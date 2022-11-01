4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Rio Rancho has been named as one of the best places to live in the state for several reasons, including its low crime rate. Drivers here can appreciate the positive impact that it makes on their policy rates.
While crime rates in Rio Rancho are low compared to the rest of the state, it’s not the only thing that goes into totaling up your car insurance premium. The best policies are the ones you buy after being able to look at rates from every angle.
Car Insurance in Rio Rancho, NM
The average cost of New Mexico car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Rio Rancho, NM to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Rio Rancho is $178 per month, or $2136 annually.
Car insurance in Rio Rancho is $22 more than the average cost of car insurance in New Mexico.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Rio Rancho on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Rio Rancho, NM
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Rio Rancho
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$33 /mo
|State Farm
|$67 /mo
|Nationwide
|$116 /mo
|Travelers
|$117 /mo
|The General
|$136 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Rio Rancho, NM
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Rio Rancho. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|American Family
|89
|$153 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$202 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$243 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$134 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Mexico Cities
|Albuquerque
|$131/mo
|Las Cruces
|$77/mo
|Santa Fe
|$99/mo
|Roswell
|$103/mo
|Rio Rancho
|$119/mo
|New Mexico
|$106/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Mexico
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Mexico roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New Mexico[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Mexico is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Rio Rancho Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
At $370 per month, hardworking teenagers will be able to afford car insurance and still maintain good grades, sports, and other extracurriculars. For New Mexicans, the rates slide down as drivers gain more experience. Twentysomethings see an immediate $150 price cut over the youngest drivers. The rates continue to trend down with a speed bump in middle age. Most drivers in their 30s, 60s, and 70s stay well below the state average of $182. In fact, those in their 60s pay $250 less than teens, a $3,000 per year difference.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$371
|20s
|$220
|30s
|$152
|40s
|$345
|50s
|$306
|60s
|$120
|70s
|$132
|80s
|N/A
Rio Rancho Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Land of Enchantment, safe driving is smart driving. Insurance companies agree with the sentiment and give “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to those with clean records. A speeding ticket translates into paying $14 more per month. Likewise, an at-fault accident means a little less than $10 more per month. But that doesn’t mean drivers are stuck paying more forever. After three years of careful driving, tickets and accidents stop affecting insurance rates.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$231
|Speeding Ticket
|$246
|At-Fault Accident
|$239
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Rio Rancho Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Rio Rancho drivers are scratching their heads trying to figure out how credit applies to how well they drive. Like most states, New Mexico law allows insurance companies to factor in credit when setting rates. If so, why do people with the poorest credit pay the least? Often, drivers with better credit can afford to finance costlier cars and need more coverage to protect their assets. That said, the biggest difference is $19 between those who pay the least and the most, meaning New Mexico insurance companies don’t weigh credit as severely as in other states.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$224
|Good
|$220
|Average
|$212
|Poor
|$204
Find local Rio Rancho agents
Westside Insurance Services, Inc.3302 Sally Circle SE,
Rio Rancho, NM 87124-2040
Anthony Delgado: Allstate Insurance1015 Golf Course Rd SE,
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Southwest Federal Insurance2220 Grande Blvd SE ste d,
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Peak Insurance2740 Northern Blvd NE Ste 102,
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Acceptance Insurance1690 Rio Rancho Blvd SE Ste D,
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Fred Loya Insurance2003 Southern Blvd SE \#125,
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Franklin Insurance Agency2345 Southern Blvd SE \#C4,
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Jeff Valler - State Farm Insurance Agent1751 Rio Rancho Blvd SE \#102,
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Rio Rancho, NM DMV Information
Have a DMV errand to run? When it comes to taking care of their DMV-related needs, New Mexico drivers can get things done using in-person services or online options. The Rio Rancho Motor Vehicle Division is located at 4000 Southern Blvd. SE, Suite 103. You can stop by Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Not a fan of standing around? You can make an appointment from your computer at home.
Public Transportation in Rio Rancho, NM
Rio Rancho residents depend on several modes of transportation if they are without their own ride. There are two bus services and a commuter train serving residents of the area. While Rio Metro buses get people to their appointments and shopping destinations inside city limits, New Mexico Rail Runner Express can take residents to Albuquerque and beyond. Catching the rail is easy. Neighboring Albuquerque’s ABQ Ride buses have a route between Rio Rancho and the rail.
For more detailed New Mexico city level guides, check out these below.
Green Driving in Rio Rancho NM
The EPA reports that the United States' transportation sector accounts for 27% of national greenhouse gas emissions. In a country of over 263 million registered vehicles, many communities are taking action to reduce their environmental impact and vehicular carbon footprint.
The state of New Mexico offers many green driver incentives, including federal tax credits and discounts through some car insurance carriers.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Rio Rancho, NM
Though living in Rio Rancho may be a dream, shopping insurance companies one data point at a time is a grind.
Is the scratch piece of paper you’ve been using to compare rates company after company really all that accurate? Using Insurify takes the guesswork out of comparing coverages and gets you the coverage you need quickly.
FAQs - Rio Rancho, NM Car Insurance
Don’t worry too much about making sure you have the minimum required by state law, as the insurance companies are in the know and will do that work for you. A minimum liability policy may be right for you if that’s all you can afford, but there are optional coverages you’ll want to at least consider, as minimum liability policies only protect the other driver.
A lot goes into calculating your car insurance rate in New Mexico. Some of the factors are beyond your control, like your age, gender, or marital status. Insurance companies do use ZIP codes as part of the calculation. Your ZIP code tells them how much of a claims risk you might be based on crime rates and accident statistics where you live. You can keep your rates low by driving safely, comparison shopping for a less expensive policy, or even changing your deductible.
No. Even though the word itself tends to mean “full” or “complete,” in the insurance industry, it has a much more particular meaning. Comprehensive coverage covers things that might happen to your car outside of a collision—fires and floods included. Many times, these types of often costly events are also known as “acts of God.” Other types of coverage that you may buy depending on the state in which you live and personal preferences include bodily injury (BI) and property damage (PD) liability coverage, personal injury protection (PIP), collision coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Rio Rancho Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Rio Rancho, New Mexico below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Rio Rancho drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New Mexico in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Rio Rancho
#18
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New Mexico
#15
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New Mexico
#17
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New Mexico
#17
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New Mexico
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Rio Rancho drivers rank 3 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Rio Rancho with an accident: 7.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Rio Rancho drivers rank 17 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Rio Rancho with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New Mexico, Rio Rancho drivers rank 13 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Rio Rancho with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New Mexico, Rio Rancho drivers rank 16 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Rio Rancho with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New Mexico, Rio Rancho drivers rank 18 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Rio Rancho with a speeding ticket: 7.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Rio Rancho drivers rank 13 in clean driving records across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Rio Rancho with clean record: 77.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Rio Rancho drivers rank 1 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Rio Rancho with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.84%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
