4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Car Insurance by Age and Gender

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterAge
Car InsurancedelimiterAge

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated October 26, 2022

While in almost every age group, women pay less than male drivers for car insurance, everyone pays cheaper car insurance rates in the long run as they gain driving experience and unlock more discounts.

You’re likely spending some portion of your budget on an auto insurance policy, no matter your age. If it’s been a while since you’ve renewed your car insurance, use Insurify to easily compare auto insurance quotes and find the best policy for your needs.

Quick Facts

  • Teenagers pay the most for car insurance—female drivers pay an average of $345 per month, and male drivers pay an average of $386 per month.

  • Drivers between the ages of 50 and 59 see the lowest rates, with average premiums of $139 per month.

  • Insurance comparison sites, like Insurify, are a quick and easy way to compare quotes from multiple providers in the same place.

How much does car insurance cost for different age and gender groups?

How does age and gender affect car insurance?

Generally, younger drivers pay the most for car insurance, and on average, men see higher premiums than women in most age groups

Here’s a smattering of average monthly insurance premiums broken down by male and female drivers across all ages. You’ll see that there’s quite a bit of variation between genders and age groups, with young drivers shouldering the highest auto insurance rates.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate: FemaleAverage Monthly Rate: Male
Teenagers$345$386
20–29$223$240
30–39$164$167
40–49$154$154
50–59$138$140
60–69$136$142
70–79$160$173
80+$161$195

Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender

Young drivers under 25 years old pay the highest insurance premiums. As drivers age, they generally see their premiums decline so long as they can maintain a clean driving record. Drivers over 65 years old tend to see their average rates creep back up again, especially older male drivers. In general, women pay slightly lower rates than men.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 27%
Save 7%
Save 5%
Save 30%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
HeroImage
Select discounts that apply to you
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

How Age Affects Your Car Insurance Rates

Because a high rate of fatal crashes involves teen drivers, insurance companies tend to charge them much higher rates than older drivers. Sky-high rates may still haunt your 20s, but from your 30 onward, it’s mostly smooth sailing as you gain driving experience and avoid car accidents and DUIs.

How Gender Affects Your Car Insurance Rates

According to the data, insurance companies are more favorable to women when setting auto insurance rates. By middle age, the cost gap between men and women narrows, but as male drivers age into their 70s and 80s, insurance companies charge them significantly more than older female drivers.

Car Insurance Rates by Age Group

In your teens and early 20s, as well as your senior years, car insurance companies pay particularly close attention to your age when setting your car insurance premiums. Take a look at our breakdown to see the average monthly cost of car insurance for certain age groups at a few insurance companies.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Car Insurance Rates for Teenagers

Most teen drivers don’t have good credit, haven’t built safe driving habits yet, and are more likely to get in a fatal crash. Insurance companies adjust car insurance premiums accordingly, leading to higher rates.

CompanyAverage Monthly Rate: FemaleAverage Monthly Rate: Male
Dairyland$364$404
The General$376$408
Liberty Mutual$465$491
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates for 20-Year-Olds

20-year-old drivers are still hampered by high rates, though they can get better rates than their teenage friends.

CompanyAverage Monthly Rate: FemaleAverage Monthly Rate: Male
Liberty Mutual$408$423
Bristol West$346$361
Mercury$298$344
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates for 21-Year-Olds

By your 21st birthday, you’ve come a long way from your first days on the road, and with a few years of driving under your belt, your auto insurance rates will reflect that. Here are the best rates for 21-year-old drivers. If you’re a college student, you may be able to qualify for special discounts. Even international students can save.

CompanyAverage Monthly Rate: FemaleAverage Monthly Rate: Male
Bristol West$255$281
The General$323$345
Liberty Mutual$367$376

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Car Insurance Rates for 23-Year-Olds

With a much better opportunity than teen drivers to build a healthy credit score and a solid driving record, 23-year-old drivers are just about out of the woods and pay rates that younger drivers wouldn’t think possible.

CompanyAverage Monthly Rate: FemaleAverage Monthly Rate: Male
Travelers$180$190
Elephant$182$181
Clearcover$185$160
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates for Drivers over 25

Drivers 25 years and older can finally start seeing truly affordable car insurance and are more likely to benefit from their marital status and/or homeowner status for discounts.

CompanyAverage Monthly Rate: FemaleAverage Monthly Rate: Male
Liberty Mutual$191$192
Nationwide$156$161
Infinity$240$245
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates for Senior Drivers

If you’ve made it to senior status without a DUI, a decent credit score, and a good driving history, you could qualify for very cheap car insurance premiums. Here are the best car insurance rates for senior drivers.

CompanyAverage Monthly Rate: FemaleAverage Monthly Rate: Male
Direct Auto$119$131
Infinity$218$251
Bristol West$159$172
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Compare Auto Insurance Discounts for Different Age Groups

Insurance companies offer discounts for every stage of life, whether you are a new driver, want to prove yourself with a defensive driving course, or have homeowners or renters insurance and can bundle your policies together.

Best Discounts for Teens

16-year-old, 17-year-old, 18-year-old, and 19-year-old drivers will almost always have the highest car insurance rates. But with these discounts, high school-aged drivers can help alleviate some costs.

DiscountInsurance Companies That Offer It
Distant StudentAllstate, State Farm, Bristol West, Liberty Mutual, Travelers
Driver TrainingInfinity, GEICO, State Farm, Travelers, The General
MilitaryDirect Auto, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Midvale
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Discounts for Drivers Over 25

Getting married certainly changes your life, and it will also affect car insurance rates you pay, usually for the better. Here are some of the best discounts for drivers over 25 years old, including graduate students and recent college graduates.

DiscountInsurance Companies That Offer It
AAA MemberInfinity, The General
MarriedState Farm, Progressive, GEICO, Allstate, and most others
MilitaryDirect Auto, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Midvale
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Discounts for Senior Drivers

Since most seniors are happily installed in a permanent home and are likely to have homeowners insurance to cover their assets, it’s smart to bundle policies together and take advantage of discounts.

DiscountInsurance Companies That Offer It
Bundle with Home InsuranceGEICO, Liberty Mutual, Midvale, Allstate, State Farm, Nationwide, Travelers, Bristol West, Infinity
MilitaryDirect Auto, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Midvale
AAA MembershipInfinity, The General
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance

The insurance industry knows that life is complicated. Every year is different, and people change. Don’t let providers take you for granted by hanging around on a policy for too long. Whatever auto insurance rates you’re paying now, you could probably do better.

One of the best ways to find a better rate is to use a quote-comparison site like Insurify. We’ll help you compare car insurance rates from all the best companies, at no charge. It only takes a few minutes, and drivers who find a new quote with Insurify can save up to $996 annually.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • It’s no question that teenage drivers pay higher rates than anyone else, and it doesn’t get all that much better until drivers are out of their mid-20s. Auto insurance companies look for a clean driving record and favor experienced drivers, so the older you are, the less insurance providers will charge you for liability coverage.

  • To lower their auto insurance rates, teen drivers should consider driving a less expensive car, leaving out full-coverage car insurance, or opting for a high deductible. GEICO is known for offering low premiums for minimum coverage.

    The only way to be sure you’re getting the best car insurance rates you can find is to compare auto insurance quotes from as many sources as possible. With the stakes so high for teen drivers, it’s worth it to spend just a few minutes on Insurify to get a full list of real quotes, all for free, from the best companies in the car insurance industry.

  • While male drivers pay a higher average monthly cost of car insurance overall, they’re also responsible for the majority of car accidents, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. That results in insurance claims that get very costly for insurance companies, which is why liability coverage for teenage male drivers tends to be more expensive.

    But male drivers can breathe easy in California, Hawaii, Michigan, Montana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, where it’s illegal to use gender to inform insurance premiums. Still, male drivers in some of the nation’s largest states, like Florida, Texas, and New York, are penalized.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

Popular articles

Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterAge