Car Theft Insurance (2022)

Steps to Take If Your Car Is Stolen

As soon as you realize your car has been stolen, be sure to follow these steps.

File a Police Report

If possible, file a police report within 24 hours of the incident. The sooner you inform the police department, the more likely they’ll be able to recover your vehicle. You’ll also be able to start the insurance claims process sooner. When you file a police report, be honest and prepared to share this information:

Your vehicle identification number (VIN)

Your license plate number

The year, make, and model of your vehicle

The location of the theft

The estimated time of the theft

Any personal property in your vehicle when it was stolen

Whether your car has a GPS or vehicle location device

File a Car Insurance Claim

You should also contact your auto insurance company within 24 hours of when your car was stolen to file a theft claim. While every insurance provider is different, an adjuster will likely ask you the following:

Your auto policy number

The police report number

Your title

The mileage in your vehicle

Service records

Details about any upgrades you installed

Photos of the theft location

The name and contact information of who had access to the vehicle

Post on Social Media

One of the best ways to inform others about your stolen car is through social media. You can post on outlets like Facebook, Twitter, and NextDoor. Your friends and followers may share your post and get the word out there. By making your theft known, you might be able to find out more information on the incident and potentially recover your car faster.

If there was personal property in your vehicle that was stolen as well, let your homeowner insurance or renters insurance company know. This is important, as your items at the time of the theft won’t be covered by your car insurance plan. Fortunately, your homeowners or renters policy should kick in and cover their replacement.

Reach out to Your Bank

Be sure to call your bank if there were any debit or credit cards in your vehicle when the theft occurred. Ask them to freeze your accounts so that you can protect yourself from fraudulent charges and identity theft.