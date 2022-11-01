Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Cleveland, TN, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Car Insurance in Cleveland, TN
Not that Cleveland—the one in Tennessee! You must be tired of that. If you live in this beautiful town and need auto insurance, read on for tips on finding the cheapest policy you can get. Generally, you’ll have more luck than drivers in Chattanooga and definitely Memphis and Nashville, but you should always compare car insurance quotes to find the best rate.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Cleveland is $136 per month or $1,632 annually.
Car insurance in Cleveland is $45 less per month than the average cost of insurance in Tennessee.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Cleveland on average is Acuity, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Cleveland, TN
What is the cheapest car insurance in Cleveland, TN?
While the average cost of car insurance in Cleveland, TN is $136 per month, we found rates as low as $58 per month with Acuity. Make sure to compare car insurance rates to find your best rate.
Auto insurance is a bidding war. So who’s offering the lowest premium? This table shows you the companies that are giving the cheapest quotes on auto insurance in Cleveland, according to Insurify’s database. With four companies coming in under $100 for average monthly quotes for car insurance coverage, Cleveland insurance is shaping up cheap from the get-go.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Acuity
|$58
|National General
|$79
|Foremost Group
|$83
|Grange
|$99
|Direct Auto Insurance
|$105
|SafeAuto
|$115
|Travelers
|$120
|Elephant
|$121
|Novo
|$121
|Progressive
|$124
|Hallmark
|$134
|Safeco
|$136
|Stillwater
|$140
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$152
|Dairyland
|$153
|Liberty Mutual
|$154
|Bristol West
|$160
|GAINSCO
|$171
|The General
|$177
|Freedom National
|$188
|State Auto
|$195
|Nationwide
|$196
Best Car Insurance in Cleveland, TN
OK, cheap premiums are great. But hopefully, you’re looking for more than that. Weigh these car insurance quotes against the Insurify Composite Score (ICS), an index that captures an insurance company’s financial stability and reputation for customer satisfaction.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$196
|Safeco
|86
|$136
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$154
|Travelers
|80
|$120
|State Auto
|76
|$195
|National General
|58
|$79
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Tennessee
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Tennessee roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Tennessee[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Cleveland Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
This table shows the average rates that Tennessee drivers pay by age group. As you can see, teenagers get hit the hardest, but once you’re in your 20s, everyone is basically on a level playing field, and cheap rates abound. This makes Tennessee a forgiving place to be a young driver; many other states make it much harder for teens to find affordable car insurance.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$293
|20s
|$195
|30s
|$149
|40s
|$149
|50s
|$134
|60s
|$122
|70s
|$131
|80+
|$150
Cleveland Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
What if you’re a Cleveland driver whose driving record isn’t quite so perfect? Car accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and other violations will generally raise your insurance rates. But luckily for drivers in Cleveland, auto insurance rates stay pretty cheap, even if you have a blemish or two. But you should still be careful on the road!
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$131
|Speeding Ticket
|$176
|At-Fault Accident
|$191
|DUI
|$261
Cleveland Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
When buying any insurance policy, you’ll find that your credit score plays a role in how insurance companies price your premiums. In general, the better your credit, the cheaper your premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$110
|Good
|$132
|Average
|$143
|Poor
|$222
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Cleveland
Tennessee is home to a dynamic insurance market, so making sense of your choices can be tough. Maybe you’re curious about Acceptance Insurance, based in Nashville. You’ve probably heard about big companies like State Farm. Digging up phone numbers and calling or looking online for free quotes can get tedious, but to find cheap car insurance, you have to look around.
This is why we made Insurify. It looks for personalized, free auto insurance quotes just for you, so you can find a cheap policy by entering your information into just one website. It’s your personal insurance agent with contacts all over Tennessee. You can toggle your types of coverage right on the website to meet your financial and insurance needs. Try it now!
For more detailed Tennessee city guides, check out these below
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheap auto insurance isn’t too hard to come by in Cleveland, Tennessee. If you are a homeowner or business owner, it helps to have an insurance agent who will bundle insurance products, including life insurance, business insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even health insurance if you find the right insurance group.
Car insurance costs an average of $136 per month in Cleveland. That’s pretty darn good for Tennessee, but it’s even better for the rest of the country. Cleveland auto insurance is cheap for now, and that’s something to be grateful for.
A car accident or poor credit score will tend to damage your auto insurance rates, but in Cleveland, you’re not penalized as much as drivers in other locations. Teen drivers in Tennessee can still access cheap auto insurance, a huge relief for young drivers on a budget. Just ask a 17-year-old in California or Michigan!
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
