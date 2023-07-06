What to do if your car is broken into

Once you realize there was a break-in, follow these steps to move forward with recovering items and ensuring your safety.[2]

Document the scene

Take pictures and video of the damage. Use your smartphone to capture each side of the car and any visible damage. Your phone utilizes geolocation services that allow police to view the exact location of each photo, which can be helpful if there’s further investigation.

Next, create a list of each missing item. As you document the scene, try to avoid touching the area and wait to move your car until you talk with the police.

The next step is to call 9-1-1 and file a police report. Insurance companies usually require a police report for insurance claims related to car damage or missing items. So this step is a must if you plan to file a claim with your insurer.

Helpful Information Before you call, it’s helpful to have the following information accessible: Your driver’s license

Current location

Insurance information

The final step is to contact your insurance company. If you have homeowners or renters insurance, your policy can help pay for missing items from your car. These policies can cover the objects even when you’re not home. However, it’s important to read your policy so you know exactly what’s covered and where.

Your auto policy doesn’t protect personal belongings in your vehicle. But a comprehensive auto policy can help pay for repairs if your car is damaged. Liability-only auto insurance doesn’t provide coverage.

Start by calling the company’s claims department. The insurance claims representative can guide you through the process and answer questions.

Take steps to prevent future break-ins

After you deal with the aftermath of a car break-in, it’s wise to assess the security of your car. Repair broken windows, fix locks, and change keyless entry codes to ensure no one can access your vehicle without your permission.