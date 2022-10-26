Compare Car Insurance by Age and Gender

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 26, 2022
While in almost every age group, women pay less than male drivers for car insurance, everyone pays cheaper car insurance rates in the long run as they gain driving experience and unlock more discounts.
You’re likely spending some portion of your budget on an auto insurance policy, no matter your age. If it’s been a while since you’ve renewed your car insurance, use Insurify to easily compare auto insurance quotes and find the best policy for your needs.
Quick Facts
Teenagers pay the most for car insurance—female drivers pay an average of $345 per month, and male drivers pay an average of $386 per month.
Drivers between the ages of 50 and 59 see the lowest rates, with average premiums of $139 per month.
How much does car insurance cost for different age and gender groups?
How does age and gender affect car insurance?
Generally, younger drivers pay the most for car insurance, and on average, men see higher premiums than women in most age groups
Here’s a smattering of average monthly insurance premiums broken down by male and female drivers across all ages. You’ll see that there’s quite a bit of variation between genders and age groups, with young drivers shouldering the highest auto insurance rates.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate: Female
|Average Monthly Rate: Male
|Teenagers
|$345
|$386
|20–29
|$223
|$240
|30–39
|$164
|$167
|40–49
|$154
|$154
|50–59
|$138
|$140
|60–69
|$136
|$142
|70–79
|$160
|$173
|80+
|$161
|$195
Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender
Young drivers under 25 years old pay the highest insurance premiums. As drivers age, they generally see their premiums decline so long as they can maintain a clean driving record. Drivers over 65 years old tend to see their average rates creep back up again, especially older male drivers. In general, women pay slightly lower rates than men.
How Age Affects Your Car Insurance Rates
Because a high rate of fatal crashes involves teen drivers, insurance companies tend to charge them much higher rates than older drivers. Sky-high rates may still haunt your 20s, but from your 30 onward, it’s mostly smooth sailing as you gain driving experience and avoid car accidents and DUIs.
How Gender Affects Your Car Insurance Rates
According to the data, insurance companies are more favorable to women when setting auto insurance rates. By middle age, the cost gap between men and women narrows, but as male drivers age into their 70s and 80s, insurance companies charge them significantly more than older female drivers.
Car Insurance Rates by Age Group
In your teens and early 20s, as well as your senior years, car insurance companies pay particularly close attention to your age when setting your car insurance premiums. Take a look at our breakdown to see the average monthly cost of car insurance for certain age groups at a few insurance companies.
Car Insurance Rates for Teenagers
Most teen drivers don’t have good credit, haven’t built safe driving habits yet, and are more likely to get in a fatal crash. Insurance companies adjust car insurance premiums accordingly, leading to higher rates.
|Company
|Average Monthly Rate: Female
|Average Monthly Rate: Male
|Dairyland
|$364
|$404
|The General
|$376
|$408
|Liberty Mutual
|$465
|$491
Car Insurance Rates for 20-Year-Olds
20-year-old drivers are still hampered by high rates, though they can get better rates than their teenage friends.
|Company
|Average Monthly Rate: Female
|Average Monthly Rate: Male
|Liberty Mutual
|$408
|$423
|Bristol West
|$346
|$361
|Mercury
|$298
|$344
Car Insurance Rates for 21-Year-Olds
By your 21st birthday, you’ve come a long way from your first days on the road, and with a few years of driving under your belt, your auto insurance rates will reflect that. Here are the best rates for 21-year-old drivers. If you’re a college student, you may be able to qualify for special discounts. Even international students can save.
|Company
|Average Monthly Rate: Female
|Average Monthly Rate: Male
|Bristol West
|$255
|$281
|The General
|$323
|$345
|Liberty Mutual
|$367
|$376
Car Insurance Rates for 23-Year-Olds
With a much better opportunity than teen drivers to build a healthy credit score and a solid driving record, 23-year-old drivers are just about out of the woods and pay rates that younger drivers wouldn’t think possible.
