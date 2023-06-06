Car Insurance Rate Increases (2023)

Why are car insurance rates increasing?

Skyrocketing inflation and a surge in traffic accidents are two main reasons your car insurance bill has been going up. Over the past year, several insurance companies have filed requests to raise their rates — some more than once.

“Rate pressures and trends like inflation and parts and labor costs tend to change gradually, so it is likely that rates will continue to go up in the near term, though perhaps at a slower rate,” says Rich Gibson, senior casualty fellow at the American Academy of Actuaries.

Although rising prices are likely to continue, 13 states have rules in place to protect drivers from car insurance rate hikes. These states are: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, and West Virginia. All have a “prior approval” system that requires regulators to approve rate changes.

California has some of the strongest protections when it comes to auto insurance pricing. Since 1989, the state saw a 5.7% drop in liability insurance costs, while the national average has gone up by 58.5%, according to the Consumer Federation of America’s Auto Insurance Regulation report.

However, the period of stability is over, as California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara approved more than $1 billion in premium increases for auto insurers in 2023. Other states will likely see rates jump, too. Drivers in Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, New Jersey, Ohio, and Tennessee can expect to pay at least 10% more for their car insurance in 2023.

Inflation

Inflation pushed consumer prices to the highest they’ve been in 40 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.[1] This caused rates to soar on everything from groceries and fuel to housing and healthcare, straining budgets across the country.

Insurers across the nation are also feeling the pinch of inflation. The rising prices of new and used cars, combined with the higher cost of replacement parts, have put pressure on insurers. Due to the ongoing price increases, companies are having to spend more money, which in turn leads to adjustments in car insurance premiums.

Driving behaviors

As a result of riskier driving habits, drivers are partially responsible for the higher insurance prices. Insurance companies gave back $14 billion in premiums to policyholders during the pandemic because people were driving less, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[2] Although the refund temporarily lowered rates, driving behaviors are pushing them back up.

Drivers are back to the levels of driving frequency seen before the pandemic, according to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA). They’re also engaging in unsafe behaviors, such as impaired driving and speeding, leading to more accidents.

“We continue to face a national crisis of traffic deaths on our roadways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in an April 2023 press release.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported a slightly lower fatal accident rate in 2022, about 0.3% lower than in 2021. However, 2021 saw a substantial surge in fatal accidents compared to 2020, with an alarming 10.5% increase. That marked the largest percentage jump in the NHTSA’s history.[3]

Labor shortages

Labor shortages in the automotive industry aren’t helping either. In 2022, demand for new automotive technicians topped 155,000, including more than 56,000 unfilled positions carried over from the previous year, according to the TechForce Foundation’s 2022 Transportation Technician Supply & Demand Report.[4] However, only 28,866 auto techs graduated in time to fill those roles.

Looking ahead, the report predicts a need for 591,000 skilled automotive techs through 2026. Unfortunately, training completions have declined 34% since 2012. This poses a problem, as the need for more skilled workers will likely continue.

In light of this, some employers are turning to higher pay to attract more workers, further driving up the price. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Wage Growth Tracker indicates that labor costs in all industries have been rising faster than in the previous year.[5] Wages in the trade and transportation sector have seen even greater growth.

Supply chain issues

Semiconductors are crucial components in vehicles. Yet supply chain issues have plagued the automotive industry, leading to car insurance rate hikes. The COVID-19 pandemic, which had many employees working from home, led to a rise in demand for work-from-home technology. The surge created fierce competition among automakers for the limited chip supply.

The shortage made car repairs and production more expensive and time-consuming to complete and slowed the production of new vehicles. In 2022, the availability of new cars dropped 63%, from 3 million to 1.1 million, according to a Cox Automotive report released in January 2023. However, the supply of used vehicles saw a modest decrease of just 3.9%.

Although J.P. Morgan Research claims the semiconductor shortage is nearing its end, the effects of high demand and low supply continue to affect the auto industry. The transition to electric cars, which require more chips, adds more pressure to the supply chain. As a result, suppliers are closely managing their inventories, making obtaining lower prices even more challenging.

Claim frequency and severity

Finally, claim frequency and claim severity also contribute to the uptick in car insurance rates. When the number of claims (frequency) and the cost (severity) increase, so do premiums. However, claims aren’t just going up — they’re skyrocketing. The APCIA report reveals that insurance claims costs are surpassing rate increases.

Remember that auto insurance covers more than just car damage. It also covers medical expenses for injured people. So the higher cost of medical treatment contributes to higher claim settlement amounts. Additionally, the increased use of attorneys to resolve disputes between insurers and claimants may be increasing settlement prices and overall costs.

“Claim frequency, on the other hand, is not typically affected by inflationary factors. It is more a function of the amount of driving and driving behavior,” says Gibson. “Clearly, if you are driving more, the possibility of being in an accident increases.” And U.S. motorists are driving more, logging approximately 325 billion more miles in 2021 than in 2020.[6]