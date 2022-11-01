4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Drive safe in ABQ
Car travel is the main mode of transportation for nearly a half a million Albuquerque residents.
That’s why finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is a vital step towards safe driving in New Mexico's largest city. Search and save on the best car insurance policies in Albuquerque today.
Car Insurance in Albuquerque, NM
The average cost of New Mexico car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Albuquerque, NM to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Albuquerque is $176 per month, or $2112 annually.
Car insurance in Albuquerque is $20 more than the average cost of car insurance in New Mexico.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Albuquerque on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Albuquerque, NM
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Albuquerque
|Progressive
|Progressive
|$35 /mo
|State Farm
|$70 /mo
|Nationwide
|$120 /mo
|Travelers
|$134 /mo
|The General
|$160 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Albuquerque, NM
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Albuquerque. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|American Family
|89
|$153 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$232 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$191 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$246 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$159 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Mexico Cities
|Las Cruces
|$77/mo
|Rio Rancho
|$119/mo
|Santa Fe
|$99/mo
|Roswell
|$103/mo
|Albuquerque
|$131/mo
|New Mexico
|$106/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Mexico
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Mexico roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New Mexico[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Mexico is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Albuquerque Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
With age comes trusted driving experience, and insurance rates reflect that in Albuquerque. Those in the 20-year-old age bracket have had less time on the road; therefore, they are charged the most: $223 per month on average. Compare that with the average monthly insurance costs of an Albuquerque 70-year-old, and rates decline sharply. This age group pays a monthly average of only $159 to remain on the road.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$365
|20s
|$224
|30s
|$167
|40s
|$204
|50s
|$174
|60s
|$172
|70s
|$160
|80s
|$204
Albuquerque Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Want the best insurance rates in Albuquerque? While some risk factors are out of your control, maintaining an excellent driving record is not. Compare insurance rates between those with and without violations on their records, and the savings are easy to see. What kind of rates can a driver with a clean record expect to get on average in Albuquerque? The answer is $193 in monthly insurance premiums. Average rates for those with a speeding ticket or an at-fault accident on their record come in much higher, at $250 and $231, respectively.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$194
|Speeding Ticket
|$251
|At-Fault Accident
|$232
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$189
Albuquerque Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Want to know why car insurance companies ask so many questions? It’s partly because they want to know how reliable you are. Like it or not, a credit score is a good indicator of a person’s likelihood of filing a claim and costing an insurance company more. A poor credit score could signal insurance companies that you are high-risk, and they’ll then pass those costs on to you. In Albuquerque, drivers with an excellent credit score can expect to pay an average of $208 in insurance premiums monthly.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$209
|Good
|$202
|Average
|$198
|Poor
|$192
Find local Albuquerque agents
Desert Mountain Agency, Inc dba J B Martin Insurance Agency8500 Menaul Blvd. NE,
Suite B555, Albuquerque, NM 87112
Jackson Insurance Solutions5501 Eagle Rock Ave NE,
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Berger Briggs Insurance & Risk Solutions, Inc.4333 Pan American Fwy NE,
Albuquerque, NM 87107-6833
Menicucci Insurance Agency2116 Vista Oeste NW,
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Paula Rodriguez Insurance9201 Montgomery blvd,
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Underwood Insurance Agency9200 Montgomery Blvd Ne Ste B,
Albuquerque, NM 87111
HUB International Insurance Services7770 Jefferson NE,
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Strategic Insurance Group LLC901 Rio Grande Blvd NW C172,
Albuquerque, NM 87104
Albuquerque Insurance World, Inc.2828 Carlisle NE Ste F,
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Sunset Insurance Corporation1905 San Mateo Blvd NE,
Albuquerque, NM 87110-5175
Albuquerque DMV Information
Albuquerque has a multiple outposts and field offices throughout the city and surrounding areas. Most are open from 9 AM to 5 PM with varying morning and weekend hours. In the biggest city in the Land of Enchantment, a DMV is never too far out of the way.
Public Transit in Albuquerque
Albuquerque operates public transporation via bus throughout the city and surrounding areas. Some bus routes only run on weekends, so be sure to check the schedule prior to your departure. Even with these services, most Albuquerque residents drive cars in adn around the city, with over 93 percent of household owning vehicles. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis, operate across Albuquerque.
For more detailed New Mexico city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Albuquerque
As American drivers know too well, too much precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
An estimated 20 percent of vehicles on the road of New Mexico are driving uninsured, ranking third in the country for most uninsured drivers. Give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - Albuquerque, NM Car Insurance
Winter weather can have a big effect on driving in Albuquerque in the colder months. Firstly, follow local law enforcement’s instructions, suggestions, and driving bans. Keep a safety kit in your car with a shovel, snow broom, ice scraper, water, snacks, warm clothing, emergency flares, flash lights, batteries, and jumping cables. In serious storms, only travel by car in emergencies or when vitally necessary. It’s best to stay safe at home and not risk the dangers of a snowy drive.
To legally drive in New Mexico, vehicles must carry liability insurance, even if they are just parked on the road. Bodily injury and property damage coverage are required as the minimum coverage in the state. Supplemental coverage for further protection in the case of an accident can be obtained in the form of comprehensive, collision, loan/lease payoff, medical payments, rental car reimbursements, roadside assistance, and uninsured motorist protection. Insurance agencies offer these options for further coverage in the case of an accident caused by or involving your vehicle. As insurance products become more comprehensive, so does the protection. While cheap auto insurance is what some drivers are in the market for, other drivers prefer to have the highest coverage.
Driving uninsured puts yourself, your passengers, your property, and everyone around you in danger, which is why you should never drive uninsured. In the state of New Mexico, if a driver is found to be driving uninsured, punishments can have major, costly, and long-term repercussions. For the first offense of driving without financial responsibility, drivers will receive four points on their license, hundreds in fines, and license suspension. They may also be mandated to file SR-22 insurance.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Albuquerque and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Insurify Insights
How Albuquerque Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Albuquerque, New Mexico below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Albuquerque drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New Mexico in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Albuquerque
#19
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New Mexico
#19
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New Mexico
#13
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New Mexico
#16
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New Mexico
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Albuquerque drivers rank 13 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Albuquerque with an accident: 5.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Albuquerque drivers rank 13 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Albuquerque with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New Mexico, Albuquerque drivers rank 17 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Albuquerque with a reckless driving offense: 0.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New Mexico, Albuquerque drivers rank 17 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Albuquerque with a reckless driving violation: 0.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New Mexico, Albuquerque drivers rank 19 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Albuquerque with a speeding ticket: 5.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Albuquerque drivers rank 2 in clean driving records across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Albuquerque with clean record: 83.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Albuquerque drivers rank 7 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Albuquerque with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.71%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
