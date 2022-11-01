Vehicle Inspection Requirements by State (2022)
Updated November 1, 2022
Vehicle inspection requirements vary from state to state, making it essential to understand the inspections necessary in your state and ensure your car remains up to date. When discussing state inspection requirements, people tend to view them through the lens of driver and government safety.
Bringing your car in for required state inspections costs money on top of existing car insurance and maintenance payments. Purchasing a cheap car insurance policy helps save drivers money on the overall costs affiliated with owning or leasing a car.
State vehicle inspection requirements vary from state to state.
Repair shops and certain other locations can conduct inspections for you.
Auto insurance rates vary based on the driver, vehicle type, and more.
Every state has its own requirements when it comes to vehicle inspections.
Drivers can find a business to conduct a state vehicle inspection through the online services of their local department of motor vehicles (DMV) or by searching for a repair shop. In some states, drivers can get inspections at local repair shops. Other states dictate that drivers complete their inspections through a DMV office or another government-led location.
Drivers in some states must have a successful vehicle check before renewing their registration. If you’re hoping to skip long lines at the DMV, avoid heading there at the end of the month. That time is often busier than normal due to an influx of expirations of various stickers, inspections, license plates, permits, and tags.
The information that is typically required to complete inspections includes the following: driver’s license, vehicle title, proof of insurance, bill of sale or other applicable sale documents, and VIN inspection form if registering an out-of-state vehicle. Data from local, state, and federal governments is represented in the state vehicle inspection listings below.
In the list below, the following phrases are used interchangeably: vehicle emissions testing, emission inspection, and smog inspection. Furthermore, the phrase “all vehicles” refers to private passenger gas, diesel, and hybrid vehicles and excludes alternative fuel, full electric, motorcycles, trailers, mopeds, motor homes, buses, or other vehicles.
The requirements below don’t factor in information about commercial vehicles, vehicles like snowmobiles or ATVs, or gross vehicle weight. Learn more about your particular state requirements below, with specifics for safety, emissions, and vehicle identification number (VIN) inspections; inspection frequency; requirements; cost; and more.
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: Sale or transfer of ownership
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: Take the vehicle to the county vehicle licensing office
Cost: Part of $15–$23 registration fee
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: All vehicles in Phoenix and Tucson metros
Cost: Phoenix: $17; Tucson: $12.25
Other: Timing for Phoenix is 2 years for vehicles year 1980 or newer, and yearly otherwise; timing for Tucson is 2 years for vehicles year 1996 or newer, and yearly otherwise
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every 2 years or upon registration renewal
Requirements: Emission—in most counties, gas vehicles more than 4 years old for year 1976 or newer; diesel vehicles year 1998 or newer; VIN—may require before registration
Cost: Emission—depends on inspector; VIN—part of $62 fee
Other: Check your county
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Emission tests for gas vehicles at least 7 years old in the most populated counties
Cost: $25 for Emission; $20 for VIN
Other: Emission—check your county
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Emission—gas and hybrid vehicles at least 3 years old for year 1996 or newer; VIN—out-of-state vehicle before registration, otherwise done on emissions test
Cost: $20 for Emission; $10 for VIN
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Safety and Emission—all vehicles at least 7 years old before registration/renewal
Cost: Part of $40 registration fee
Other: Safety—pay special attention to your brakes and tires
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: VIN and odometer verification
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: All vehicles 3 to 25 years old in some Atlanta metro counties
Cost: $25
Other: Check your county
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: Brand-new vehicles exempt for the first 2 years; all others inspect yearly
Cost: Depends on inspector
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Emission—all gas and diesel vehicles at least 5 years old for year 1981 or newer in Ada and Canyon Counties and Kuna City
Cost: $14 for Emission; part of $45–$69 registration fee for VIN
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Emission—all gas vehicles at least 4 years old for 1997 or newer in Chicago and St. Louis Metro East
Cost: $20 for Emission; part of emissions testing for VIN
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Emission—all gas vehicles at least 4 years old for year 1976 or newer in Lake and Porter Counties
Cost: free for Emission; free for VIN
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: $20
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: $5
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every 1 year or 2 years for Safety; every year for Emission
Requirements: All vehicles for Safety; all gas vehicles year 1980 or newer in the 5 Baton Rouge parishes for Emission
Cost: $10 for 1 year, $20 for 2 years for Safety; $18 for 1 year for Emission and Safety
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every year for Safety
Requirements: All vehicles for Safety; vehicles registered in Cumberland County for Emission
Cost: $12.50 for Safety; $18.50 for Emission and Safety
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Safety—used vehicles before sale or transfer; Emission—all vehicles year 1996 or newer in 13 counties and Baltimore city
Cost: Depends on inspector for Safety; $14 for Emission
Other: Check your county for Emission
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: Safety—all vehicles; Emission—all vehicles less than 15 years old
Cost: $35 for Safety and Emission
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Safety—all vehicles at least 11 years old or with 150,000 miles; Emission—all vehicles 4 years old with over 40,000 miles in Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, and St. Louis Counties, and St. Louis City
Cost: $12 for Safety; $24 for Emission; part of $14.50 title fee for VIN
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: $20
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: Emission—all vehicles in Las Vegas and Reno metros, year 1968 or newer, that are at least 3 years old for gas or diesel or at least 5 years old for hybrids
Cost: Emission—$50–$79 in Clark County, $50–$59 in Washoe County; VIN—part of $33 registration fee
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: Safety—all vehicles; Emission—all vehicles less than 20 years old
Cost: Depends on inspector for Safety and Emission
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Emission—all gas vehicles year 1996 or newer or diesel vehicles year 1997 or newer
Cost: Free or $2.50 from a private inspection facility
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Emission—all gas vehicles at least 4 years old for year 1986 and newer in Bernalillo County
Cost: Emission—depends on inspector, range is $15–$25 plus tax; VIN—part of $26–$140 registration fee
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: Safety—all vehicles; Emission—all vehicles 2 to 25 years old that use gas year 1996 or newer or diesel year 1997 or newer
Cost: $10 for Safety; $11 for vehicles year 1995 and older or outside NY metro, $27 in NY metro for Emission
Other: Both inspections are done at the same time
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: Safety—all vehicles less than 35 years old; Emission—all gas vehicles in 22 counties 3 to 20 years old or with over 70,000 miles
Cost: $13.60 for Safety; $30 for Safety and Emission
Other: Check your county
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Emission—all vehicles 4 to 25 years old in 7 counties and the Cleveland/Akron metro
Cost: Free for Emission; $3.50 for VIN
Other: Check your county
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Emission—all vehicles at least 3 years old for year 1975 or newer in Medford and Portland metros
Cost: Emission—Portland: $25, Medford: $15; VIN and Emission—$7 for out-of-state vehicle plus Portland or Medford fee
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: Safety—all vehicles; Emission—all gas vehicles that are at least 1 year old, with over 5,000 miles, year 1975 or newer in Norther, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, South Central, and other counties
Cost: Safety and Emission depends on inspector; VIN is part of safety inspection
Other: Check your county for Emission
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Safety and Emission—all vehicles at least 2 years old
Cost: $55 for Safety and Emission; depends on the police department for VIN
Other: State police departments perform VIN inspections
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: All vehicles year 1975 or newer in Davidson, Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties
Cost: $9
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: Safety—all vehicles; Emission—all gas vehicles 2 to 24 years old in 17 counties
Cost: $7 for Safety; $18.50–$25.50, depending on county, for Safety and Emission; $11.50–$18.50, depending on county, for Emission
Other: Check your county for Emission
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: Emission—all vehicles at least 6 years old that are gas (year 1968 or newer) and diesel (year 1998 or newer) in Cache, Davis, Salt Lake, Utah, and Weber Counties
Cost: $20 in Cache; depends on inspector in Davis; depends on inspector but averages $25 in Salt Lake and Utah Counties; $30 in Weber
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: Safety—all vehicles; Emission—all vehicles 16 years old or newer
Cost: Safety and Emission depends on inspector; VIN is part of $76–$132 registration fee
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: Safety—all vehicles; Emission—all gas vehicles 4 to 25 years old, and all diesel vehicles at least 4 years old year 1997 or newer, in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford, and 5 northern Virginia cities
Cost: $20 for Safety; $28 for Emission
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: N/A
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: Yes
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every year
Requirements: All vehicles
Cost: $14.66
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: Yes
VIN Inspection: N/A
Frequency: Every 2 years
Requirements: All 3 years or older, gas vehicles year 1996 or newer, all diesel vehicles year 2007 or newer, in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha Counties
Cost: Free
Other: N/A
Safety Inspection: N/A
Emission Inspection: N/A
VIN Inspection: Yes
Frequency: N/A
Requirements: N/A
Cost: $10
Other: N/A
Guidelines vary by state, but vehicles are typically supposed to be registered within 10 to 60 days of a person moving to a new state. To comply, drivers need a driver’s license, certificate of title, proof of insurance, VIN inspection form, and bill of sale or other applicable sale documents. The inspection may coincide with the vehicle registration process.
VIN inspections, which may be part of vehicle registration requirements, can be completed by someone at a repair facility, a DMV worker, or a law enforcement officer. In some instances, the VIN inspection is actually included as a portion of a vehicle’s safety or emissions inspection. The VIN inspection may also have an additional fee and a form to complete.
States typically require inspection facilities to inspect the entire vehicle. After a valid inspection at a facility, drivers typically have 10 to 30 days to rectify any problems. Within that period, most facilities repeat the inspection for drivers at no additional cost. A typical Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection includes checking a number of car features. Using New York state as an example, here are the things they look for:
Safety inspection reports typically factor in the status of a car’s brakes, chassis, frame, front end, fuel lines, horn, lights, mirrors, seat belts, steering, suspension, tires, wheel fasteners, windshield and other glass, and windshield wipers and blades.
Emissions inspections typically look at onboard diagnostics (OBD-II) to check the model years of vehicles from 1996 or newer, engine light, air injection system (AIS), catalytic converter (CAT), exhaust gas recirculation valve (EGR), evaporative emissions control (EVAP), fuel inlet restrictor (FIR), positive crankcase ventilation system (PCV), and thermostatic air cleaner (TAC).
Rates from car insurance fluctuate over time, making shopping around for car insurance crucial in finding the best, most affordable insurance prices—whether you are a first-time insurance customer or looking for a better deal.
Vehicle inspection costs typically vary by the state a driver lives in, as well as the inspection station or service center the vehicle is taken to. The costs associated with inspections for personally owned vehicles typically fall within the range of $10 to $65. Some states may offer these services for free to further encourage car maintenance and safety.
Depending on the state you live in, you can find information on the website of your local DMV or contact a nearby repair shop to determine which locations complete the required inspections. Some states will require that inspections take place at government-run locations, while others will be more lenient. Generally, your vehicle may need safety, emissions, and VIN inspections.
For most of the required state vehicle inspections—including safety, emissions, and VIN inspections—vehicle owners must bring specific paperwork. In most cases, drivers should bring the following documentation: their driver’s license, vehicle title, proof of car insurance, VIN inspection form, and bill of sale or other applicable sale documents.
Considering several insurer options is important for finding an affordable car insurance policy that matches your specific driving profile and insurance needs. When drivers compare quotes from the nation’s top insurance providers, they can find personalized rates that save them money and give them the coverage they need.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.