Cheap Car Insurance in Idaho (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Idaho
A wild, enchanting place, Idaho is one of those states where almost everyone needs a car. And luckily, car insurance is pretty affordable for Idaho drivers: it’s over 50 percent cheaper than the national average, just $146 per month. But the most important decision on your way to getting the best rates for you and your family is to choose the perfect car insurance company.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Idaho is $147 per month, or $1,764 annually.
Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Idaho, with average premiums of $81 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Idaho
How much is car insurance in Idaho?
The average cost of car insurance in Idaho is $147 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
First, who has the cheapest auto insurance rates in the Gem State? Take a look at the quotes from these Idaho insurance companies to get a sense of the range of insurance premiums Idaho drivers can expect. As you can see, cheap car insurance is the norm here, especially if you’re moving from California or Colorado.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$81
|Stillwater
|$106
|Progressive
|$112
|Safeco
|$116
|Dairyland
|$124
|Kemper Specialty
|$128
|Acuity
|$129
|Liberty Mutual
|$137
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$150
|Nationwide
|$157
|Bristol West
|$177
|The General
|$177
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Idaho
Minimum liability insurance in Idaho includes bodily injury coverage, which pays for medical expenses that are your fault in an accident, and property damage liability coverage, which pays to repair damage to someone’s car or other property that you cause. If liability coverage is all you need from an insurance policy, check out these super-low car insurance quotes:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Stillwater
|$46
|Travelers
|$57
|Acuity
|$57
|Progressive
|$70
|Safeco
|$74
|Kemper Specialty
|$75
|Dairyland
|$83
|Liberty Mutual
|$99
|Bristol West
|$106
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$114
|The General
|$120
|Nationwide
|$151
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Idaho
Liability coverage by itself can leave you vulnerable, and full-coverage car insurance insures you for much more than bodily injury and property damage you cause to others. With collision coverage, you can protect your car no matter what you hit or who caused the car accident, and comprehensive coverage insures you from weather events, theft, and vandalism.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$88
|Stillwater
|$112
|Safeco
|$127
|Acuity
|$127
|Progressive
|$142
|Dairyland
|$155
|Liberty Mutual
|$158
|Nationwide
|$158
|MIdvale Home & Auto
|$160
|Kemper Specialty
|$163
|The General
|$220
|Bristol West
|$226
Best Car Insurance in Idaho
But cheap car insurance quotes are only one part of how you should assess an insurance company. The best car insurance companies also have reputations for customer satisfaction and financial stability, and that’s what our ICS captures. The key is to balance the needs of your budget while buying insurance coverage from a quality auto insurance provider.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$157
|Safeco
|86
|$116
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$137
|Travelers
|80
|$81
Idaho Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When insurance companies set your car insurance premiums, they are especially interested in predicting how likely you are to get into car accidents. So if your driving history has speeding tickets, DUIs, or prior car accidents on it, you will probably be charged higher car insurance rates. If your driving record isn’t perfect, choosing wisely is even more important.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Idaho
Drivers with squeaky-clean driving records have no trouble finding cheap car insurance. These average car insurance quotes from Idaho insurance companies show you where to start looking if you’ve avoided car accidents, speeding tickets, and other violations in the last five years.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$76
|Stillwater
|$98
|Progressive
|$102
|Safeco
|$103
|Kemper Specialty
|$112
|Acuity
|$115
|Dairyland
|$119
|Liberty Mutual
|$126
|MIdvale Home & Auto
|$129
|Nationwide
|$152
|Bristol West
|$158
|The General
|$166
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Idaho
Just because you have a DUI on your driving record doesn’t mean you should be condemned to sky-high car insurance rates. You just have to find the best car insurance company for your circumstances. Take special note of these auto insurance providers offering attractive car insurance quotes to Idaho drivers with DUIs:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Stillwater
|$44
|Liberty Mutual
|$93
|Safeco
|$93
|Travelers
|$94
|Progressive
|$106
|Dairyland
|$110
|Nationwide
|$118
|Kemper Specialty
|$124
|Bristol West
|$154
|The General
|$171
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$178
SR-22 Insurance in Idaho
SR-22 insurance is for drivers who lose their driver’s license and are required by the state to secure a special, high-risk policy to get back on the road. This will raise your auto insurance rates, but the insurance company handles the SR-22 certificate; you only pay a small filing fee. Only some companies sell SR-22 insurance, but the companies listed below are great options.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Idaho
An at-fault car accident is another ding on your driving history that gives car insurance companies pause when setting your insurance premiums. These Idaho auto insurance companies have the cheapest rates for drivers with at-fault accidents:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$89
|Progressive
|$106
|Dairyland
|$147
|Safeco
|$151
|Stillwater
|$161
|Liberty Mutual
|$171
|Kemper Specialty
|$176
|Nationwide
|$187
|The General
|$203
|Acuity
|$208
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$217
|Bristol West
|$227
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Idaho
Speeding tickets can raise your annual premium significantly. But some companies quote average rates to drivers with speeding tickets that still amount to some of the cheapest auto insurance money can buy. Idaho drivers should especially note these insurance companies for the best rates around for their driving history:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$99
|Stillwater
|$108
|Safeco
|$137
|Dairyland
|$141
|Progressive
|$151
|Kemper Specialty
|$163
|Acuity
|$168
|Liberty Mutual
|$171
|Nationwide
|$176
