The Ultimate Car Maintenance Checklist (2023)

Check every 3 months or 3,000 miles

A few other items should be checked at least every three months, typically around the time you would do an oil change.

Battery and cables

You can test your car battery at home using a low-cost multimeter. You’ll want to check the battery with everything shut off.

When connecting your multimeter, connect the red (positive) first, then the black (negative) terminal. Look for a reading between 12.4V and 12.7V. You should also look closely at the battery for any signs of corrosion, cracks, or bulges. Signs your battery could be going out include difficulty starting your car and dimming headlights.[5]

While checking your battery, pull out your jumper cables and ensure they’re still in working condition.

Belts

Parts of your vehicle utilize belts to keep the car running. Newer vehicles have a single belt that operates most of the equipment under the hood. However, older vehicles may have separate belts for the alternator, water pump, power steering pump, and air conditioner.

You should change the belts on your car every 50,000 miles or once you notice excessive wear.

When inspecting any belts on your car, make sure the engine is cool. Look for cracks, slits, or frays. You should also keep an eye out for shiny belts. The glazing could cause the belt to slip or overheat.[6]

Engine air filter

An engine air filter works like an air filter in your home. The filter prevents dust and debris from getting into the engine and causing damage. Clogged filters could permanently damage your engine.

Many mechanics will check your air filter as part of an oil change, but if you want to check your air filter yourself, clean the area around the engine with a vacuum or rag to remove any dust or debris. You’ll need to remove any bolts or clips holding your air filter box closed before removing the filter.

Look for damage, cracks, and wear and tear. When reinstalling the filter (or installing a new one), ensure the filter is set evenly in the box before closing it and reattaching the screws and clips.

Hoses

Hoses are the weakest part of your engine and are more prone to cracking and damage. You can help prevent damage by ensuring the car’s fluids are kept to the proper levels. Car owners can check hoses once the engine is entirely cool.

Use your fingers to squeeze the hoses near the clamps. The hose should feel firm but pliant. If you find any soft spots, this is a sign that your hose may need replacing.

Look for any cracks, chips, bulges, or deflated sections. You should also check for any fraying where hoses connect to different components.[6]

Power steering fluid

Under your hood, look for a small, clear container with a black cap. In many vehicles, it’s located near one of the wheels. If your power steering fluid has a dipstick, you can check the levels like you check your oil. If not, you can use the container to check the levels with the markings on the outside.

You can check the power steering fluid while it’s cold or hot, and the levels for each are marked on the outside of the container, so make sure you’re checking levels correctly. Most service centers will check your power steering fluid and other fluids when you go in for an oil change.

Exhaust

The average car owner should have a professional thoroughly inspect the exhaust system. While you can check your exhaust system using a vacuum cleaner and a funnel, some leaks may be undetectable without the help of a professional. Some mechanics will inspect the exhaust system during a 21-point inspection process.

Many states require emissions tests for car registrations, so it’s important to maintain your exhaust system properly.

Tire pressure and treads

Make checking your tire pressure a part of your regular maintenance routine. Maintaining ideal pressure ensures that your car functions at maximum efficiency and safety. You can check your tire pressure using a small pressure gauge and pressing against the open tire valve.

Remember that cold weather can affect your tire pressure. Colder temperatures cause the air to condense, so you’ll need to check your pressure and top it off.

Tire treads help your car maintain traction on the road. A quick visual inspection will tell you when it’s time to go shopping for new tires. You can check tire tread depth using a penny. Place the penny in the tires’ grooves, with the top of Lincoln’s head pointing toward the tire and with Lincoln facing toward you. If you can see all of Lincoln’s head, it’s time for a tire change.