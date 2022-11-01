4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Although Murfreesboro is fairly walkable, there aren’t many options for public transportation. Most people in Murfreesboro rely on their cars to get to work, driving an average of 25 minutes to get there. Auto insurance is essential for Murfreesboro residents to stay safe and legal on the road.
Car Insurance in Murfreesboro, TN
The average cost of Tennessee car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Murfreesboro, TN to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Murfreesboro is $173 per month, or $2076 annually.
Car insurance in Murfreesboro is $6 more than the average cost of car insurance in Tennessee.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Murfreesboro on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Murfreesboro, TN
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Murfreesboro
|Progressive
|$68 /mo
|State Farm
|$89 /mo
|Nationwide
|$118 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$126 /mo
|American Family
|$142 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Murfreesboro, TN
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Murfreesboro. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$187 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$272 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$214 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$230 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$161 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Tennessee Cities
|Memphis
|$159/mo
|Knoxville
|$112/mo
|Chattanooga
|$139/mo
|Clarksville
|$124/mo
|Murfreesboro
|$125/mo
|Tennessee
|$132/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Tennessee
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Tennessee roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Tennessee[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Murfreesboro Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenage Tennesseans should be able to scrape enough dollars together to afford car insurance and have some spending money on the side. In Murfreesboro, prices tend to drop as drivers gain more experience. That’s why there’s a $60 drop for young adults in their 20s. People in their 40s and 50s usually drive vehicles that accommodate a family and pay more than those closer to retirement. Folks in their 60s pay the least at $134 per month, which is less than half of what the youngest drivers pay.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$273
|20s
|$212
|30s
|$160
|40s
|$241
|50s
|$200
|60s
|$135
|70s
|$142
|80s
|$176
Murfreesboro Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It pays to drive safely in the Volunteer State. Insurance companies applaud the best drivers by giving them “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. Missing the alarm and zooming off to school or work could be a costly mistake. A speeding ticket will cost a driver $240 per month, a more than $45 increase. At-fault accidents also have a pretty hefty cost, but there is a bright side for Tennessee motorists. After three years of careful driving, tickets and accidents stop affecting rates altogether.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$195
|Speeding Ticket
|$241
|At-Fault Accident
|$234
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$217
Murfreesboro Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Like all but a handful of states, Tennessee allows its insurance companies to use credit as a factor when deciding rates. Although many drives think credit is irrelevant, the insurance companies beg to differ. A person might ask, why do those with average credit pay more than people with poor credit? Sometimes, people with better credit choose to finance costlier cars and require higher coverage levels to protect their assets. Even so, moving from average credit to good credit will save a driver over $360 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$197
|Good
|$186
|Average
|$217
|Poor
|$198
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Tennessee
Find local Murfreesboro agents
AmeriAgency Inc.1850 Memorial Blvd,
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
8A Insurance Group2615 Medical Center Parkway Ste. 1560,
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Compass Insurance Group120 E Main St Suite 350,
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Synergy Insurance2107 Lothric Way,
Ste. 1, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Heritage South Financial, LLC2705 Old Fort Parkway,
Suite P, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
FSB dba Claiborne & Taylor319 W McKnight Dr,
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
England Clark & Wade1710 East Main Street,
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Miller Loughry Beach Insurance Services, Inc.214 West College Street,
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Universal International, Inc.2510 Blanton’s Pointe,
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
My Team Insurance Services, LLC1507 Memorial Blvd,
Murfreesboro, TN 37129-2103
Murfreesboro, TN DMV Information
The Murfreesboro Driver Services Center is a full-service DMV that can handle all your registration, titling, and license needs.
Public Transportation in Murfreesboro, TN
Only about 0.3 percent of residents use public transportation. About 84 percent drive alone to work, and an additional 8 percent carpool. On average, each household has two cars. It’s important for both cars to be covered by an insurance policy. Fortunately, car insurance in Murfreesboro is affordable relative to the national average cost. There are also several alternative service locations in the surrounding area. Public transit options are limited, but the Rover bus system operates Monday through Saturday during the day. Uber and Lyft operate in the city, and taxi and airport shuttle services are available as well.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Murfreesboro, TN
To avoid penalties and protect your finances, it’s important to get an auto insurance policy if you live in Murfreesboro. Luckily, there are tools you can use to find an affordable rate, even if you have bad credit or accidents on your record.
Don’t be one of the estimated 20 percent of Tennessee drivers who forgo an insurance policy. The penalties are severe, and an accident could destroy your finances. If you’re worried about the cost, use Insurify to compare customized quotes across car insurance providers. Our artificial intelligence technology makes it easy to compare policies apples-to-apples and find the best rate.
FAQs - Murfreesboro, TN Car Insurance
The average cost of car insurance in Murfreesboro is $125 per month, which is comparable to the average premium for Tennessee and much less than the national average of $234 per month. You may be able to get an even lower premium if you use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best deal.
At the very least, you’ll need liability coverage for up to $25,000 per person for injury or death, $50,000 total per accident, and $15,000 in property damage coverage per accident. If you finance your vehicle with a loan, you’ll likely need collision and comprehensive coverage as well. Even if you own your car outright, you should consider getting full coverage so you’re not on the hook for damages to your vehicle if you cause an accident.
If you’re caught driving without insurance in Tennessee, you’ll be charged a $300 fine and have your license suspended until you can provide proof of insurance. You’ll also need to retake the driver’s license exam and pay fees to get your license back. Your insurer will need to file an SR-22 for three years to prove you have insurance, and you might pay a higher premium because you’ll be viewed as a risky driver.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Murfreesboro
#39
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Tennessee
#14
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Tennessee
#43
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Tennessee
#58
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Tennessee
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Murfreesboro drivers rank 8 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Murfreesboro with an accident: 12.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Murfreesboro drivers rank 43 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in Murfreesboro with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Tennessee, Murfreesboro drivers rank 28 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Murfreesboro with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Tennessee, Murfreesboro drivers rank 27 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Murfreesboro with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Tennessee, Murfreesboro drivers rank 39 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Murfreesboro with a speeding ticket: 10.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Murfreesboro drivers rank 74 in clean driving records across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #74
- Percent of drivers in Murfreesboro with clean record: 71.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Murfreesboro drivers rank 32 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Murfreesboro with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.66%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
- Tennessee Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022