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$182
|The General
|$211
|Bristol West
|$234
Idaho Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Did you know your auto insurance coverage can be even cheaper with a good credit score? Auto-owners with excellent credit pay lower insurance premiums than the state average by over $10 per month—but drivers with average or poor credit can see increased premiums compared to the state average.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$131
|Good
|$140
|Average
|$163
|Poor
|$203
Idaho Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
You’ve heard that young drivers have super-high car insurance costs, and it’s true. Looking at average car insurance quotes, you see that teen drivers and young drivers in their 20s pay high insurance premiums compared to the rest of Idaho. But they still pay about half of what young drivers pay in some states, and old drivers in Idaho have very cheap car insurance.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$267
|Under 25
|$209
|20s
|$149
|30s
|$117
|40s
|$123
|50s
|$105
|60s
|$99
|70s
|$100
|80+
|$113
Car Insurance Rates in Idaho Cities
Idaho’s largest city, Boise, doesn’t even have a quarter of a million residents. So where you live in Idaho doesn’t affect your insurance premiums like it does in other states. You’ll see that the best rates aren’t just for rural dwellers: cheap car insurance is an attainable dream for every Idaho driver.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Boise
|$134
|Nampa
|$140
|Idaho Falls
|$139
|Meridian
|$153
|Pocatello
|$141
|Caldwell
|$145
|Twin Falls
|$125
|Coeur D’Alene
|$144
|Post Falls
|$137
|Rexburg
|$131
|Lewiston
|$122
Idaho Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Idaho is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Idaho will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Idaho.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Idaho
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Idaho roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Idaho[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Idaho is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Idaho, this coverage is optional but recommended for all drivers.
Idaho DMV Information
Idaho’s Division of Motor Vehicles is the place for Idaho drivers to obtain (and renew) a driver’s license (including a CDL), register a car or transfer the title, and get other car-related paperwork in order. Idaho drivers can access these services online or at one of the DMV’s dozens of locations.
Public Transportation in Idaho
A very rural state, Idaho often needs transportation to be intercity or intercounty to be effective. Areas like Moscow, Ada & Canyon County, Driggs/Victor/Grand Targhee, Twin Falls, Lewiston, and other areas have municipal transit resources that help you navigate the region.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Idaho
If there’s one trick to cheap auto insurance, it’s comparison. Finding car insurance quotes for your driving history, location, marital status, preferences for coverage limits and deductibles, and other particularities of your situation will allow you to pinpoint the car insurance companies whose discounts are the best match for you.
The cheapest car insurance goes to the driver who is most willing to seek out the greatest diversity of car insurance quotes—but this takes some effort. Good thing you have Insurify to do the work for you! In only a few minutes, you can access a free, personalized list of car insurance quotes from the best car insurance companies in Idaho. Try it out!
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Idaho
Yes. All Idaho drivers are required to have a car insurance policy that includes $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person ($50,000 per accident) and $15,000 in property damage liability insurance, along with uninsured and/or underinsured motorist coverage.
The key to cheap car insurance is to shop around for the auto insurance companies that will offer the best rates for your situation. Finding car insurance quotes from as many insurance providers as you can is key to assessing which insurance options have cheap auto insurance quotes for your credit score, marital status, location, and other factors unique to you.
Idaho has some of the cheapest auto insurance in the country. On average, Idaho drivers pay $147 per month, 50 percent cheaper premiums than the national average. You can adjust your rates by tweaking your coverage limits and deductibles and by changing your insurance options.
In Idaho, it’s not so much where you live or your credit score that influences your car insurance rates. Young drivers—especially teen drivers—and drivers with car accidents, DUIs, and speeding tickets on their driving records pay the highest car insurance rates in the state.
Personal injury protection coverage is not part of the state minimum coverage requirements in the Gem State. Only bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, and underinsured and/or uninsured motorist coverage are required for Idaho auto insurance policies.
Insurify Insights
How Idaho Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Idaho below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Idaho drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Idaho
#11
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#6
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#9
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#14
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Idaho is the #16 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #16
- Percent of drivers in Idaho with an accident: 9.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Idaho is the #9 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #9
- Percent of drivers in Idaho with a DUI: 2.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Idaho is the #2 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #2
- Percent of drivers in Idaho with a reckless driving offense: 2.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Idaho is the #1 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #1
- Percent of drivers in Idaho with a rude driving violation: 3.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Idaho is the #11 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #11
- Percent of drivers in Idaho with a speeding ticket: 10.9%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Idaho is the #5 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #5
- Percent of drivers in Idaho with a failure to yield violation: 0.3%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Idaho Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022