Best Car Insurance in New Mexico (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Shopping for car insurance can be difficult due to the variety of options and the different coverage needs and priorities of each driver. Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies to identify the best car insurance in New Mexico based on key factors like price, discounts, and availability.
Here’s what you need to know about getting the best car insurance in New Mexico.
Best car insurance companies in New Mexico
Before settling on an insurer, it’s a good idea to compare multiple companies to see which company best fits your needs. Below are the five best car insurance companies in New Mexico. While they won’t be the right fit for every driver, they can serve as a great starting point on your insurance search.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,224)
Jose
February 9, 2025
Excellent
Great company.
Donald
February 8, 2025
I'm Pleased with State Farm and Their Staff
I'm satisfied and I'm staying with State Farm.
Mary
February 8, 2025
Prices Rise Like a Hot Summer Day!
Find a company that offers competitive pricing for long-time customers. They provide better deals for customers over 60.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in the U.S., and it has plenty of benefits that make it among the best choices for most drivers. State Farm has some of the lowest rates in New Mexico, including for high-risk drivers, drivers of all ages, and drivers wanting liability only or full coverage.
It also consistently ranks highly in customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s annual studies. If you prefer to work with an agent, State Farm is a great choice. It has a large network of local agents, including many across New Mexico.
Pros
Low rates for New Mexico drivers
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Southwest
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$75/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,857)
Linda
February 9, 2025
I would recommend this company to others
I had no problems and they were efficient with me.
Anthony
February 9, 2025
15 Years with Geico, but Prices Got Too High
At one time, prices were great, but now they're too high.
Elvin
February 4, 2025
My Thoughts
It was great. However, after being with them for so long and maintaining a good record, you would think that they would offer some kind of discount. Unfortunately, they do not offer discounts. That's the only problem I have with them. I felt that I should have been rewarded for being such a great driver and being so loyal to them. Other than that, it's five stars all the way around.
827
0.74
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO is a great option for drivers who want the best lineup of discounts to choose from. You can save up to 25% based on your vehicle equipment, driving history and habits, driver education, driver affiliations, and various policy options. And that’s on top of the fact that GEICO already has some of the lowest rates for most New Mexico drivers.
GEICO also has an impressive accident forgiveness add-on. Most drivers can purchase accident forgiveness to add to their policy, but drivers who have been accident-free for five years will get it for free.
Pros
Many available discounts
Accident forgiveness available after five years
Low rates for New Mexico drivers
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Southwest
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$73/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (966)
Dianne
February 9, 2025
Poor
They are expensive, and when you need them, they don't help you.
Kevin
February 1, 2025
USAA is More Than an Insurance Company
They really look out for their members!
John
January 27, 2025
45 Years with the Same Insurance
Everything is good, except no one really knows you.
856
1.35
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA offers a wide variety of financial services to military families, from insurance to banking and more. As a company for military families, it has some perks catered to those customers, including a discount for garaging your car on a military installation. USAA has excellent customer satisfaction rankings from J.D. Power and consistently low rates for New Mexico drivers.
USAA also offers several ways to save on your premiums using its telematics programs. For example, safe drivers can get up to 30% off their premiums through the USAA SafePilot program, while low-mileage drivers can join the usage-based program to pay only for the miles they actually drive.
Pros
Multiple savings programs
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Southwest
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$146/mo
4.4
How drivers feel about Nationwide
Drivers appreciate the excellent coverage, reliable claims process, and good initial rates but dislike the frequent price increases.
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Reviews (453)
Joseph
January 20, 2025
Poorly Rated Company
I would never recommend this company. The rates are some of the highest in the industry.
Timothy
January 15, 2025
Nationwide: Good People Who Care
They treated me well and were helpful. Just call them at Nationwide.
Diane
January 13, 2025
Cost of Insurance
The premium prices are too high. I have been a customer for a long time and I believe rates should decrease, not increase.
NR
0.64
A+
Why we picked this company
If you want car insurance savings tailored to you, Nationwide may be the right option. Its SmartRide program allows you to save up to 40% for your safe driving habits. You’ll get 15% off just for signing up. And its SmartMiles program is a pay-per-mile policy ideal for low-mileage drivers.
Nationwide has other perks that can help you save, including accident forgiveness. Plus, the company has a large network of local independent agents, meaning you can get personalized service combined with the perks of a large company.
