Updated November 1, 2022
A member of the Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Safeco offers insurance products that include auto, homeowners, and more. The average cost of an auto insurance policy with the company is around $173 per month, higher than the national average. If you want to know if a Safeco policy is a good fit for you, talk to a Safeco agent, or keep on reading.
Safeco in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Safeco is $173 per month.
Safeco is good for rideshare drivers, low-mileage, and policyholders who are interested in bundling their auto and home insurance.
Safeco isn't the best option for younger drivers and those looking for the cheapest car insurance rates.
Safeco Industry Rankings and Scorecard
As an insurance provider, Safeco is generally reliable, especially as it operates under its giant parent company, Liberty Mutual. Headquartered in Seattle, the company operates in 46 states and has its pros and cons. According to most auto insurance reviews online, Safeco is about average when compared to other companies in terms of satisfaction, price, and policy offerings.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|Safeco Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|86 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|802 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A
|Moody’s
|A2
|Standard & Poor’s
|A-
|NAIC Complaint Index
|More complaints than average
Safeco Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Like most other insurance providers, Safeco takes your driving habits and your unique driving into account when calculating costs. Insurers reward safe drivers with lower premiums because they know that a lower risk of claims and collisions will cost them less in the long run. If your driving record is full of accidents, consider an accident prevention course to bring down costs.
|Driver Profile
|Safeco Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$175
|$77
|DUI
|$217
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$232
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$230
|$104
Safeco Car Insurance Quotes by State
Where you live—from your state down to your ZIP code—can impact how much you pay for your auto insurance policy. Residing in some states might cost more than others, and insurers determine this based on geographical location, the likelihood of accidents, population, the number of drivers on the road, and more. Safeco operates in 46 states, each with varying costs.
|State
|Safeco Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$163
|Arizona
|$151
|Arkansas
|$180
|California
|$197
|Colorado
|$214
|Connecticut
|$195
|Florida
|$278
|Georgia
|$270
|Idaho
|$116
|Illinois
|$144
|Indiana
|$131
|Iowa
|$126
|Kansas
|$161
|Kentucky
|$209
|Louisiana
|$280
|Maine
|$113
|Maryland
|$225
|Michigan
|$205
|Minnesota
|$149
|Mississippi
|$157
|Missouri
|$165
|Montana
|$165
|Nebraska
|$159
|Nevada
|$235
|New Hampshire
|$149
|New Mexico
|$170
|New York
|$296
|North Carolina
|$160
|North Dakota
|$167
|Ohio
|$119
|Oklahoma
|$152
|Oregon
|$167
|Pennsylvania
|$155
|South Carolina
|$192
|South Dakota
|$159
|Tennessee
|$157
|Texas
|$181
|Utah
|$179
|Vermont
|$103
|Virginia
|$142
|Washington
|$170
|West Virginia
|$137
|Wisconsin
|$125
|Wyoming
|$116
Safeco Car Insurance Pros and Cons
While the average cost of an auto insurance policy with Safeco runs a bit higher than others, there are some pros. The insurer is particularly good for providing coverage to motorists who drive fewer miles and policyholders who are interested in bundling, as Safeco offers a range of insurance products. Speak with an insurance agent if you want to learn more about the benefits.
Pros
Good for low-mileage drivers
Rideshare drivers who need rideshare coverage
Bundling discounts for policyholders who combine auto and other insurance policies
Cons
Auto policies are pricier than most
Not great for younger or newer drivers with little experience behind the wheel
Mediocre customer service reviews and ratings when it comes to filing claims
Safeco Car Insurance Discounts
A policy with Safeco might run a bit pricier than with other companies, but its parent company, Liberty Mutual, brings national name recognition that helps make it feel a bit more trustworthy than other insurers in the market. It also offers decent discounts for safe drivers and policyholders who choose to bundle. Local agents can help talk you through the many options.
Driver-Based Discounts
Safeco is pretty generous with its discounts. Good drivers can be rewarded up to 15 percent off each month when they steer clear of accidents, and keeping their record free of violations for three years can also bring about some big savings. Safeco’s safe driving program, RightTrack, tracks policyholders’ driving habits to offer discounts. Even having antilock brakes is rewarded!
Teens usually face some of the highest premiums, but policyholders can get a discount when adding a teen driver to their policy or for having good students on the policy. They might also be interested in a multi-vehicle discount if they insure more than one car. Seniors, retirees, or those with short commutes may want to look into the low-mileage discounts to help them save money.
Policy-Based Discounts
Safeco offers an “advance quote” discount, which rewards drivers who shop for their Safeco policy before their current policy ends. If you’re unhappy with your current policy, make sure to check out our guide to switching car insurance. You can also speak with an independent agent, a type of insurance agent who sells insurance policies provided by several different insurers.
Bundling Discounts
From classic cars to RVs to motorcycles, Safeco covers a wide range of protection for various motor vehicles. In addition, the insurer also offers other products like renters insurance and homeowners insurance. People who choose to bundle their car insurance policy with other policies through Safeco can save up to 14 percent on their premiums. Loyalty reaps rewards!
