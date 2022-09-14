Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A driving incident can refer to an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violations on your record. Because auto insurers associate existing incidents on your record with higher risk, they charge more to account for the higher likelihood of accidents and claims.[6]

Your rate can increase after an incident. Some policyholders might see a modest increase, but rates could double for others. Your insurance company, driving history, and the type of incident on your record play a role in the cost of car insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding tickets made up 46% of traffic violations in Idaho in 2021, according to data published by the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety. If you get a speeding ticket in Boise, you may need to visit the Ada County courthouse to pay a fine.[7] But you’ll also likely face higher car insurance prices because insurers view speeding as risky behavior.

Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for Boise drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Safeco 127 80 Progressive 143 86 Liberty Mutual 155 80 National General 161 90 Dairyland 191 89 Midvale Home & Auto 191 137 Foremost 193 140 Bristol West 291 131 The General 319 167

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you’ve had an at-fault accident, you’ll likely see increased premiums due to the higher risk you now pose to insurance companies. Your specific rate increase will depend on the severity of the accident, your driving history, and the insurer’s policies.

Like in many other states, auto accidents are a concern in Idaho. The state had 22% more car accidents in 2021 than in 2020, with 6,769 total crashes in Ada County, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Find the cheapest quotes for Boise drivers with an at-fault accident below.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Safeco 119 75 Progressive 135 81 Liberty Mutual 146 75 National General 152 85 Dairyland 180 84 Midvale Home & Auto 180 129 Foremost 181 132 Bristol West 274 123 The General 301 157

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

If you get a DUI in Boise, you’ll face a misdemeanor violation, up to six months in jail, up to $1,000 in fines, and license suspension for 90 to 180 days. It can also lead to a significant increase in your auto insurance rates because of the offense’s severity. In Idaho, DUI arrests are most common among drivers between the ages of 21 and 25.

Here are the cheapest quotes for Boise drivers with a DUI on their record.