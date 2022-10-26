Compare Car Insurance by Age and Gender

Car Insurance Rates by Age Group

In your teens and early 20s, as well as your senior years, car insurance companies pay particularly close attention to your age when setting your car insurance premiums. Take a look at our breakdown to see the average monthly cost of car insurance for certain age groups at a few insurance companies.

Car Insurance Rates for Teenagers

Most teen drivers don’t have good credit, haven’t built safe driving habits yet, and are more likely to get in a fatal crash. Insurance companies adjust car insurance premiums accordingly, leading to higher rates.

Company Average Monthly Rate: Female Average Monthly Rate: Male Dairyland $364 $404 The General $376 $408 Liberty Mutual $465 $491

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates for 20-Year-Olds

20-year-old drivers are still hampered by high rates, though they can get better rates than their teenage friends.

Company Average Monthly Rate: Female Average Monthly Rate: Male Liberty Mutual $408 $423 Bristol West $346 $361 Mercury $298 $344

Car Insurance Rates for 21-Year-Olds

By your 21st birthday, you’ve come a long way from your first days on the road, and with a few years of driving under your belt, your auto insurance rates will reflect that. Here are the best rates for 21-year-old drivers. If you’re a college student, you may be able to qualify for special discounts. Even international students can save.

Company Average Monthly Rate: Female Average Monthly Rate: Male Bristol West $255 $281 The General $323 $345 Liberty Mutual $367 $376

Car Insurance Rates for 23-Year-Olds

With a much better opportunity than teen drivers to build a healthy credit score and a solid driving record, 23-year-old drivers are just about out of the woods and pay rates that younger drivers wouldn’t think possible.

Company Average Monthly Rate: Female Average Monthly Rate: Male Travelers $180 $190 Elephant $182 $181 Clearcover $185 $160

Car Insurance Rates for Drivers over 25

Drivers 25 years and older can finally start seeing truly affordable car insurance and are more likely to benefit from their marital status and/or homeowner status for discounts.

Company Average Monthly Rate: Female Average Monthly Rate: Male Liberty Mutual $191 $192 Nationwide $156 $161 Infinity $240 $245

Car Insurance Rates for Senior Drivers

If you’ve made it to senior status without a DUI, a decent credit score, and a good driving history, you could qualify for very cheap car insurance premiums. Here are the best car insurance rates for senior drivers.

Company Average Monthly Rate: Female Average Monthly Rate: Male Direct Auto $119 $131 Infinity $218 $251 Bristol West $159 $172

