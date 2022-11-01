4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
While it’s possible to complete errands on foot or bus in Farmington, most people rely on their cars to get to work. It’s important for Farmington residents to get a car insurance policy in order to drive legally and protect their assets.
Car Insurance in Farmington, NM
The average cost of New Mexico car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Farmington, NM to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Farmington is $119 per month, or $1428 annually.
Car insurance in Farmington is $37 less than the average cost of car insurance in New Mexico.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Farmington on average is GAINSCO, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Farmington, NM
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Farmington
|Insurance Provider in Farmington
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$27 /mo
|State Farm
|$46 /mo
|Allstate
|$80 /mo
|Travelers
|$95 /mo
|Nationwide
|$103 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Mexico Cities
|Albuquerque
|$131/mo
|Las Cruces
|$77/mo
|Rio Rancho
|$119/mo
|Santa Fe
|$99/mo
|Farmington
|$83/mo
|New Mexico
|$102/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Mexico
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Mexico roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New Mexico[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Mexico is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Farmington Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Drivers interested in low car insurance rates love living in Farmington, as the most expensive premiums there are very affordable. Individuals under the age of 20 pay a mere $152 on average, and these rates tend to stay about the same until age 30. Farmington drivers in their 70s enjoy the lowest prices of all, with rates averaging around $83. For the most part, prices continue to decline, except for a slight increase for those in their 50s.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$153
|20s
|$157
|30s
|$112
|40s
|$105
|50s
|$132
|60s
|$87
|70s
|$84
|80s
|N/A
Farmington Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Tarnishing a clean driving record might seem like it would lead to a huge expense, but in Farmington, drivers aren’t hit with super high price increases should an incident occur. Those with no violations to their name pay around $124 for coverage. An at-fault accident will bring rates to roughly $101, and failing to stop at an intersection often changes premiums to $97.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$125
|Speeding Ticket
|$107
|At-Fault Accident
|$102
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$98
Farmington Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
If you’re hoping to save money on your car insurance costs, improving your credit score surprisingly won’t have much of an effect. Those in the bottom two tiers of credit, poor and average, pay $120 and $113, respectively, for their insurance. As you increase your credit to the good category, your rate will change to an average of $129. Motorists with excellent credit save the most, with prices that hover around the $100 mark.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$101
|Good
|$130
|Average
|$114
|Poor
|$121
Farmington, NM DMV Information
When it comes time to register your vehicle, the MVD field office in Farmington can meet your needs. Many services can also be accessed online. Keep in mind you’ll need proof of insurance to register your vehicle, but it’s possible to get coverage quickly with Insurify. You’ll just need to enter your information one time, and you can find the lowest possible premium and apply for a policy in minutes.
Public Transportation in Farmington, NM
Red Apple Transit provides some fixed-route buses, but only about 0.2 percent of workers use the system to commute. About 83 percent of Farmington workers drive alone to work, and an additional 12 percent carpool, commuting an average of 18 minutes to get there. Lyft operates in Farmington along with two taxi services, so you have options if your car is out of commission. But ultimately, your best option for transportation is to drive a car and maintain an active insurance policy.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Farmington, NM
If you’re caught driving without insurance in New Mexico, you’ll face a $300 fine and up to 90 days in jail. But that’s nothing compared to what you could owe if you caused a car accident while uninsured.
If you want to stay safe and legal on the road in Farmington, you’ll need a car insurance policy. While shopping for car insurance used to require significant time and effort, Insurify’s artificial intelligence technology makes it easy to get the best premium for the coverage you need. You’ll just need to answer a few questions to get started.
FAQs - Farmington, NM Car Insurance
Car insurance in Farmington is very affordable, costing an average of $83 per month. That’s lower than the state average and only about one third of the national average cost. What’s more, some insurance providers in Farmington may be able to offer premiums as low as $27 per month to drivers with a clean record.
In most cases, yes. Most insurers use credit score information to determine your premium, and in New Mexico, having no credit can mean up to 79 percent higher premiums when compared to policyholders with excellent credit. However, every insurer weighs your information differently, and it’s still possible to get an affordable rate if you compare customized quotes. You can use Insurify to compare rates from up to 20 providers in one place.
In New Mexico, you must carry a minimum of:
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage
$10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage
These minimum requirements won’t cover any damages to your vehicle in an accident you cause, so you may want to consider purchasing full coverage if you need your car to get to work. You’ll also likely need full coverage if you have a loan or a lease.
Insurify Insights
How Farmington Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Farmington, New Mexico below:
