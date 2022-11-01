4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Cleveland, TN, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterTennesseedelimiterCleveland
Car InsurancedelimiterTennesseedelimiterCleveland

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Cleveland, TN

Not that Cleveland—the one in Tennessee! You must be tired of that. If you live in this beautiful town and need auto insurance, read on for tips on finding the cheapest policy you can get. Generally, you’ll have more luck than drivers in Chattanooga and definitely Memphis and Nashville, but you should always compare car insurance quotes to find the best rate.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Cleveland is $136 per month or $1,632 annually.

  • Car insurance in Cleveland is $45 less per month than the average cost of insurance in Tennessee.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Cleveland on average is Acuity, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Acuity
$58
National General
$79
Foremost Group
$83
Grange
$99
Direct Auto Insurance
$105

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance in Tennessee

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Cleveland, TN

What is the cheapest car insurance in Cleveland, TN?

While the average cost of car insurance in Cleveland, TN is $136 per month, we found rates as low as $58 per month with Acuity. Make sure to compare car insurance rates to find your best rate.

Auto insurance is a bidding war. So who’s offering the lowest premium? This table shows you the companies that are giving the cheapest quotes on auto insurance in Cleveland, according to Insurify’s database. With four companies coming in under $100 for average monthly quotes for car insurance coverage, Cleveland insurance is shaping up cheap from the get-go.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Acuity$58
National General$79
Foremost Group$83
Grange$99
Direct Auto Insurance$105
SafeAuto$115
Travelers$120
Elephant$121
Novo$121
Progressive$124
Hallmark$134
Safeco$136
Stillwater$140
Midvale Home & Auto$152
Dairyland$153
Liberty Mutual$154
Bristol West$160
GAINSCO$171
The General$177
Freedom National$188
State Auto$195
Nationwide$196
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Best Car Insurance in Cleveland, TN

OK, cheap premiums are great. But hopefully, you’re looking for more than that. Weigh these car insurance quotes against the Insurify Composite Score (ICS), an index that captures an insurance company’s financial stability and reputation for customer satisfaction.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$196
Safeco86$136
Liberty Mutual82$154
Travelers80$120
State Auto76$195
National General58$79
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Tennessee

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Tennessee roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Tennessee[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Cleveland Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

This table shows the average rates that Tennessee drivers pay by age group. As you can see, teenagers get hit the hardest, but once you’re in your 20s, everyone is basically on a level playing field, and cheap rates abound. This makes Tennessee a forgiving place to be a young driver; many other states make it much harder for teens to find affordable car insurance.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$293
20s$195
30s$149
40s$149
50s$134
60s$122
70s$131
80+$150
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cleveland Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

What if you’re a Cleveland driver whose driving record isn’t quite so perfect? Car accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and other violations will generally raise your insurance rates. But luckily for drivers in Cleveland, auto insurance rates stay pretty cheap, even if you have a blemish or two. But you should still be careful on the road!

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$131
Speeding Ticket$176
At-Fault Accident$191
DUI$261
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Tennessee

DUI Car Insurance Tennessee

Cleveland Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

When buying any insurance policy, you’ll find that your credit score plays a role in how insurance companies price your premiums. In general, the better your credit, the cheaper your premiums.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$110
Good$132
Average$143
Poor$222
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Cleveland

Tennessee is home to a dynamic insurance market, so making sense of your choices can be tough. Maybe you’re curious about Acceptance Insurance, based in Nashville. You’ve probably heard about big companies like State Farm. Digging up phone numbers and calling or looking online for free quotes can get tedious, but to find cheap car insurance, you have to look around.

This is why we made Insurify. It looks for personalized, free auto insurance quotes just for you, so you can find a cheap policy by entering your information into just one website. It’s your personal insurance agent with contacts all over Tennessee. You can toggle your types of coverage right on the website to meet your financial and insurance needs. Try it now!

For more detailed Tennessee city guides, check out these below

Related Articles

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Cheap auto insurance isn’t too hard to come by in Cleveland, Tennessee. If you are a homeowner or business owner, it helps to have an insurance agent who will bundle insurance products, including life insurance, business insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even health insurance if you find the right insurance group.

  • Car insurance costs an average of $136 per month in Cleveland. That’s pretty darn good for Tennessee, but it’s even better for the rest of the country. Cleveland auto insurance is cheap for now, and that’s something to be grateful for.

  • A car accident or poor credit score will tend to damage your auto insurance rates, but in Cleveland, you’re not penalized as much as drivers in other locations. Teen drivers in Tennessee can still access cheap auto insurance, a huge relief for young drivers on a budget. Just ask a 17-year-old in California or Michigan!

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Tennessee

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Tennessee Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterTennesseedelimiterCleveland