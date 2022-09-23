New Mexico car insurance requirements

In New Mexico, drivers must carry personal liability insurance with minimum coverage limits of 25/50/10.[1] As an alternative to liability car insurance, you can get a surety bond or make a cash deposit of $60,000 with the New Mexico State Treasurer.

The following table shows the minimum car insurance requirements in New Mexico.

Coverage Minimum Requirements Bodily injury liability $25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident Property damage liability $10,000 per accident Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Bodily injury liability insurance

Bodily injury liability insurance covers your financial responsibility if you cause an accident that injures other drivers or their passengers. It pays for the injured person’s medical expenses, lost wages, and other non-medical costs.[2]

This coverage includes two separate limits: one for a single person’s injuries in an accident and a second for all injuries in an accident. In New Mexico, a minimum-coverage policy provides $25,000 for one person’s injuries and $50,000 for all injuries in an accident.

It’s important to know that bodily injury liability insurance covers only injuries to others. If you or your passengers are hurt in an accident you caused, it won’t pay for your medical bills.

Property damage liability insurance

Property damage liability insurance pays to repair or replace someone else’s property if you cause an accident that damages it. For example, if you hit another car and cause $5,000 in damage, your property damage liability pays for repairs up to your policy limits.

This coverage also pays for damage to storefronts, buildings, fences, mailboxes, and other property your vehicle hits. In New Mexico, a minimum-coverage liability policy includes $10,000 for all property damage you cause in an accident.

Property damage liability insurance doesn’t cover your vehicle. If you’re at fault in an accident and your car is damaged or totaled, optional collision insurance covers the cost of repairs or replacement.