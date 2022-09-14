Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Boise, Idaho (2023)

Boise drivers pay about 33% less for car insurance than the national average of $139 per month.

Updated August 30, 2023

The average cost of car insurance in Boise is $93 per month, which is just $1 more than the overall average in Idaho. Drivers in Boise generally benefit from inexpensive rates, but State Farm, USAA, and American Family offer the cheapest average rates in the city.

Idaho is one of the least populated states in the U.S., which may explain why drivers pay low rates. Here’s what you need to know about Boise car insurance, including average rates, key factors to consider, and top strategies to help you find the most budget-friendly options.

Quick Facts

  • Car insurance in Boise costs $69 per month for liability coverage and $116 for full-coverage, on average.

  • Idaho auto insurers can consider your credit history when determining your car insurance premium.[1]

  • Speeding is the most common traffic offense in Idaho, accounting for 46% of all violations in 2021.[2]

Best car insurance companies in Boise

When searching for car insurance in Boise, you shouldn’t only consider the cost. You must also consider your unique circumstances, including your driver profile, vehicle type, and coverage needs. For example, an insurer that works well for your friend might not offer the best coverage and discounts for you.

A few of the best auto insurers in Boise include USAA, GEICO, and Allstate. These insurers provide affordable coverage for different types of drivers in the city, including veterans, high-risk drivers, and commuters.

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

USAA has a strong track record of serving military members, veterans, and their families. The company offers discounts for vehicle storage coverage during deployment or parking your car on base.

USAA has a strong reputation for excellent customer service and a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score. Around 9% of Idaho residents are veterans, and USAA is a top choice for veterans in the city.

Pros

  • Excellent customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power

  • Coverage tailored to military members and veterans

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Cons

  • Coverage only available to military members and their families

  • Limited physical locations

  • Limited discounts available

The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.

Tawana - January 17, 2023
Verified

I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.

Christina - January 17, 2023
Verified

Exceptional customer service

Anthony - January 15, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: GEICO

If you get a DUI in Idaho, you’ll need an insurance company that offers SR-22 insurance. GEICO can help. Once you purchase a policy, contact GEICO customer service to file your SR-22 with Access Idaho.

You can personalize your coverage with GEICO, from a liability-only policy to full-coverage insurance with optional add-ons. GEICO offers discounts, too. You can take a defensive driving course to qualify for cheaper rates.

Pros

  • Competitive rates for Boise drivers

  • Files your SR-22 for you

  • 24-hour customer service

Cons

  • Only one GEICO agent located in Boise

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Good communication

John - February 4, 2023
Verified

They offer the best rate.

Shannon - February 1, 2023
Verified

Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.

John - January 31, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Best insurer for commuters: Allstate

Allstate offers coverage options to fit the needs of commuters. The average Boise driver spends about 35 minutes driving to work, and a policy from Allstate can help protect you during your daily travels.

You can talk to one of eight Allstate agents located in Boise about accident forgiveness, which can offer you more protection in the event of an accident, regardless of fault.

Pros

  • Eight Allstate agents in Boise

  • At least 14 advertised discounts

  • Accident forgiveness and deductible rewards can lower costs

Cons

  • Financial strength rating from Fitch was downgraded in May 2023

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power

  • Premiums may exceed the state average

Good company, but costs more for premiums

Patricia - February 1, 2023
Verified

My rate for auto insurance jumped approximately $100 after six months and I was unable to get a satisfactory explanation.

Burl - January 30, 2023
Verified

They’ve given good service, but there were times when things could have been handled a bit more professionally.

Dorothy - January 18, 2023
Verified
Read our Allstate review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Boise

Liability-only car insurance meets Idaho’s state minimum requirements. However, it doesn’t cover repairs to your car or medical bills after an accident. It only covers the other driver’s vehicle damage and medical expenses.[3]

If you’re looking to save on premiums, liability-only insurance is your cheapest coverage option. This policy type works best for drivers with old or inexpensive vehicles. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only car insurance options in Boise.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Liberty Mutual53
Safeco53
Progressive57
Dairyland59
National General60
Bristol West87
Midvale Home & Auto91
Foremost93
The General111
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Boise

Full-coverage car insurance expands your protection to include repairs to your car following an accident, vandalism, and more through collision and comprehensive coverages. It’s a great option if you drive a newer vehicle, have a loan or lease agreement, or want more financial protection than a minimum-coverage policy can provide.

