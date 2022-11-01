Cheap Car Insurance in Idaho (2022)

Idaho Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

When insurance companies set your car insurance premiums, they are especially interested in predicting how likely you are to get into car accidents. So if your driving history has speeding tickets, DUIs, or prior car accidents on it, you will probably be charged higher car insurance rates. If your driving record isn’t perfect, choosing wisely is even more important.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Idaho

Drivers with squeaky-clean driving records have no trouble finding cheap car insurance. These average car insurance quotes from Idaho insurance companies show you where to start looking if you’ve avoided car accidents, speeding tickets, and other violations in the last five years.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $76 Stillwater $98 Progressive $102 Safeco $103 Kemper Specialty $112 Acuity $115 Dairyland $119 Liberty Mutual $126 MIdvale Home & Auto $129 Nationwide $152 Bristol West $158 The General $166

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Idaho

Just because you have a DUI on your driving record doesn’t mean you should be condemned to sky-high car insurance rates. You just have to find the best car insurance company for your circumstances. Take special note of these auto insurance providers offering attractive car insurance quotes to Idaho drivers with DUIs:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Stillwater $44 Liberty Mutual $93 Safeco $93 Travelers $94 Progressive $106 Dairyland $110 Nationwide $118 Kemper Specialty $124 Bristol West $154 The General $171 Midvale Home & Auto $178

SR-22 Insurance in Idaho

SR-22 insurance is for drivers who lose their driver’s license and are required by the state to secure a special, high-risk policy to get back on the road. This will raise your auto insurance rates, but the insurance company handles the SR-22 certificate; you only pay a small filing fee. Only some companies sell SR-22 insurance, but the companies listed below are great options.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Idaho

An at-fault car accident is another ding on your driving history that gives car insurance companies pause when setting your insurance premiums. These Idaho auto insurance companies have the cheapest rates for drivers with at-fault accidents:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $89 Progressive $106 Dairyland $147 Safeco $151 Stillwater $161 Liberty Mutual $171 Kemper Specialty $176 Nationwide $187 The General $203 Acuity $208 Midvale Home & Auto $217 Bristol West $227

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Idaho

Speeding tickets can raise your annual premium significantly. But some companies quote average rates to drivers with speeding tickets that still amount to some of the cheapest auto insurance money can buy. Idaho drivers should especially note these insurance companies for the best rates around for their driving history:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $99 Stillwater $108 Safeco $137 Dairyland $141 Progressive $151 Kemper Specialty $163 Acuity $168 Liberty Mutual $171 Nationwide $176 Midvale Home & Auto $182 The General $211 Bristol West $234

