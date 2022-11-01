Cheap Car Insurance in Rhode Island (2022)

Rhode Island Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Along with the tickets and fines, violations in your driving history like speeding tickets and DUIs will also raise the cost of your insurance coverage. Similarly, if an at-fault accident is in your recent past, you’ll pay higher auto insurance rates than someone with a clean driving record. Violations tend to expire after five years, and some companies will overlook smaller citations.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Rhode Island

The cheapest car insurance premiums out there go to the safest drivers with no DUIs, accidents, speeding tickets, or violations of any kind—or only one or two minor ones. Keeping a clean driving record is a sure path to affordable car insurance. Check out these auto insurance companies that offer the lowest insurance quotes to drivers with a spotless driving history.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Safeco $170 Progressive $233 Midvale Home & Auto $268 Stillwater $279 Nationwide $292 Travelers $300 Liberty Mutual $341

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Rhode Island

If you have a DUI hanging over you, you’re aware of the numerous consequences and difficulties it brings. And yes, your auto insurance costs more with a DUI on your driving history. But that just makes it more important to find the insurance company with the best quotes for your situation. Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for Rhode Island drivers with a DUI:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Safeco $160 Liberty Mutual $272 Midvale Home & Auto $329 Nationwide $370 Travelers $376

SR-22 Insurance in Rhode Island

In some states, high-risk drivers who lose their licenses need to buy a special insurance policy called SR-22 insurance to get back on the road. And their insurance company has to notify the state motor vehicles department confirming that their car insurance policy meets the SR-22 coverage requirements. SR-22 insurance policies tend to be expensive compared to the average driver.

As of 2018, Rhode Island has stopped requiring and accepting SR-22 certificates—but the companies in this table are great for non-standard and high-risk drivers who need a lot of liability coverage.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Rhode Island

There’s no question about it: if you’re at fault in an accident, your average cost of car insurance is going to increase. But don’t worry. Lots of Rhode Island drivers have caused accidents, too, and plenty of insurance companies will still offer cheap Rhode Island car insurance even if your driving history isn’t perfect. You can start with these auto insurance companies and quotes:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Safeco $188 Progressive $255 Stillwater $308 Travelers $336 Nationwide $346 Liberty Mutual $387 Midvale Home & Auto $484

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Rhode Island

Similarly, when insurance companies price your auto insurance policy, they’ll look at a speeding ticket on your record and conclude that you’re more likely to cause an accident than the average driver. So your insurance premium will likely be higher. The following insurance companies provide Rhode Island drivers affordable car insurance despite speeding tickets:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Stillwater $217 Safeco $226 Progressive $287 Nationwide $329 Travelers $372 Liberty Mutual $456 Midvale Home & Auto $456