Safeco Car Insurance Coverage Options
Generally, a standard auto policy with Safeco includes what you would normally find in most policies on the market: liability coverage that includes both bodily injury liability (to help pay for the other party’s medical payments after an accident) and property damage liability (in case someone’s personal property gets wrecked), as well as comprehensive and collision coverage.
Where Safeco really shines is through its rideshare coverage. Available in 13 states, Safeco’s rideshare coverage is a great option for rideshare drivers because coverage automatically switches to business coverage whenever they drive for work, like Uber or Lyft. This means that any incidents that happen while on the job are not reflected in their personal auto policies.
Roadside Assistance
For not too much extra in costs, policyholders can add roadside assistance to their policy to make sure they’re covered in case of an emergency. With this add-on, you have peace of mind knowing that help is only minutes away in case you get a flat tire, need towing, have a dead battery or need a jump, or encounter any other mechanical issue that leaves you stranded.
Diminishing Deductible
Safe drivers really reap rewards! For every year that you go without filing a claim, Safeco will take $100 off your deductible for a maximum of five years. This incentivizes people to drive more carefully in order to avoid accidents and collisions that might cost the company more to cover you as a high-risk driver. Safeco’s diminishing deductible add-on is comparable to others.
Rental Car Reimbursement
Accidents happen, and when they do, it often creates a good amount of inconvenience. If an accident puts your car out of commission, Safeco will help you pay for a rental car. The company also offers its “Safeco Claims Valet Service,” where a driver brings a rental car to you and drives your damaged vehicle to the shop!
First Aid Reimbursement
One of its more unique offerings, Safeco offers first aid reimbursement, a coverage option that may reimburse you up to $10,000 if you find yourself involved in an accident and administering first aid to an injured party. Being a good person can really pay off, as it might result in insurance companies paying less in medical-related expenses than if the injured party went to the hospital.
Safeco Car Insurance Reputation
Is Safeco car insurance good?
Safeco car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Safeco is $173.
There are definitely some pros and cons to choosing an auto insurance policy with Safeco, as its online reviews and rankings generally dip into both sides of the extreme. Generally, the insurance company has a well-known and trusted reputation from its parent company, Liberty Mutual, a well-known name recognized across the U.S. However, there are some downsides.
Choosing name recognition might cost you patience and lead to frustration due to poor service and a slow claims-filing process. Many users expressed dissatisfaction when talking about their experience filing claims. And while many policyholders enjoy working with a single local Safeco agent, some reviews said that there was less communication than they would have preferred.
Safeco Customer Service
Based on online reviews, Safeco’s customer service reputation seems to run hot and cold. Good testimonies typically talk about how easy it is to purchase a policy or switch over from another company. However, negative reviews almost always mention the difficulty and frustration of filing a claim. In general, users are either very satisfied or highly dissatisfied with its customer service.
Safeco Claims-Filing Process
The claims-filing process is the area where this insurer suffers the most. A 2020 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study from J.D. Power found that Safeco’s customer satisfaction in regard to claims was slightly lower than average, rating it 870 out of 1,000 points. Most of its negative reviews online surround frustration from lack of communication from agents and a slow filing process.
To file a claim online, policyholders need to have an account and can log in through Safeco’s website. Users may also file a claim through the company’s mobile app (rated 2.2/5 stars), by reaching out to a local agent, or by calling 1 (800) 332-3226. If you need help with a glass claim, policyholders need to file through a third party, Safelite Solutions, to complete the process.
Safeco: Is it right for you?
With more than 600 insurance companies in the market, it might feel daunting to decide whether or not Safeco is the right fit for you. Insurify can help make that decision a bit easier by giving you side-by-side comparisons of quotes to help you find the insurer, policy, and price that best fit your profile and unique needs. We can show you how Safeco stacks up against competitors!
Frequently Asked Questions
Generally, an auto insurance policy with Safeco is pretty good, with an Insurify Composite Score of 86 out of 100. Its standard coverage is comparable to that of other companies, but it might be a bit pricier. Safeco shines by providing better options for low-mileage and rideshare drivers who still need coverage even though they drive fewer miles than the average driver.
On average, a car insurance policy with Safeco will cost you $173 each month. Keep in mind, though, that this is just an average and the actual cost varies from driver to driver because companies take each individual’s unique driver history and profile into account. In any case, there are ways to save big with discounts.
Compared to other companies, Safeco is actually quite generous when it comes to its discounts. It offers a large number of driver-based discounts, rewarding policyholders who have teen drivers, good students, multi-vehicle policies, and more. It also offers a few policy-based and bundling discounts, as Safeco offers a wide range of insurance products.
It can be super easy to save big! The best way to get a quality policy for a low cost is by using Insurify to compare the best options from millions of quotes to best fit your needs. All you need to do is provide a few details about yourself, your car, and your desired coverage, and we can show you how Safeco compares to more than 600 other companies in the market. Try it today!
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.