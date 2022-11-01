4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Idaho (2022)

Car Insurance States Idaho
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterIdaho

Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Idaho

A wild, enchanting place, Idaho is one of those states where almost everyone needs a car. And luckily, car insurance is pretty affordable for Idaho drivers: it’s over 50 percent cheaper than the national average, just $146 per month. But the most important decision on your way to getting the best rates for you and your family is to choose the perfect car insurance company.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Idaho is $147 per month, or $1,764 annually.

  • Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Idaho, with average premiums of $81 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Idaho

How much is car insurance in Idaho?

The average cost of car insurance in Idaho is $147 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

First, who has the cheapest auto insurance rates in the Gem State? Take a look at the quotes from these Idaho insurance companies to get a sense of the range of insurance premiums Idaho drivers can expect. As you can see, cheap car insurance is the norm here, especially if you’re moving from California or Colorado.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$81
Stillwater$106
Progressive$112
Safeco$116
Dairyland$124
Kemper Specialty$128
Acuity$129
Liberty Mutual$137
Midvale Home & Auto$150
Nationwide$157
Bristol West$177
The General$177
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Idaho

Minimum liability insurance in Idaho includes bodily injury coverage, which pays for medical expenses that are your fault in an accident, and property damage liability coverage, which pays to repair damage to someone’s car or other property that you cause. If liability coverage is all you need from an insurance policy, check out these super-low car insurance quotes:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Stillwater$46
Travelers$57
Acuity$57
Progressive$70
Safeco$74
Kemper Specialty$75
Dairyland$83
Liberty Mutual$99
Bristol West$106
Midvale Home & Auto$114
The General$120
Nationwide$151
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Idaho

Liability coverage by itself can leave you vulnerable, and full-coverage car insurance insures you for much more than bodily injury and property damage you cause to others. With collision coverage, you can protect your car no matter what you hit or who caused the car accident, and comprehensive coverage insures you from weather events, theft, and vandalism.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$88
Stillwater$112
Safeco$127
Acuity$127
Progressive$142
Dairyland$155
Liberty Mutual$158
Nationwide$158
MIdvale Home & Auto$160
Kemper Specialty$163
The General$220
Bristol West$226
Best Car Insurance in Idaho

But cheap car insurance quotes are only one part of how you should assess an insurance company. The best car insurance companies also have reputations for customer satisfaction and financial stability, and that’s what our ICS captures. The key is to balance the needs of your budget while buying insurance coverage from a quality auto insurance provider.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$157
Safeco86$116
Liberty Mutual82$137
Travelers80$81
Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Idaho Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

When insurance companies set your car insurance premiums, they are especially interested in predicting how likely you are to get into car accidents. So if your driving history has speeding tickets, DUIs, or prior car accidents on it, you will probably be charged higher car insurance rates. If your driving record isn’t perfect, choosing wisely is even more important.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Idaho

Drivers with squeaky-clean driving records have no trouble finding cheap car insurance. These average car insurance quotes from Idaho insurance companies show you where to start looking if you’ve avoided car accidents, speeding tickets, and other violations in the last five years.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$76
Stillwater$98
Progressive$102
Safeco$103
Kemper Specialty$112
Acuity$115
Dairyland$119
Liberty Mutual$126
MIdvale Home & Auto$129
Nationwide$152
Bristol West$158
The General$166
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Idaho

Just because you have a DUI on your driving record doesn’t mean you should be condemned to sky-high car insurance rates. You just have to find the best car insurance company for your circumstances. Take special note of these auto insurance providers offering attractive car insurance quotes to Idaho drivers with DUIs:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Stillwater$44
Liberty Mutual$93
Safeco$93
Travelers$94
Progressive$106
Dairyland$110
Nationwide$118
Kemper Specialty$124
Bristol West$154
The General$171
Midvale Home & Auto$178
SR-22 Insurance in Idaho

SR-22 insurance is for drivers who lose their driver’s license and are required by the state to secure a special, high-risk policy to get back on the road. This will raise your auto insurance rates, but the insurance company handles the SR-22 certificate; you only pay a small filing fee. Only some companies sell SR-22 insurance, but the companies listed below are great options.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Idaho

An at-fault car accident is another ding on your driving history that gives car insurance companies pause when setting your insurance premiums. These Idaho auto insurance companies have the cheapest rates for drivers with at-fault accidents:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$89
Progressive$106
Dairyland$147
Safeco$151
Stillwater$161
Liberty Mutual$171
Kemper Specialty$176
Nationwide$187
The General$203
Acuity$208
Midvale Home & Auto$217
Bristol West$227
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Idaho

