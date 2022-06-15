How Does a Clean Driving Record Affect Your Car Insurance?

Benefits of a Good Driving Record

A good driving record is a must for anyone who wants affordable car insurance. It benefits the driver in many ways. Individuals with good driving records receive the best car insurance rates. Safe drivers present a lower risk to insurers and are typically rewarded with significant discounts. It can also improve your chances of getting a job.

Reduced Premiums

All insurers use the same database to check your DMV (department of motor vehicle) history. However, some insurers overlook minor violations, while others penalize you with higher rates. That’s why it pays to shop around—you’ll likely find a variety of rates among insurance companies for identical coverage.

Accident Forgiveness

A good driving record can lead to accident forgiveness benefits from your insurance provider. If you have a clean driving history and no accidents, then the insurance company is less likely to increase your rates or refuse coverage.

Lower Deductibles

A good driving record can mean you get lower deductibles on your insurance. When you have a clean slate, your risk of getting into an accident is lower than other drivers. For example, an insurance company might reward you by reducing your deductible by $100 each year you maintain a clean driving record. In three years, you could shave $300 off your deductible.

Less Wear and Tear on Your Car

Safe driving practices can mean less wear and tear on your car. When you’re a good driver, you’re less likely to beat up your car. That can mean less money spent on repairs. Plus, fewer accidents can help your car keep its resale value.

More Job Opportunities

A clean driving record could help you get your dream job. Some employers take this information into consideration. Typically, employers who check your driving record will let you know in the application or interviewing process. When they receive your motor vehicle report (MVR), they may deny you a position if you didn’t disclose relevant information about your past.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes