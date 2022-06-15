How Does a Clean Driving Record Affect Your Car Insurance?

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
One of the best ways to enjoy cheap car insurance rates is to maintain a clean driving record. Making sure you avoid moving violations and crimes makes your driving record appealing to car insurance companies. Driving history doesn't just affect car insurance. Some employers check your driver record during the hiring process as part of a routine background check.
Keeping a squeaky-clean driving record is the best way to save money and stay safe on the road. Good drivers can get excellent car insurance quotes when they shop around. To save the most, compare car insurance prices and policies on Insurify every 6 to 12 months.
Quick Facts
Metromile is the cheapest insurer we found for drivers with clean records, with average premiums of $80 per month.
Drivers with clean records see the lowest average car insurance rates in Hawaii, New Hampshire, and North Carolina.
Drivers should always compare car insurance quotes; online quote-comparison sites, like Insurify, make finding cheap car insurance a quick and easy process.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Clean Driving Records
What is a clean driving record?
Drivers who don’t have moving violations, speeding tickets, DUIs, or other driving infractions in their driving history are considered drivers with a clean record. Driver’s with clean records often save on their car insurance rates compared to drivers with infractions on their records.
Some car insurance companies offer lower rates than others for drivers with clean records. When shopping for coverage, keep in mind that carriers can vary by state and level of customer service satisfaction—even when selling identical coverage. Metromile, Farmers, and United Security Health and Casualty (USH&C) lead the pack for the best rates for good drivers.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$80
|Farmers
|$88
|Amigo USA
|$110
|Travelers
|$147
|Elephant
|$155
|National General
|$155
|AssuranceAmerica
|$157
|Nationwide
|$178
|Mercury
|$206
|Dairyland
|$218
|Liberty Mutual
|$240
|The General
|$258
Benefits of a Good Driving Record
A good driving record is a must for anyone who wants affordable car insurance. It benefits the driver in many ways. Individuals with good driving records receive the best car insurance rates. Safe drivers present a lower risk to insurers and are typically rewarded with significant discounts. It can also improve your chances of getting a job.
Reduced Premiums
All insurers use the same database to check your DMV (department of motor vehicle) history. However, some insurers overlook minor violations, while others penalize you with higher rates. That’s why it pays to shop around—you’ll likely find a variety of rates among insurance companies for identical coverage.
Accident Forgiveness
A good driving record can lead to accident forgiveness benefits from your insurance provider. If you have a clean driving history and no accidents, then the insurance company is less likely to increase your rates or refuse coverage.
Lower Deductibles
A good driving record can mean you get lower deductibles on your insurance. When you have a clean slate, your risk of getting into an accident is lower than other drivers. For example, an insurance company might reward you by reducing your deductible by $100 each year you maintain a clean driving record. In three years, you could shave $300 off your deductible.
Less Wear and Tear on Your Car
Safe driving practices can mean less wear and tear on your car. When you’re a good driver, you’re less likely to beat up your car. That can mean less money spent on repairs. Plus, fewer accidents can help your car keep its resale value.
More Job Opportunities
A clean driving record could help you get your dream job. Some employers take this information into consideration. Typically, employers who check your driving record will let you know in the application or interviewing process. When they receive your motor vehicle report (MVR), they may deny you a position if you didn’t disclose relevant information about your past.
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Good Drivers
Telematics Apps
Some insurers use a telematics app to track your driving behavior. It logs information about how a car and its driver perform on the road. With a telematics discount, the better you drive, the lower your rate.
Good Driver Discounts
Insurers may reward safe drivers with a variety of discounts:
Accident-free: No accidents within the past three to five years
Violation-free: No traffic violations (like speeding tickets) in the past three to five years
Safe driver: Combines accident-free and violation-free discounts for more significant savings
Usage-based: Uses telematics to prove you are a safe driver or do not drive many miles
In addition, young drivers with a good driving history may qualify for other discounts. For example, ask the insurer if they offer rate decreases for good grades, taking additional driver's education, using telematics, or leaving your car at home while at college.
Shop Around for Quotes
One of the easiest ways to lower your auto insurance immediately is to shop around using comparison tools like Insurify. Instead of spending hours checking each insurer’s website individually, Insurify offers real-time personalized car insurance quotes.
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Good Drivers
Different states can charge different rates for auto insurance, even with similar coverage. Hawaii, New Hampshire, and North Carolina top the list for having the cheapest car insurance—drivers in those states pay the lowest rates in the nation.
|State
|Average Monthly Rate
|Hawaii
|$92
|New Hampshire
|$115
|North Carolina
|$116
|Maine
|$119
|Idaho
|$122
|Indiana
|$124
|North Dakota
|$125
|Ohio
|$126
|Wyoming
|$129
|Iowa
|$130
|South Dakota
|$130
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
Drivers with clean driving records enjoy the lowest rates that auto insurance companies offer. Insurers determine your rate based on how risky you are as a driver.The easiest way to get cheap car insurance is to let Insurify do all the hard work for you so you can review the coverage and decide which car insurance best meets your needs. Use Insurify’s car insurance comparison tool today.
Frequently Asked Questions
A clean driving record is an important part of keeping your insurance rates low. It reflects the number of years that a driver has gone without any major violations, minor moving violations like traffic tickets, or serious offenses that might result in a suspended license.
If you get a ticket that affects your driving record, you can take steps toward cleaning up your driving record. Resolve “fix it” tickets and get a copy of your driving record to look for tickets and citations that can be removed. If you go to court, lawyers can help reduce or beat serious violations like reckless driving, DUI/DWI, license suspensions, or an at-fault accident.
First, congratulations on having a clean driving record! Do your best to keep it spot-free and you can enjoy car insurance savings for years to come. Second, it pays to shop around—even if you have a clean driving record. Get a quote to find the cheapest possible car insurance rates for good drivers at Insurify.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.