score well for helpfulness and relevance.

Borderline reviews have mixed scores for helpfulness and relevance.

We reject reviews that are extremely light on detail or aren’t really about car insurance.

We automatically send approved reviews through the process and set aside any borderline reviews that lean more helpful for human evaluation.