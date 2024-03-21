>Car Insurance>Knowledge

Here’s How Long a Speeding Ticket Stays on Your Record

Depending on where you live, a speeding ticket can remain on your record anywhere from one to 10 years.

Jamie Johnson
Written byJamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

  • 6 years experience in personal finance writing

  • Featured on Credit Karma and Insider

Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Updated March 21, 2024 | Reading time: 4 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

It’s common knowledge that if you’re caught speeding, you’ll have to pay a fine. But that’s far from the only cost of a speeding ticket. Depending on where you live, a speeding ticket can stay on your driving record for one to 10 years — and increase your insurance costs for three to five years.

Speeding tickets are a fairly common driving infraction, and they can increase your car insurance premiums. All licensed drivers should understand the effect of speeding tickets, how long they’ll stay on your record, and how comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help mitigate a ticket’s effect on your car insurance rates.

Find Affordable Coverage After a Speeding Ticket

Full-coverage rates start at $55 per month

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How long a ticket stays on your driver’s license record

The amount of time a speeding ticket stays on your driving record can vary depending on where you live and the severity of the offense. The number of miles per hour you were driving above the posted speed limit can determine the severity of the ticket.

If you’re convicted of speeding, your state’s motor vehicle agency will assign a certain number of driver’s license points to your record. If you accrue too many points, insurance companies will see you as a high-risk driver.

Depending on your state, a speeding ticket can stay on your record anywhere from one to 10 years. If you want to see where you stand, you can request a copy of your driving record from the state for a small fee.

The following table outlines how long a speeding ticket will stay on your record in different states.

StateYearsStateYears
AlabamaPermanent, but driver’s license points drop off record after 2 yearsNebraska5 years
Alaska1 yearNevadaPermanent, but points drop off after 1 year
Arizona1 yearNew Hampshire3 years
Arkansas3 yearsNew JerseyPermanent
California3 years or longerNew Mexico3–4 years
Colorado5–10 yearsNew York4 years (points drop off after 18 months)
Connecticut2 yearsNorth Carolina3 years
Delaware5 yearsNorth Dakota3 years
Florida5 years or longerOhio3 years
Georgia2 yearsOklahoma3 years
Hawaii10 yearsOregon5 years
Idaho3 yearsPennsylvania5–10 years
Illinois4–5 yearsRhode Island3 years
Indiana2 yearsSouth Carolina2 years
Iowa5 yearsSouth Dakota3 years
Kansas3 yearsTennessee2 years
Kentucky2 yearsTexas3 years
Louisiana3 yearsUtah3 years
Maine5 yearsVermont2 years​​
Maryland3 yearsVirginia5 years
Massachusetts6 yearsWashington5 years
Michigan7 yearsWashington, D.C.2 years
Minnesota5 yearsWest Virginia5 years
Mississippi3 yearsWisconsin5 years
Missouri3 yearsWyoming3 years
MontanaIndefinitely  

How a speeding ticket affects car insurance

Receiving even one traffic ticket will cause your car insurance costs to increase. Speeding is a form of reckless driving and endangers other people on the road. Speeding causes accidents and contributed to 29% of all traffic fatalities in 2021.[1]

The following table shows full-coverage car insurance quotes for drivers with a clean driving record as opposed to one speeding ticket. As you can see, drivers with a clean record pay lower rates for car insurance than someone with a bad driving record. Plus, maintaining a clean driving record for several years can help you qualify for a good driver discount if your insurer offers one.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, March 14 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Speeding Ticket
COUNTRY Financial4655
Hugo5577
NJM5790
Auto-Owners82100
Erie95132
Root98148
USAA100114
Mile Auto102153
State Farm116128
GEICO119136
Metromile119175
Safeco124173
Allstate139158
CSAA145180
Progressive146182
Clearcover147199
Mercury152233
American Family174206
Elephant176205
National General181210
The Hartford181292
Nationwide187219
Direct Auto197243
Travelers198235
Shelter198277
Liberty Mutual202271
AssuranceAmerica204273
Dairyland231284
Farmers250287
The General251309
Chubb253300
GAINSCO260281
21st Century274343
Amica290440
Bristol West291346
Commonwealth Casualty306329
Infinity326404
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How long does a speeding ticket affect car insurance?

The length of time a speeding ticket affects your insurance depends on your auto insurance company. On average, a speeding ticket can increase your auto insurance costs for three to five years. But the exact effect will vary depending on your driving history and the severity of the offense.

It’s a good idea to contact your insurer with any questions about how a speeding ticket will affect your premiums. Some car insurance companies offer ways to mitigate the cost of speeding tickets, like taking a defensive driving course.

Keep Reading: What Is a Defensive Driving Course and How Do You Enroll in One?

Keep Reading: What Is a Defensive Driving Course and How Do You Enroll in One?

Other effects of a speeding ticket

An increase in car insurance premiums isn’t the only potential consequence of a speeding ticket — here are other ways a single ticket can affect you:

  • Fines: Anytime you receive a speeding ticket, you’re responsible for paying the fine. Most fines cost between $75 and $400, depending on how much faster you were driving over the posted speed limit.[2]

  • Driver’s license points: When you’re caught engaging in a moving violation, your state’s motor vehicle agency adds a certain number of points to your driving record. The number of points depends on the violation. Each state has its own points system and rules regarding the number of years these points will stay on your record.

  • License suspension: Receiving too many demerit points can result in a suspension of your driver’s license and registration. Most states will send a warning letter if you’re in danger of this happening.

How to find cheap car insurance after a speeding ticket

Here are some steps you can take to find affordable car insurance after a ticket:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Comparison shop

    Every insurance company allows speeding tickets to affect rates a bit differently. Compare quotes from at least three different insurers to see which car insurance company offers you the best auto insurance rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/3b97fae014/money-96x96-blue_033-magnifying-glass.svg

    Look for discounts

    Taking advantage of car insurance discounts can help mitigate some of the effects of a ticket. For example, you could earn a discount for bundling your auto and home insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c822f20cb3/billing-related.svg

    Adjust your deductible

    A deductible is an out-of-pocket expense you pay when filing a collision or comprehensive insurance claim. Increasing a $500 deductible to $1,000 can lower your insurance premiums.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/ba9869f2f9/defensive-driving.svg

    Take a defensive driving course

    Some states require insurance companies to give you a discount for completing a defensive driving course. Contact your insurer to see if this is an option.

Compare Car Insurance Rates

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates through Insurify

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How to get a speeding ticket off your record

In most states, you can remove a speeding ticket from your driving record by taking a traffic school course. But there may be a limit on how many times you can have a ticket removed from your record.

You can also contact an attorney to see if they can have the charges dropped from your motor vehicle record. This process will likely be easier if it’s your first speeding ticket.

Learn More: 10 States With the Most Speeding Tickets

Learn More: 10 States With the Most Speeding Tickets

Speeding tickets and insurance FAQs

Here’s some additional information about speeding tickets and how they affect car insurance rates.

  • How long will your car insurance rates be high if you have a speeding ticket?

    After a speeding ticket, most drivers will see their insurance rates go up once they renew their policy. A ticket can affect your insurance rates for three to five years, depending on your insurance company and driving history.

  • How long does a speeding ticket stay on your record in New York?

    In New York state, a speeding conviction will stay on your driving record for 18 months.[3] Speeding results in three to 11 license violation points, depending on how many miles per hour you drove over the speed limit, according to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. The Driver Violation Point System calculates your points based on the date of the violation, and if you receive 11 points in 18 months, your license could be suspended.

  • How long does a speeding ticket stay on your record in Nevada?

    In Nevada, a speeding ticket will stay on your record for one year after conviction. Once the 12 month period is up, the demerit points will fall off, but the conviction remains part of your permanent record.[4]

  • Can you get a speeding ticket off your record?

    Some states will wipe a speeding ticket off your record if you attend traffic school. But most states limit the number of times you can remove a ticket from your driving record. For example, Nevada will only allow you to attend traffic school once within a 12-month period.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

Popular articles

Sources

  1. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Speeding." Accessed March 13, 2024
  2. NOLO. "Traffic Fines, License Suspensions, and Traffic School." Accessed March 13, 2024
  3. New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. "About the New York State Driver Point System." Accessed March 13, 2024
  4. Nevada Division of Motor Vehicles. "Demerit Point System." Accessed March 13, 2024
Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.

Learn More
linkedin
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

How to Get a Texas Driver’s License: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Get a Texas Driver’s License: A Step-by-Step Guide

To become a licensed driver in Texas, you must pass a three-part test. You might also need to take driver’s ed courses depending on your age.

March 21, 2024
How to Get Cheap Car Insurance

How to Get Cheap Car Insurance

Don’t assume you already have the best car insurance deal for you. Strategies beyond bundling can result in cheap rates. Learn more.

March 21, 2024
17 Factors That Affect Car Insurance Rates

17 Factors That Affect Car Insurance Rates

Curious what factors affect your car insurance rates? Learn more about how insurers determine your premiums here.

March 21, 2024
Tickets vs. Citations: What’s the Difference?

Tickets vs. Citations: What’s the Difference?

A citation is the same thing as a ticket. Using the word “ticket” instead of “citation” is much like saying “pink slip” instead of “termination notice.”

March 21, 2024
What Is a Car Insurance Premium?

What Is a Car Insurance Premium?

A car insurance premium is the amount you pay to keep your coverage. Learn more about what factors influence your premium in our guide.

March 21, 2024
What Are the Best Cars for Senior Drivers?

What Are the Best Cars for Senior Drivers?

Toyota Camry, Acura Integra, and Honda CR-V are among the best cars for senior drivers. Learn more about safe and affordable vehicle options.

March 21, 2024
View all