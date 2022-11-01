4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Just over 50,000 people call Twin Falls home, and driving is the primary mode of transportation. Finding the best car insurance rate is a victory that tastes as sweet as potato ice cream.
Over 95 percent of Twin Fall households own cars. With that many people commuting, the right auto insurance policy shines forth in the Gem State.
Car Insurance in Twin Falls, ID
The average cost of Idaho car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Twin Falls, ID to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Twin Falls is $115 per month, or $1380 annually.
Car insurance in Twin Falls is $19 less than the average cost of car insurance in Idaho.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Twin Falls on average is Acuity, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Twin Falls, ID
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Twin Falls
|Progressive
|$28 /mo
|Allstate
|$45 /mo
|State Farm
|$60 /mo
|Nationwide
|$102 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$152 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Twin Falls, ID
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Twin Falls. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$140 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Idaho Cities
|Boise
|$112/mo
|Nampa
|$121/mo
|Meridian
|$129/mo
|Idaho Falls
|$108/mo
|Twin Falls
|$104/mo
|Idaho
|$115/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Idaho
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Idaho roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Idaho[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Idaho is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Idaho, this coverage is optional but recommended for all drivers.
Twin Falls Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As demonstrated by the table below, younger drivers cost more to insure in Twin Falls than those their parents’ and grandparents’ age. Why? Immature drivers often make careless mistakes. These mistakes end up as claims that cost car insurance companies money. To recoup these losses, insurance companies charge higher rates for this age group overall. Teen drivers in Twin pay $237 to insure their ride monthly, while the twentysomething crowd pays premiums averaging out to $165.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$238
|20s
|$166
|30s
|$103
|40s
|$98
|50s
|$118
|60s
|$141
|70s
|$95
|80s
|$81
Twin Falls Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you care about insurance costs, it makes no sense to speed in Twin Falls. Though you may have a perfect driving record now, speeders pay $148 a month on average for car insurance. That’s $20 more a month than someone without a violation. How does your insurance company even know you got a ticket? Insurance companies review behind-the-wheel behavior when they write a policy for you and when you renew. If your rates have gone up because you made a driving mistake, it may be an excellent time to compare policy rates at other places.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$129
|Speeding Ticket
|$149
|At-Fault Accident
|$123
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$151
Twin Falls Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies use credit-based insurance scores to calculate risk and assign rates. What does your credit score have to do with driving? Studies have shown that if you manage your money well (as revealed by your credit score), you’re less likely to file a claim. Insurance companies like this because they don’t want to lose money. Paying your bills on time is just one way you can keep your credit score intact. Drivers in Twin Falls who have a good credit score can expect to pay on average $140 for their insurance policy.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$100
|Good
|$141
|Average
|$141
|Poor
|$147
Find local Twin Falls agents
HUB International157 River Vista Place,
Twin Falls, ID 83330
Debbie Lattin Insurance409 Fairfield St N,
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Trinity Insurance Services, LLC920 Applewood Dr,
Twin Falls, ID 83316
Starley-Leavitt Ins715 Shoshone St N,
Twin Falls, ID 83301-6155
Farmers Insurance Group356 2nd Ave N,
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Magic Valley Insurance710 Fillmore St Suite 100,
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Mindy Payne: Allstate Insurance1176 Blue Lakes Blvd N,
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Matt Stokes - State Farm Insurance Agent1821 Addison Ave E,
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Doug Stokes - State Farm Insurance Agent760 Blue Lakes Blvd N \# 1,
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Kristi Maier: Allstate Insurance1411 Falls Ave E \#101,
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Twin Falls, ID DMV Information
The Twin Falls Department of Motor Vehicle Title and Registration office is at 630 Addison Ave. W, Twin Falls, ID 83301. The hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the phone number is 1 (208) 736-4000. If you want to skip the hassle, you can renew your vehicle online along with other choice services.
Public Transportation in Twin Falls, ID
Most Twin Falls residents drive, but the city has public transportation. The Trans IV Buses are a limited service provided by CSI. Buses not your speed? You can choose rideshare services like Uber or Lyft. Traditional tax companies like Central Idaho Taxi and Magic Valley can also get the job done.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Twin Falls, ID
Someone once said there's nothing more beautiful than an Idaho sunset. Well, there might be a car insurance deal in Twin Falls that can change their mind. Try Insurify to see the best rates and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When over 8 percent of Idaho drivers have no insurance, you can't roll the dice on protection. Use Insurify to lasso the coverage and rate that's worthy enough to earn you a spot in the Snake River Stampede.
FAQs - Twin Falls, ID Car Insurance
More than 8 percent of Idaho drivers have no insurance. Expect more heavily congested, relatively urban areas to also have higher rates. Insurers try to set the premium by the level of risk.
If you want to save a buck, get state minimum coverage. It's the least amount of insurance Idaho allows. If you've financed your vehicle, you may need comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to reduce your bill, increase your deductibles as much as you can while still being able to afford out of pocket if an accident happens.
Auto insurance rates differ by city, company, and driver. If you want a price that's tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and find the coverage you deserve at a premium you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Twin Falls Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Twin Falls, Idaho below:
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Twin Falls
#8
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Idaho
#10
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Idaho
#6
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Idaho
#5
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Idaho
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Twin Falls drivers rank 11 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Idaho.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Twin Falls with an accident: 8.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Twin Falls drivers rank 6 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Idaho.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Twin Falls with a DUI: 2.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Idaho, Twin Falls drivers rank 6 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Twin Falls with a reckless driving offense: 2.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Idaho, Twin Falls drivers rank 9 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Twin Falls with a reckless driving violation: 2.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Idaho, Twin Falls drivers rank 8 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Twin Falls with a speeding ticket: 11.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Twin Falls drivers rank 7 in clean driving records across all cities in Idaho.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Twin Falls with clean record: 73.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Twin Falls drivers rank 13 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Idaho.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Twin Falls with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.17%
