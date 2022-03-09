Idaho SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Idaho (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Idaho, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Idaho. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Idaho.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Travelers
|$76
|Dairyland
|$113
|Safeco
|$122
|The General
|$167
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Idaho?
Drivers typically enjoy low average monthly auto insurance rates in Idaho if they don't have any violations. The average rate for this group of drivers is $137. Drivers who are required to get an SR-22 will see their rates rise by roughly 24 percent. This can lead to nearly $400 in additional costs each year.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Idaho?
For drivers who have major driving violations on their record, an SR-22 might be required by the state of Idaho. The document is necessary if you have been convicted of a DUI/DWI, multiple driving violations, or an at-fault accident without insurance. No matter the reason, having an SR-22 often results in a spike in your average monthly rate.
The main reason for the SR-22 form is that it allows you to show proof that you are maintaining the minimum auto insurance coverage required by your state. In most cases, drivers who must obtain an SR-22 will need to keep the certificate active for a minimum of three years.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Idaho?
In Idaho, the impact that credit scores have on the costs of an SR-22 is minimal. In fact, drivers who have an excellent credit rating pay $30 more after an SR-22, while those who have a poor credit rating pay $37 more. This is only a $7 difference. Currently, the average increase in cost for drivers with an SR-22 compared to drivers without one ranges from $30 to $37.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$125
|$155
|$30
|Good
|$139
|$173
|$33
|Average
|$141
|$174
|$34
|Poor
|$152
|$189
|$36
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Idaho
Several insurance providers offer SR-22 policies in Idaho; finding a plan isn't all that difficult. However, taking the first quote you receive may result in you missing out on an opportunity to lock in a lower rate. Using a company like Insurify makes comparing quotes quick and easy. Simply answering a couple of questions will allow you to review multiple quotes at once.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Idaho
You will want to consider a non-owner SR-22 instead of a standard SR-22 form if you don't currently have a vehicle and need proof of insurance to get your license reinstated. Keep in mind, though, you will only qualify for it if no one in your household owns a vehicle.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Idaho
In Idaho, there aren't any direct alternatives to obtaining an SR-22; however, you might be able to find lower rates to help offset the added costs. Shopping around at multiple insurance providers for quotes tends to be the best route to take if you are looking for affordable SR-22 insurance.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Idaho
The only way to get an SR-22 form in Idaho is typically through an insurance provider. Even if your insurance company offers it as an option, it is always a good idea to get a couple of quotes before making your decision. Insurify can help you quickly review and compare your insurance quotes, helping to make the process as painless as possible.
Frequently Asked Questions
Depending on the reason and violation for needing to obtain an SR-22, some drivers may only need to keep it active for one year. Other drivers, however, may have requirements of as long as three years. All drivers with the SR-22 must maintain the auto insurance coverage laid out by the state of Idaho.
If you move out of Idaho, you will need to make sure that your SR-22 is transferred over to your new state. Most of the time, communicating your intentions to relocate with your current insurance provider is enough, but you will also want to check with your new provider and DMV as well.
You will still need to obtain an SR-22 even if you don't have a vehicle. Instead of a standard SR-22, you will need to get a non-owner SR-22. This type of form is the best way to show proof of insurance to the state if you need to get your license reinstated.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.