Best Car Insurance in Idaho (2025)

Choosing the best car insurance company may feel difficult — especially with so many options available. That’s why Insurify’s editorial team analyzed 50 different companies to find the best options for cheap car insurance in Idaho.
Here’s a closer look at the top five companies offering low average rates for Gem State residents.
Best car insurance companies in Idaho
Idaho drivers may face challenges when they hit the road. The best way to find the right auto policy for your needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Start your search below, with information about five of the top car insurance companies in Idaho.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,026)
Veronica
February 11, 2025
Verified Review
Great and Awesome
They are very informative with great attitudes. They provide fast and clear information.
Elizabeth
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Not for you
They were okay and reasonably priced. However, they wouldn't let me turn off auto pay. They also didn't acknowledge when I told them I had been affected by the hurricane. I didn't place a claim, but I was financially affected.
Stephen
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Fair Pricing
Okay, their computer chips to monitor driving are subpar. They never worked for me.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
A popular option in the state, Progressive insures about 14% of Idaho drivers on the road.[1] The company offers some of the lowest annual premiums for full coverage and minimum coverage in the state.
Progressive is a good option for all your insurance needs. It’s one of the few insurers to offer snowmobile insurance — perfect for snow sports enthusiasts.
Pros
Many available coverages and discounts
Highest rated for digital service offerings
Local offices in 50+ Idaho towns and cities
Cons
Slightly higher average rates for minimum coverage
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region
Lower financial stability rating than some competitors
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 9,503 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,232)
Michael
February 11, 2025
Verified Review
Not Happy!
Payments keep increasing without any explanation.
John
February 11, 2025
Verified Review
No Review of Actual Accident by State Farm or Damage
My rate is over $3000 per year due to an accident in 2023 for which I was at fault, even though there was no damage to my car. I even took my car to my agency's office so they could visually confirm there was no damage. This incident was a scam by a woman in an old, beat-up truck trying to collect as much as she could. She claimed that I hit her truck while backing up in a parking lot and immediately called the police. I explained the situation to the policeman, and he said that he had to give me a warning, which is still impacting my rate today.
Cynthia
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
Before you settle with State Farm as your insurance provider, make sure you do your homework.
I feel like they are just taking advantage of me. I've been with them for over eight years, never once have I missed a payment or been late! I have never filed a claim, yet my insurance increases by over 10% at every renewal. So much for loyalty and being a good customer. I am done with State Farm and I do not recommend them, even their customer service has declined.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
839
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm insures slightly more residents than Progressive in Idaho, making it the top car insurance company by market share in the state. Working with a large insurer like State Farm means you can rest assured it’ll take care of your claims.
State Farm is one of the most financially stable car insurance companies on the market today. Plus, it offers numerous ways to save on your policy.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Nearly 40 local offices throughout the state
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Accident forgiveness not available
Annual premiums may be higher than competitors
USAA: Best for current and former military members
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,684 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (967)
Anthony
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
I Like USAA
Very good.
Dianne
February 9, 2025
Verified Review
Poor
They are expensive, and when you need them, they don't help you.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
863
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA has a good reputation for providing cheap car insurance and good customer service for most of its members. Idaho is home to roughly 3,500 active-duty soldiers, 5,200 reservists, and 118,000 veterans, who should qualify for membership with USAA.[2] It offers many military-specific discounts for young and old drivers alike.
Pros
Highest-rated insurer by J.D. Power in the Northwest region
Low average rates for most auto owners
Full-service banking and insurance company
Cons
No physical locations in Idaho
Not open to civilians with no military connections
Higher-than-average amount of customer complaints with the NAIC
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$150/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$276/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 129 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Amica
Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
Reviews (77)
Jim
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
It's Insurance and They're Proud of It
The claims process is easy and they respond to requests for information in a timely manner. I've been with them for over 30 years and would have expected reduced rates by now, but no such luck. I'm considering looking into USAA since I'm a veteran.
Ed
December 23, 2024
Verified Review
Rates
Watch out for dramatic increases in policy rates.
