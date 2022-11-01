Safeco Car Insurance Coverage Options

Generally, a standard auto policy with Safeco includes what you would normally find in most policies on the market: liability coverage that includes both bodily injury liability (to help pay for the other party’s medical payments after an accident) and property damage liability (in case someone’s personal property gets wrecked), as well as comprehensive and collision coverage.

Where Safeco really shines is through its rideshare coverage. Available in 13 states, Safeco’s rideshare coverage is a great option for rideshare drivers because coverage automatically switches to business coverage whenever they drive for work, like Uber or Lyft. This means that any incidents that happen while on the job are not reflected in their personal auto policies.

Roadside Assistance

For not too much extra in costs, policyholders can add roadside assistance to their policy to make sure they’re covered in case of an emergency. With this add-on, you have peace of mind knowing that help is only minutes away in case you get a flat tire, need towing, have a dead battery or need a jump, or encounter any other mechanical issue that leaves you stranded.

Diminishing Deductible

Safe drivers really reap rewards! For every year that you go without filing a claim, Safeco will take $100 off your deductible for a maximum of five years. This incentivizes people to drive more carefully in order to avoid accidents and collisions that might cost the company more to cover you as a high-risk driver. Safeco’s diminishing deductible add-on is comparable to others.

Rental Car Reimbursement

Accidents happen, and when they do, it often creates a good amount of inconvenience. If an accident puts your car out of commission, Safeco will help you pay for a rental car. The company also offers its “Safeco Claims Valet Service,” where a driver brings a rental car to you and drives your damaged vehicle to the shop!

First Aid Reimbursement

One of its more unique offerings, Safeco offers first aid reimbursement, a coverage option that may reimburse you up to $10,000 if you find yourself involved in an accident and administering first aid to an injured party. Being a good person can really pay off, as it might result in insurance companies paying less in medical-related expenses than if the injured party went to the hospital.

