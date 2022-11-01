Cheap Car Insurance in Rhode Island (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Car Insurance in Rhode Island
Rhode Island is tiny, but every square mile is packed with an average of 1,000 people. If you’re a Rhode Island driver, you might find that your car insurance rates seem pretty high. It’s true. According to Insurify, the average monthly rate for Rhode Island car insurance is $376. That’s way above the national average. Cheap car insurance in the Ocean State is tough to come by.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Rhode Island is $376 per month, or $4,512 annually.
Safeco is the cheapest provider we found in Rhode Island, with average premiums of $175 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Rhode Island
How much is car insurance in Rhode Island?
The average cost of car insurance in Rhode Island is $376 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
In every state, the insurance companies that are offering the cheapest car insurance quotes can differ greatly. Rhode Island drivers should pay close attention to the following insurance providers, which give the lowest average monthly quotes on Insurify’s database. While Safeco and Progressive take the top spot, these monthly rates are all below the state’s average.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$175
|Progressive
|$240
|Stillwater
|$282
|Nationwide
|$304
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$312
|Travelers
|$314
|Liberty Mutual
|$357
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Rhode Island
Some drivers only need the state minimum auto insurance: bodily injury liability, which pays another person’s medical bills that are your fault in an accident, and property damage liability, which pays for damage you cause to others��’ vehicles and personal property. Here are Rhode Island’s cheapest auto insurance companies for minimum coverage liability insurance:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$121
|Progressive
|$183
|Stillwater
|$228
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$242
|Travelers
|$246
|Liberty Mutual
|$278
|Nationwide
|$287
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Rhode Island
Full-coverage car insurance policies provide maximum peace of mind out on the road. Along with liability insurance, full coverage also includes comprehensive coverage for natural disasters, vandalism, and theft, and collision coverage, which repairs property damage to your car in an accident no matter who’s at fault. Here are Rhode Island’s top full coverage quotes:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$205
|Stillwater
|$290
|Progressive
|$301
|Nationwide
|$311
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$344
|Travelers
|$346
Best Car Insurance in Rhode Island
These four companies don’t just offer competitive auto insurance rates; they also earn high ICS scores from Insurify’s data team, placing them in great financial standing and touting customer service chops that bode well should you ever need to make an insurance claim. Safeco, with its jaw-dropping $175 average monthly quote, has an impressive ICS score of 86.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$304
|Safeco
|86
|$175
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$357
|Travelers
|80
|$314
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Rhode Island Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Along with the tickets and fines, violations in your driving history like speeding tickets and DUIs will also raise the cost of your insurance coverage. Similarly, if an at-fault accident is in your recent past, you’ll pay higher auto insurance rates than someone with a clean driving record. Violations tend to expire after five years, and some companies will overlook smaller citations.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Rhode Island
The cheapest car insurance premiums out there go to the safest drivers with no DUIs, accidents, speeding tickets, or violations of any kind—or only one or two minor ones. Keeping a clean driving record is a sure path to affordable car insurance. Check out these auto insurance companies that offer the lowest insurance quotes to drivers with a spotless driving history.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$170
|Progressive
|$233
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$268
|Stillwater
|$279
|Nationwide
|$292
|Travelers
|$300
|Liberty Mutual
|$341
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Rhode Island
If you have a DUI hanging over you, you’re aware of the numerous consequences and difficulties it brings. And yes, your auto insurance costs more with a DUI on your driving history. But that just makes it more important to find the insurance company with the best quotes for your situation. Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for Rhode Island drivers with a DUI:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$160
|Liberty Mutual
|$272
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$329
|Nationwide
|$370
|Travelers
|$376
SR-22 Insurance in Rhode Island
In some states, high-risk drivers who lose their licenses need to buy a special insurance policy called SR-22 insurance to get back on the road. And their insurance company has to notify the state motor vehicles department confirming that their car insurance policy meets the SR-22 coverage requirements. SR-22 insurance policies tend to be expensive compared to the average driver.