Find the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Boise below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA38
GEICO48
American Family50
Travelers77
Allstate80
Safeco84
Nationwide89
Farmers91
Progressive95
Liberty Mutual103
National General107
Dairyland127
Midvale Home & Auto127
Foremost128
Bristol West193
The General212
Car insurance requirements in Idaho

The Idaho Department of Insurance requires drivers to carry two types of liability coverage to meet legal requirements: bodily injury and property damage. Idaho auto insurers must also offer drivers uninsured and underinsured motorist protection, but state law doesn’t require drivers to purchase it.[4]

Idaho is an at-fault state.[5] If you cause a car accident, you’re responsible for covering the other driver’s expenses for their injuries and vehicle damage. Your insurer only covers costs up to your auto insurance policy limit, so you may want to purchase higher coverage limits to avoid the financial strain of paying out of pocket.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

Customization is key to finding the right amount of coverage that aligns with your needs. You have several optional coverages to choose from if you want to purchase more than liability-only insurance. Common offerings include:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

If a non-collision incident damages your vehicle — like theft, vandalism, or severe weather — comprehensive coverage kicks in.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

Collision coverage pays for vehicle repair or replacement after an accident, regardless of fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments coverage

Medical payments coverage can help cover medical expenses for you and your passengers following an accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

Rental car coverage

Rental car coverage pays for the cost of renting a car so you can still get around if your vehicle is in the shop after a covered accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

Roadside assistance coverage

Specifics vary by company, but roadside assistance coverage typically includes assistance with vehicle breakdowns, flat tires, gas delivery, winching, jump-starts, and more.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Gap coverage

Gap coverage pays the difference between your car’s value and your loan or lease balance after a total loss accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A driving incident can refer to an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violations on your record. Because auto insurers associate existing incidents on your record with higher risk, they charge more to account for the higher likelihood of accidents and claims.[6]

Your rate can increase after an incident. Some policyholders might see a modest increase, but rates could double for others. Your insurance company, driving history, and the type of incident on your record play a role in the cost of car insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding tickets made up 46% of traffic violations in Idaho in 2021, according to data published by the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety. If you get a speeding ticket in Boise, you may need to visit the Ada County courthouse to pay a fine.[7] But you’ll also likely face higher car insurance prices because insurers view speeding as risky behavior.

Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for Boise drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Safeco12780
Progressive14386
Liberty Mutual15580
National General16190
Dairyland19189
Midvale Home & Auto191137
Foremost193140
Bristol West291131
The General319167
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you’ve had an at-fault accident, you’ll likely see increased premiums due to the higher risk you now pose to insurance companies. Your specific rate increase will depend on the severity of the accident, your driving history, and the insurer’s policies.

Like in many other states, auto accidents are a concern in Idaho. The state had 22% more car accidents in 2021 than in 2020, with 6,769 total crashes in Ada County, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Find the cheapest quotes for Boise drivers with an at-fault accident below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Safeco11975
Progressive13581
Liberty Mutual14675
National General15285
Dairyland18084
Midvale Home & Auto180129
Foremost181132
Bristol West274123
The General301157
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

If you get a DUI in Boise, you’ll face a misdemeanor violation, up to six months in jail, up to $1,000 in fines, and license suspension for 90 to 180 days. It can also lead to a significant increase in your auto insurance rates because of the offense’s severity. In Idaho, DUI arrests are most common among drivers between the ages of 21 and 25.

Here are the cheapest quotes for Boise drivers with a DUI on their record.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Safeco9761
Progressive10966
Liberty Mutual11961
National General12369
Dairyland14668
Midvale Home & Auto146105
Foremost147107
Bristol West222100
The General244128
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Senior drivers tend to have much lower rates than younger drivers. Average rates decrease steadily for drivers between the ages of 35 and 70. Older drivers can see slight rate increases around the age of 75 due to an increase in fatal accident rates. In Idaho, where more than 22% of drivers are 65 or older, senior drivers account for 11% of car accidents in the state.