Speeding tickets can raise your annual premium significantly. But some companies quote average rates to drivers with speeding tickets that still amount to some of the cheapest auto insurance money can buy. Idaho drivers should especially note these insurance companies for the best rates around for their driving history:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$99
Stillwater$108
Safeco$137
Dairyland$141
Progressive$151
Kemper Specialty$163
Acuity$168
Liberty Mutual$171
Nationwide$176
Midvale Home & Auto$182
The General$211
Bristol West$234
Idaho Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Did you know your auto insurance coverage can be even cheaper with a good credit score? Auto-owners with excellent credit pay lower insurance premiums than the state average by over $10 per month—but drivers with average or poor credit can see increased premiums compared to the state average.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$131
Good$140
Average$163
Poor$203
Idaho Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

You’ve heard that young drivers have super-high car insurance costs, and it’s true. Looking at average car insurance quotes, you see that teen drivers and young drivers in their 20s pay high insurance premiums compared to the rest of Idaho. But they still pay about half of what young drivers pay in some states, and old drivers in Idaho have very cheap car insurance.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$267
Under 25$209
20s$149
30s$117
40s$123
50s$105
60s$99
70s$100
80+$113
Car Insurance Rates in Idaho Cities

Idaho’s largest city, Boise, doesn’t even have a quarter of a million residents. So where you live in Idaho doesn’t affect your insurance premiums like it does in other states. You’ll see that the best rates aren’t just for rural dwellers: cheap car insurance is an attainable dream for every Idaho driver.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Boise$134
Nampa$140
Idaho Falls$139
Meridian$153
Pocatello$141
Caldwell$145
Twin Falls$125
Coeur D’Alene$144
Post Falls$137
Rexburg$131
Lewiston$122
Idaho Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Idaho is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Idaho will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Idaho.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Idaho

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Idaho roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Idaho[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Idaho is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Idaho, this coverage is optional but recommended for all drivers.

Idaho DMV Information

Idaho’s Division of Motor Vehicles is the place for Idaho drivers to obtain (and renew) a driver’s license (including a CDL), register a car or transfer the title, and get other car-related paperwork in order. Idaho drivers can access these services online or at one of the DMV’s dozens of locations.

Public Transportation in Idaho

A very rural state, Idaho often needs transportation to be intercity or intercounty to be effective. Areas like Moscow, Ada & Canyon County, Driggs/Victor/Grand Targhee, Twin Falls, Lewiston, and other areas have municipal transit resources that help you navigate the region.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Idaho

If there’s one trick to cheap auto insurance, it’s comparison. Finding car insurance quotes for your driving history, location, marital status, preferences for coverage limits and deductibles, and other particularities of your situation will allow you to pinpoint the car insurance companies whose discounts are the best match for you.

The cheapest car insurance goes to the driver who is most willing to seek out the greatest diversity of car insurance quotes—but this takes some effort. Good thing you have Insurify to do the work for you! In only a few minutes, you can access a free, personalized list of car insurance quotes from the best car insurance companies in Idaho. Try it out!

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Idaho

  • Yes. All Idaho drivers are required to have a car insurance policy that includes $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person ($50,000 per accident) and $15,000 in property damage liability insurance, along with uninsured and/or underinsured motorist coverage.

  • The key to cheap car insurance is to shop around for the auto insurance companies that will offer the best rates for your situation. Finding car insurance quotes from as many insurance providers as you can is key to assessing which insurance options have cheap auto insurance quotes for your credit score, marital status, location, and other factors unique to you.

  • Idaho has some of the cheapest auto insurance in the country. On average, Idaho drivers pay $147 per month, 50 percent cheaper premiums than the national average. You can adjust your rates by tweaking your coverage limits and deductibles and by changing your insurance options.

  • In Idaho, it’s not so much where you live or your credit score that influences your car insurance rates. Young drivers—especially teen drivers—and drivers with car accidents, DUIs, and speeding tickets on their driving records pay the highest car insurance rates in the state.

  • Personal injury protection coverage is not part of the state minimum coverage requirements in the Gem State. Only bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, and underinsured and/or uninsured motorist coverage are required for Idaho auto insurance policies.

How Idaho Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Idaho below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Idaho drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Idaho

#11

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#6

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#9

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#14

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Idaho is the #16 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #16
    • Percent of drivers in Idaho with an accident: 9.6%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Idaho is the #9 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #9
    • Percent of drivers in Idaho with a DUI: 2.1%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Idaho is the #2 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #2
    • Percent of drivers in Idaho with a reckless driving offense: 2.3%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Idaho is the #1 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #1
    • Percent of drivers in Idaho with a rude driving violation: 3.1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Idaho is the #11 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #11
    • Percent of drivers in Idaho with a speeding ticket: 10.9%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Idaho is the #5 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #5
    • Percent of drivers in Idaho with a failure to yield violation: 0.3%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

  Idaho Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