As of 2018, Rhode Island has stopped requiring and accepting SR-22 certificates—but the companies in this table are great for non-standard and high-risk drivers who need a lot of liability coverage.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Rhode Island
There’s no question about it: if you’re at fault in an accident, your average cost of car insurance is going to increase. But don’t worry. Lots of Rhode Island drivers have caused accidents, too, and plenty of insurance companies will still offer cheap Rhode Island car insurance even if your driving history isn’t perfect. You can start with these auto insurance companies and quotes:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$188
|Progressive
|$255
|Stillwater
|$308
|Travelers
|$336
|Nationwide
|$346
|Liberty Mutual
|$387
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$484
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Rhode Island
Similarly, when insurance companies price your auto insurance policy, they’ll look at a speeding ticket on your record and conclude that you’re more likely to cause an accident than the average driver. So your insurance premium will likely be higher. The following insurance companies provide Rhode Island drivers affordable car insurance despite speeding tickets:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Stillwater
|$217
|Safeco
|$226
|Progressive
|$287
|Nationwide
|$329
|Travelers
|$372
|Liberty Mutual
|$456
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$456
Rhode Island Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In Rhode Island, your credit score is a pretty big deal. Poor credit can spike your auto insurance rates, and good credit can lower them. In this table, you’ll see that the difference between average credit and great credit can be huge—$45 per month on average. Poor credit can raise Rhode Island drivers’ auto insurance rates by as much as $139 per month.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$254
|Good
|$271
|Average
|$316
|Poor
|$393
Rhode Island Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
If you have a child who’s soon to be a teen driver or just got their driver’s license, you’ll be amazed at how expensive insurance coverage has become since you were a young driver out on the road. Teen drivers pay an eye-popping nearly $700 per month on average for auto insurance. Luckily, average rates drop quickly from there on into your golden years.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$692
|Under 25
|$536
|20s
|$410
|30s
|$293
|40s
|$302
|50s
|$281
|60s
|$240
|70s
|$209
|80+
|$201
Car Insurance Rates in Rhode Island Cities
Rhode Island may be small in land area, but depending on the city you live in, you’ll pay dramatically different auto insurance rates. Unsurprisingly, Providence drivers pay the highest average rates, while Cranston and Pawtucket come in the top three. If cheap auto insurance is your highest priority, the Warick area is your most affordable option in metro Providence.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Providence
|$385
|Pawtucket
|$320
|Warwick
|$276
|Woonsocket
|$287
|Cranston
|$322
|West Warwick
|$276
Rhode Island Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Rhode Island is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Rhode Island will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Rhode Island.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Rhode Island
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Rhode Island roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Rhode Island[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Rhode Island is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Rhode Island DMV Information
Headquartered in Cranston, the Rhode Island DMV is the place to apply for or renew your driver’s license, register a car, navigate your adjudication if your license is suspended or revoked, verify your auto insurance policy, and meet similar Rhode Island driver needs.
Alongside Cranston, the department has offices in Middletown, Wakefield, and Woonsocket. Rhode Island drivers can also access the bulk of the DMV’s services online.
Public Transportation in Rhode Island
Operating out of Kennedy Plaza in downtown Providence, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) runs buses in and around Providence as well as statewide. Express buses connect Providence daily with Woonsocket, Warwick, Westerly, Narragansett, Newport, and elsewhere.
Rhode Island recently implemented Wave, a new mobile app and card for buying and selling bus tickets and viewing maps and schedules. RIPTA also rolled out a program called Vanpool to help connect commuters on similar routes to cooperate on van rentals and drive each other to work. In such a small space, there’s a lot of ways to beat traffic with public resources.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Rhode Island
Rhode Island drivers looking for the cheapest car insurance out there need only do one thing: find the most car insurance quotes possible to pinpoint the insurance company that’s willing to give them the best deal. It’s simple to comparison-shop; smart buyers do the same thing for other products and services, like contractors, clothing, and used cars!
But soliciting a ton of car insurance quotes sounds like a lot of work, doesn’t it? That’s why Insurify is so critical for you to get the cheap auto insurance that you deserve! Insurify presents you with a slate of real car insurance quotes from the best companies in your area so you don’t have to do it all yourself. It’s fast and free and saves you money. Try it today!
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Rhode Island
Yes. The state of Rhode Island requires all drivers to carry minimum liability coverage: $25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person ($50,000 per accident) and $25,000 in personal property damage liability insurance. Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage is optional for Rhode Island drivers, not required.
Finding affordable car insurance is a challenge in densely packed Rhode Island. Aside from maintaining a good credit score and clean driving history, you’ll need to shop around to find the best deals and insurance companies that fit your needs. Insurify is the best way to do that. In a few minutes, you can get a slate of car insurance quotes tailored to you.
According to Insurify, car insurance premiums in Rhode Island are $376 per month on average. That’s quite high compared to the national average. If your driving history has a DUI or speeding ticket, you have poor credit, or you need extra-high coverage limits on an expensive car, your car insurance premiums are likely to be even higher than that.
The more likely you are to get into an accident, the higher your car insurance rates. In Rhode Island, roads are jammed because the population is more densely settled than in any other state except New Jersey. That makes for lots of accidents, and so insurance companies charge high premiums to Rhode Island drivers.
You are not required to purchase personal injury protection (PIP) coverage on your auto insurance policy. But it’s a good idea for any Rhode Island driver. Bodily injury occurs in many accidents, no matter who’s at fault, and just because you’re meeting the minimum liability requirements doesn’t mean you and your body will be protected in an incident.
Insurify Insights
How Rhode Island Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Rhode Island below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Rhode Island drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Rhode Island
#43
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#33
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#49
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#44
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Rhode Island is the #19 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #19
- Percent of drivers in Rhode Island with an accident: 9.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Rhode Island is the #49 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #49
- Percent of drivers in Rhode Island with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Rhode Island is the #21 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #21
- Percent of drivers in Rhode Island with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Rhode Island is the #21 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #21
- Percent of drivers in Rhode Island with a rude driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Rhode Island is the #43 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #43
- Percent of drivers in Rhode Island with a speeding ticket: 6.5%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Rhode Island is the #28 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #28
- Percent of drivers in Rhode Island with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation Insurance Division. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022