Here are the cheapest monthly quotes for senior drivers in Boise.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Safeco4226
Progressive4728
Liberty Mutual5126
National General5330
Dairyland6329
Foremost6346
Midvale Home & Auto6345
Bristol West9543
The General10555
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenagers often pay the highest car insurance rates due to a lack of experience on the road and a higher likelihood of demonstrating risky driving behavior. In Idaho, young drivers between the ages of 16 and 24 account for 14% of road traffic, but they hold the highest car crash rate of 26%.

To get more affordable coverage as a teen driver, you can consider joining your parents’ insurance policy, opting for a safe and reliable car, and taking advantage of good student discounts.

Teen drivers in Boise can find the cheapest monthly quotes from the companies below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Safeco15497
Progressive174104
Liberty Mutual18897
National General196110
Dairyland232108
Midvale Home & Auto232166
Foremost234170
Bristol West353159
The General388203
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Boise

Insurers consider your driving history, age, vehicle type, credit score, and ZIP code to determine premiums. To find budget-friendly coverage, consider these strategies:

  • Bundle policies. Opt for the convenience and savings of bundling your auto insurance with other policies, like home or renters insurance. Most insurers offer a bundling discount.

  • Maintain good credit. A solid credit score can lead to lower premiums. You can improve your credit by making on-time payments.

  • Drive safely. Maintain a clean driving record and consider enrolling in a defensive driving course for potential discounts.

  • Choose a safe car. Driving a vehicle with advanced safety features and lower theft rates can lead to reduced insurance costs.

  • Compare quotes. Shop around to get quotes from multiple insurance companies to make sure you’re paying the best rate.

Boise car insurance quotes by credit tier

Idaho law allows insurers to consider your credit score when setting premiums. Drivers with higher credit scores tend to earn lower premiums. In Boise, drivers with poor credit typically pay higher rates than people with excellent or good credit scores.

Here are the average quotes for full-coverage insurance in Boise by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Boise?

Boise car insurance is $93 per month, on average. The cost is cheaper than the national average rate of $139, which provides some financial relief to local drivers. However, car insurance rates can fluctuate by neighborhood and ZIP code due to factors like population density, crime rates, and traffic patterns.

For instance, Meridian sits just 10 miles west of Boise, but residents there pay 22% more for car insurance. Traffic bottlenecks are a problem in Meridian and could result in these higher average premiums. City leaders frequently work with Ada County Highway District and the ITD to help ease traffic flow.

More cities in Idaho

Of the Idaho cities below, Twin Falls has the lowest full-coverage car insurance premium. On average, drivers in Twin Falls pay $25 less per month than the $116 per month full-coverage average in Boise. You can see how quotes for full-coverage insurance in other Idaho cities compare to Boise below.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Boise
Twin Falls$91-21%
Nampa$110-6%
Idaho Falls$113-2%
Pocatello$115-1%
Caldwell$1258%
Meridian$14122%
Boise car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine how much coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Boise, Idaho.

  • How much is car insurance in Boise?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Boise is $93 per month. On average, drivers in the city pay $69 per month for liability and $116 for full-coverage insurance. Specific premiums vary based on your driver profile, vehicle type, chosen coverage, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Boise?

    With cheap rates and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, the best car insurance companies in Boise include USAA, GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm. With an IQ Score of 4.3 out of 5 and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, USAA provides the best coverage for veterans.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Idaho?

    Boise drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident in property damage liability. Auto insurers in Idaho must also always offer uninsured/underinsured motorists coverage, but state law doesn’t require drivers to purchase it.

  • Is Idaho a no-fault state?

    No. Idaho is an at-fault state. This means a driver who causes an accident must cover the costs of the other driver’s resulting vehicle damage and bodily injuries.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Idaho State Legislature. "Idaho Statues: Title 41 Insurance." Accessed August 11, 2023
  2. Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety. "Idaho Traffic Crashes 2021." Accessed August 11, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed August 11, 2023
  4. Idaho Department of Insurance. "Required Auto Coverage." Accessed August 11, 2023
  5. NOLO. "Idaho Car Insurance Laws." Accessed August 11, 2023
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed August 11, 2023
  7. Ada County. "General FAQ." Accessed August 11, 2023