Pros
Multiple savings programs
Accident forgiveness available
Large network of local independent agents
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Southwest
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$75/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about Farmers
Drivers appreciate the initial affordability but dislike the frequent and significant price increases and poor customer service.
Best For
Bundling discounts
Minimum coverage
Safe drivers
Reviews (1,035)
Emily
February 5, 2025
Good Insurance, High Price
They are a good insurance company, but they raise rates, causing me to have to look somewhere else.
Toniann
February 4, 2025
The price of my insurance has gone down with Bristol West and my representative was very helpful
My representative was very helpful. I wanted an Umbrella Policy to cover my vehicle here and my home in NY.
Jason
January 30, 2025
Unhappy for quite some time now
Farmers is highly commercialized and was good, but over time the premiums have consistently risen. They never reduced their premiums and I am very unhappy, even though I have been with them since 2019.
819
1.13
A
Why we picked this company
Farmers offers the best combination of coverage options and discounts. It has more specialty coverages than nearly any company, including original equipment manufacturer parts, rideshare coverage, new car replacement, gap insurance, and more.
It also has an impressive lineup of discounts, including quite a few tailored to young drivers. Farmers also offers accident forgiveness, which can forgive one at-fault accident every three years.
Pros
Best variety of available coverages
Many available discounts
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
Above-average rates for some drivers
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Southwest
Discounts not available in all U.S. states
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in New Mexico to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in New Mexico
If you’re in the market for car insurance, you have ways to get the best coverage and discounts. Here are five tips to help you choose the best car insurance for your needs.[1]
Choose the right coverage
It’s helpful to understand your coverage needs before you shop for a policy. This helps you narrow down your options and get an idea of how much you’ll pay.
When considering your options, it’s also helpful to determine how much of each coverage you want. The lower your coverage limits, the lower your premiums. But you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of coverage in case of an accident.
Read customer and third-party reviews
Before choosing a company, read reviews and ratings from its customers as well as third-party organizations. You can read customer reviews on Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau.
You can learn what third parties think about each company on sites like J.D. Power, AM Best, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and more. These sites provide rankings and ratings for customer satisfaction, financial strength, and customer complaints.
Consider discounts and savings opportunities
Nearly every car insurance company offers discounts that can help lower your premiums. The number and variety of available discounts can differ significantly from company to company. It’s worth exploring what discounts each company offers.
In addition to discounts, see what other savings opportunities exist. For example, some companies offer telematics programs to help you save based on your safe driving habits or low mileage.
Decide what type of service you want
When choosing a car insurance company, consider whether you prefer the benefits of a small local company or a large national company. With a smaller local or regional company, you’ll likely get more personalized service and the attention of an agent, but you may also pay more and have fewer discounts and conveniences.
On the other hand, working with a large national insurer means you’ll have access to more user-friendly websites and mobile apps, lower rates, and more discounts. But you’ll get less personalized service and may not have an agent to help you.
Shop around for coverage
You can typically find the best rates by shopping around for coverage and getting quotes from multiple companies to compare. Shopping with multiple companies can help you ensure you’re getting the best rate for your situation.
You can shop around for insurance by visiting each company’s website and getting an insurance quote. An alternative is to use an insurance-comparison site that allows you to complete one form and see rates from several companies at once.
Average cost of car insurance in New Mexico
Car insurance in New Mexico costs an average of $69 per month for liability-only coverage and $162 per month for full coverage. Even though rates in New Mexico have risen in recent years, they still remain lower than the national average.
The state has seen an increase in car thefts, which has contributed to the rising premiums.[2] But you still have plenty of ways to save on your premiums, and many insurers offer rates well below the national average.
Best car insurance in New Mexico FAQs
Before shopping for car insurance in New Mexico, be sure to read the answers to these frequently asked questions about shopping for a policy.
How much is car insurance in New Mexico?
Car insurance in New Mexico costs $116 per month, on average. A full-coverage policy costs $162 per month, and a liability-only policy costs $69 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in New Mexico?
Some of the best insurance companies in New Mexico include State Farm, GEICO, USAA, Nationwide, and Farmers. But the best insurance company for you depends on your personal characteristics, driving history, coverage needs, and other factors.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in New Mexico?
New Mexico requires drivers to have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability coverage and at least $10,000 of property damage liability insurance. If you don’t carry the minimum coverage, you may not be able to register your vehicle with the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division, or you may have your registration suspended.[3]