Natalie
December 16, 2024
Verified Review
This is a great company, but every six months, even with no claims or tickets, the rates increase by $25 or more. However, they do take care of everything if an accident happens.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.61
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
You can get minimum liability coverage consistent with Idaho state laws from Amica, but it has unique premium-level car insurance packages. The company’s Platinum Choice plan includes things like deductible-free glass coverage and credit monitoring. Special touches like that are what help it stand out among Idaho auto owners.
Pros
Low rate of customer complaints filed with the NAIC
Many insurance products and service options
Highest-quality claims support among Idaho insurers
Cons
Relatively high average annual rates
No local Idaho state offices
Lower financial stability rating than some other insurers
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
How drivers feel about Direct Auto
Drivers appreciate the insurer’s helpful customer service and easy-to-use website. But they dislike the frequent and significant rate increases, especially for those with clean driving records. Some also report difficulties with roadside assistance.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High-risk drivers
Ample discounts
24/7 claims support
Reviews (287)
Debra
January 16, 2025
Verified Review
Too Expensive
Their rates are extremely high for a person of 60 years with no tickets or accidents.
Sandy
January 15, 2025
Verified Review
Not Very Nice in Person
Their rates are not bad.
Dana
January 9, 2025
Verified Review
Dissatisfied
The customer service is horrible and the people I have come into contact with are unable to provide me with the explanations I request.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
2.02
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Drivers with violations on their records often struggle to get cheap car insurance in Idaho, but Direct Auto can help. It offers competitive rates for second-chance Idaho drivers and numerous discounts, including for drivers younger than 21 and senior drivers older than 55.
Pros
Cheap car insurance coverage options
Specializes in high-risk auto policies
Many discounts for auto owners and older drivers
Cons
Relatively low financial stability rating
Doesn’t offer many other types of insurance in Idaho
Many customer complaints with NAIC
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Idaho to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Idaho
Following the tips below can help you save money on the car insurance Idaho requires all drivers to buy. See how you can save on coverage.
Revisit your coverage limits and types
Choosing a policy with the minimum coverage for bodily injury and property damage liability is one of the easiest ways to get cheap car insurance. Lenders usually require you to purchase higher coverage limits on your vehicle, so you can’t do this if you have an auto loan or lease.
Only choose a lower coverage limit if you can afford to pay extra costs out of pocket if needed. If you have a new or expensive car, for example, you should consider getting more robust coverage.
Improve your credit
Having good credit can help you get more than just low average rates on loans. It can help you earn more affordable annual premiums on car insurance. Companies in Idaho can consider your credit-based insurance score when determining premiums, so healthy credit can help you save on coverage.
Try setting your bills on auto pay so you don’t miss any payments, and focus on paying down high-interest debt to build your credit.
Compare car insurance quotes
Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find cheap car insurance. It’s a good way to help you determine the best car insurance option for your needs. Experts recommend checking rates every time your insurance policy is up for renewal to get the best premiums.[3]
Even though Idaho auto owners pay a low average rate for car insurance compared to the rest of the country, you can always try to save more.
Look for relevant discounts
Many insurers offer specific car insurance discounts that Idaho drivers can easily qualify for. Common discounts reward drivers for completing a defensive driving course, maintaining a clean record, bundling two or more coverages, and more.
Average cost of car insurance in Idaho
Idaho auto owners live in a relatively inexpensive state for car insurance. Residents pay an average rate of $68 per month for liability coverage and $129 for full coverage.
In contrast, drivers nationwide pay an average of $105 per month for liability and $199 for full coverage.
Best car insurance in Idaho FAQs
The following information can help answer your questions about finding good car insurance in Idaho at an affordable average rate.
How much is car insurance in Idaho?
The average rate for car insurance in Idaho is $152 per month. By coverage level, Idaho residents pay $105 per month for minimum liability and $199 for full coverage.
How much you pay will ultimately depend on factors like your driving record, insurance company, age, ZIP code, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Idaho?
State Farm, USAA, and Progressive are a few of the best car insurance options in the state. Each company offers low average annual rates for minimum liability and full-coverage policies. Direct Auto and Amica also offer cheap car insurance options with good coverage.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Idaho?
State law requires all Idaho drivers to carry minimum coverage amounts of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability protection and $15,000 in property damage liability protection. Insurers must also automatically include uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, but Idaho drivers have the option to decline this coverage in writing.[4]
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.