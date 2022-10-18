Do Parking Tickets Affect Your Car Insurance Rates?

Parking Tickets and Car Insurance

Do parking tickets affect car insurance rates? Generally, parking tickets won’t increase your car insurance rates.

Do parking tickets affect insurance? Not usually. Parking tickets don’t typically change how much you pay for car insurance. However, they can involve other costs. The municipal code of the city, village, or county that issued your ticket will determine the fees you pay.

Parking Tickets and Your Driving Record

Two general types of traffic violations exist: moving and non-moving violations. A parking ticket is a non-moving violation. If you double-park or forget to feed the meter, your insurance company may never know. The violation isn’t attached to your driver’s license or added to your driving record. That means they don’t give you points on your record, and it won’t affect your auto insurance rates.

Unpaid Parking Tickets

Unpaid parking tickets are another story. If you don’t pay the fine, your parking ticket could be sent to a collections agency — and that can impact your credit-based insurance score. Some companies use your score to determine your car insurance rates.

Most states allow it. But a handful of states don’t let insurers use your credit score as a factor, including California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan.