|Company
|Average Monthly Rate: Female
|Average Monthly Rate: Male
|Travelers
|$180
|$190
|Elephant
|$182
|$181
|Clearcover
|$185
|$160
Car Insurance Rates for Drivers over 25
Drivers 25 years and older can finally start seeing truly affordable car insurance and are more likely to benefit from their marital status and/or homeowner status for discounts.
|Company
|Average Monthly Rate: Female
|Average Monthly Rate: Male
|Liberty Mutual
|$191
|$192
|Nationwide
|$156
|$161
|Infinity
|$240
|$245
Car Insurance Rates for Senior Drivers
If you’ve made it to senior status without a DUI, a decent credit score, and a good driving history, you could qualify for very cheap car insurance premiums. Here are the best car insurance rates for senior drivers.
|Company
|Average Monthly Rate: Female
|Average Monthly Rate: Male
|Direct Auto
|$119
|$131
|Infinity
|$218
|$251
|Bristol West
|$159
|$172
Compare Auto Insurance Discounts for Different Age Groups
Insurance companies offer discounts for every stage of life, whether you are a new driver, want to prove yourself with a defensive driving course, or have homeowners or renters insurance and can bundle your policies together.
Best Discounts for Teens
16-year-old, 17-year-old, 18-year-old, and 19-year-old drivers will almost always have the highest car insurance rates. But with these discounts, high school-aged drivers can help alleviate some costs.
|Discount
|Insurance Companies That Offer It
|Distant Student
|Allstate, State Farm, Bristol West, Liberty Mutual, Travelers
|Driver Training
|Infinity, GEICO, State Farm, Travelers, The General
|Military
|Direct Auto, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Midvale
Best Discounts for Drivers Over 25
Getting married certainly changes your life, and it will also affect car insurance rates you pay, usually for the better. Here are some of the best discounts for drivers over 25 years old, including graduate students and recent college graduates.
|Discount
|Insurance Companies That Offer It
|AAA Member
|Infinity, The General
|Married
|State Farm, Progressive, GEICO, Allstate, and most others
|Military
|Direct Auto, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Midvale
Best Discounts for Senior Drivers
Since most seniors are happily installed in a permanent home and are likely to have homeowners insurance to cover their assets, it’s smart to bundle policies together and take advantage of discounts.
|Discount
|Insurance Companies That Offer It
|Bundle with Home Insurance
|GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Midvale, Allstate, State Farm, Nationwide, Travelers, Bristol West, Infinity
|Military
|Direct Auto, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Midvale
|AAA Membership
|Infinity, The General
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
The insurance industry knows that life is complicated. Every year is different, and people change. Don’t let providers take you for granted by hanging around on a policy for too long. Whatever auto insurance rates you’re paying now, you could probably do better.
Frequently Asked Questions
It’s no question that teenage drivers pay higher rates than anyone else, and it doesn’t get all that much better until drivers are out of their mid-20s. Auto insurance companies look for a clean driving record and favor experienced drivers, so the older you are, the less insurance providers will charge you for liability coverage.
To lower their auto insurance rates, teen drivers should consider driving a less expensive car, leaving out full-coverage car insurance, or opting for a high deductible. GEICO is known for offering low premiums for minimum coverage.
The only way to be sure you’re getting the best car insurance rates you can find is to compare auto insurance quotes from as many sources as possible. With the stakes so high for teen drivers, it’s worth it to spend just a few minutes on Insurify to get a full list of real quotes, all for free, from the best companies in the car insurance industry.
While male drivers pay a higher average monthly cost of car insurance overall, they’re also responsible for the majority of car accidents, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. That results in insurance claims that get very costly for insurance companies, which is why liability coverage for teenage male drivers tends to be more expensive.
But male drivers can breathe easy in California, Hawaii, Michigan, Montana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, where it’s illegal to use gender to inform insurance premiums. Still, male drivers in some of the nation’s largest states, like Florida, Texas, and New York, are penalized.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.