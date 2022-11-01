4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
If you spot Elvis driving anywhere around Memphis, don’t call him an impersonator—he’s officially an Elvis Tribute Artist—and keep your hands on the wheel. We don’t want any accidents happening before you get a chance to tour Graceland!
Playing it safe while driving—even when you see a semi-celebrity—is important. Just as important is doing a double-take to be sure you always have the right kind of insurance with you while riding the bluesy backroads of this famous town.
Car Insurance in Memphis, TN
The average cost of Tennessee car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Memphis, TN to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Memphis is $232 per month, or $2784 annually.
Car insurance in Memphis is $65 more than the average cost of car insurance in Tennessee.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Memphis on average is Foremost GroupSelect℠, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Memphis, TN
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Memphis
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$104 /mo
|Allstate
|$114 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$203 /mo
|The General
|$216 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Memphis, TN
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Memphis. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$175 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$264 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$196 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$291 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$179 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Tennessee Cities
|Knoxville
|$112/mo
|Chattanooga
|$139/mo
|Clarksville
|$124/mo
|Murfreesboro
|$125/mo
|Memphis
|$159/mo
|Tennessee
|$132/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Tennessee
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Tennessee roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Tennessee[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Memphis Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
While younger motorists may enjoy Memphis’s up-all-night music scene, the benefits of being an older driver here are clear. Because younger drivers statistically make more driving mistakes, they pay more in insurance premiums monthly than those their grandparents’ age and older. In Memphis, drivers in their 60s pay an average of 72 percent less for car insurance than those in their 20s. Not to worry. By the time they hit their 30s, these same 20-year-olds who are now paying an average of $279 per month for insurance will see their rates drop to an average of just $233.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$404
|20s
|$280
|30s
|$234
|40s
|$241
|50s
|$191
|60s
|$163
|70s
|$185
|80s
|$209
Memphis Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record has a lot to do with how much you pay in car insurance because it helps represent your risk. A clean driving record in Memphis reflects good judgment and means that (at least for now) you aren’t burdening the car insurance company with any claims. But once you make a driving mistake, your risk and policy payment are likely to increase. For example, clean-record drivers pay an average of $228 in monthly insurance premiums. In comparison, those whose record is marred by an at-fault accident can expect to pay an average of $84 more monthly.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$229
|Speeding Ticket
|$280
|At-Fault Accident
|$313
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$289
Memphis Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
It seems like everyone is keeping score these days, even car insurance companies. They calculate how much you’ll pay partly by using your auto insurance score. This score is based on your credit rating and reveals to the insurer the amount of risk you carry. If you haven’t paid attention to your credit history, getting a better car insurance rate may be one reason to look into things. If you have an excellent credit score in Memphis, you can expect your insurance policy to top out at an average of $200 monthly. Those with a poor score pay almost $70 more monthly, at an average of $269.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$201
|Good
|$228
|Average
|$241
|Poor
|$270
Find local Memphis agents
Boyle Insurance Agency, Inc.5900 Poplar Ave,
Memphis, TN 38119
Corey Young dba ICY Group2860 Bartlett Rd. Ste. 11,
Memphis, TN 38134
Lofton Wells Insurance6187 Stage Rd,
Memphis, TN 38134
Hollis & Burns Insurance Agency700 Colonial Road,
Memphis, TN 38117
Larry E Crum II5165 Poplar Ave,
Memphis, TN 38117
The Associated Agency5050 Poplar Avenue,
Memphis, TN 38157-1200
Harris, Madden, Powell, Stallings & Brown, Inc. d/b/a HMP Insurance1661 International Dr. Ste. 300,
Memphis, TN 38120
FINS Agency, LLC3766 Ridgeway Rd,
Memphis, TN 38115
Smith-Berclair Insurance5118 Park Ave,
Suite 400, Memphis, TN 38117
Sneed, Robinson & Gerber, Inc.4515 Poplar Ave STE 322,
Memphis, TN 38117-7507
Memphis, TN DMV Information
Have a few minutes at lunch to renew your driver’s license? In Memphis, you can actually go online and keep track of the wait times at area DMVs. However, like most cities, it’s recommended you get an appointment to make the best use of your time. If you are looking for REAL ID services in Memphis, a new program was just rolled out that allows you to go online and virtually save your place at a DMV by selecting an e-ticket. If you are in need of tags, county clerks across the state are responsible for taking care of those transactions. Although there are seven county clerk branch offices, the fastest way to take care of a registration renewal in Memphis is online.
Public Transportation in Memphis, TN
No car? No problem. Here in Memphis there’s a lot of other ways to get around. The MATA (Memphis Area Transit Authority) bus system covers over 300 square miles and can get you nearly anywhere in the city. Besides ridesharing and traditional taxi services, don’t forget to take advantage of some of the free tour buses set up to take travelers to top music and other tourist destinations, including Graceland, Sun Studio, and common restaurant routes. And there’s all sorts of bike action going on, with several different bikeshare programs to choose from throughout a city that was named America’s Most Improved Bicycle City by Bicycling magazine.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Memphis, TN
There are actually over 44 Elvis impersonators…ahem…Tribute Artists listed in Memphis. That’s a lot of personalities to go through to get the best one for your gig.
If you’ve ever thought about comparing insurance companies, you probably know that there are hundreds to choose from—way too many to just pick up the phone and call. Insurify makes the insurance company auditioning process a whole lot easier by zeroing in on the cheapest car quotes for your profile, fast.
For more detailed Tennessee city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Memphis, TN Car Insurance
First, your agent will at the very least answer any questions about the minimum insurance coverage you’re required to carry in Tennessee. Then, it’s time to have a conversation to help them understand who you are as a driver, what your financial and family profiles are, etc. so they can offer you discounts they may have available to lower your rates. It’s actually a lot easier if you find a site like Insurify that can ask you all the questions (instead of the other way around) to arrive at the cheapest car insurance quote possible without all the hassle.
Yes. As of 1977, Tennessee law requires drivers to carry liability coverage at the very least. While this is the only state-required insurance , a bank or lienholder could require you to carry extra coverage if your vehicle is being financed (usually comprehensive and collision coverage). Always carrying the minimum insurance will keep you out of trouble and your car out of the impound lot. And there are additional insurance options you can and should look into just to be on the safe side.
First, you’ll need to get a liability auto insurance policy that meets the minimum state law requirement. In Tennessee, the required minimum limits of your liability car insurance are $25,000 for each injury or death per accident, $50,000 for total injuries or deaths per accident, and $15,000 for property damage per accident. Once you have the legal amount of insurance coverage, visit driveinsuredtn.com or your local county clerk to pay all fees, including but not limited to the county reinstatement fee.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
