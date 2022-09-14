Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Drivers in Jackson can expect to pay an average of $162 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $69 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are slightly higher than Tennessee’s monthly average of $114 but lower than the national average of $154 per month. It’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Car insurance premiums vary by age, driving record, crime, traffic accident rates, and more. Jackson may have higher premiums than other Tennessee cities due to Madison County’s higher rate of accidents: 3,321 traffic accidents between 2010 and 2020, No. 16 out of 95 counties statewide.[1]
Quick Facts
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Jackson residents.
Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who caused the accident is liable for damages.
Insurers in Tennessee can use your credit history when determining your premiums.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Jackson
You may be able to find cheaper car insurance policies in Jackson than the quotes above, depending on your specific driver profile and the insurer you choose to work with. See below for the insurance companies currently offering the lowest car insurance rates in Jackson, Tennessee.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.4
$46
$22
Affordability
GEICO
4.2
$60
$29
Young drivers
USAA
4.3
$55
$27
Military members, veterans, and their families
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$22/mo
Full Coverage
$46/mo
If you’re looking for cheap liability-only car insurance coverage in Jackson, Tennessee, State Farm is likely your best choice. The company’s premiums are much cheaper than the city’s average liability policy and the lowest of all 25 insurance companies Insurify analyzed.
It’s also a quality insurance company, earning an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and ranking in the top 10 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Pros
Many premium discounts available
Highly rated mobile app
Cons
Doesn’t offer as many discounts as some other insurers
Gap insurance not available (offers Payoff Protector instead)
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$29/mo
Full Coverage
$61/mo
One-quarter, or 25%, of Jackson’s population is younger than age 18. These and other younger drivers will likely want a full-coverage policy to protect against accidents and injuries. GEICO offers the second-lowest full-coverage premiums in the city, along with a wide variety of discounts to help drivers save even more. Its premiums are barely a third of the state’s full-coverage average.
GEICO earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and scored 830 out of 1,000 points in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Pros
Many premium discounts available
24/7 customer service
Cons
Limited agent network
Gap insurance and rideshare insurance not available
Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.
Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified
Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.
Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified
Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$27/mo
Full Coverage
$55/mo
About 4% of Jackson’s population are veterans. For these drivers, USAA is the best choice for cheap car insurance. The insurer offers low rates on both liability-only and full-coverage policies and is available only to veterans, active-duty military members, and their family members.
The company earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and scored 871 out of 1,000 points in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Pros
Many USAA member perks and premium discounts
Specialty options, like rideshare and classic car coverage
Cons
Only available to military and their family members
No 24/7 customer service
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
Many factors influence the rate you’ll get on car insurance in Jackson, including your driving record, the type of car you drive, how often you use it, your location and ZIP code, your age, and even your credit score.[2]
Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurers weigh factors differently. You may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jackson: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance covers you if you cause an accident that injures another person or damages their property. It pays for things like the injured party’s medical bills, lost wages, car repairs, damage to mailboxes or fences, and more, but it won’t cover any of your own expenses.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Jackson is State Farm, with an average premium of $22 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jackson: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance is more exhaustive than liability-only. It includes comprehensive and collision insurance, which protect you and anyone else who suffers if you’re at fault in an accident, as well as your vehicle.
Your lender may require full coverage. You also may want it for newer vehicles, as these depreciate quickly.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $46 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Car insurance requirements in Tennessee
Tennessee requires all drivers to be able to show proof of financial responsibility. Typically, the easiest way to do so is by purchasing liability car insurance. See the table below for the minimum car insurance coverage required by law in Tennessee:[3]
Having one of these incidents while insured can also increase your premiums at renewal time or make it harder to get renewed altogether. However, you can typically still find affordable rates with the right insurance company if you take the time to shop around and compare quotes.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding tickets can often increase your insurance rates, as it increases your chance of an accident and, therefore, filing a claim. The exact amount your premium increases varies by its severity and how many you already have on your driving record.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $31 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for Jackson drivers with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you’re at fault in an accident, you can usually expect higher premiums than drivers without an accident on their record. The exact amount an accident will affect your premiums depends on the severity of the accident, the cost of the claim, your driving record, and other factors.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $32 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI (driving under the influence) or DWI (driving while intoxicated) violation will almost always lead to higher premiums, though how much higher depends on how long it’s been since the DUI, your driving record, your age, and more.
You’ll likely lose your license for a time and have to pay expensive fines. You could even face jail time, depending on the severity of the violation. Some car insurance companies may not cover you at all due to the higher risk of accidents and claims you present. You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate with your state to prove you have adequate insurance.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $37 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for drivers with DUIs in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Car insurance can often be higher for older drivers, as insurers see them as high risk. Insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 but increase again at age 70.
The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $14 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for senior drivers in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Car insurance premiums tend to skew much higher for teen drivers than adults, largely due to their inexperience on the road and increased risk for accidents. Teens ages 16 to 19 are most at risk of a crash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Boys are particularly at risk, and in 2020, the motor vehicle crash fatality rate for boys in this age group was three times that of girls.[4]
Teens have plenty of ways to get a lower premium, though. Teens can get on their parents’ policies, choose safe vehicles, opt for higher deductibles, take advantage of good student discounts, and shop around for their policy.
The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $37 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for teen drivers in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Jackson car insurance quotes by credit tier
Though some states have banned the use of credit scores in insurance pricing, Tennessee allows it (though an insurer can’t outright deny a customer based on credit score alone).[5] Generally speaking, drivers with good credit scores pay lower premiums than drivers with bad credit scores.
See below for the average monthly premium per credit score tier in Jackson.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Jackson?
Jackson drivers pay an average of $115 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average. It’s one of the more expensive cities in Tennessee, however.
Car insurance premiums can vary quite a bit by location. This comes down to factors like auto theft rates and accidents in the area, parking and traffic, car repairs and medical care costs, weather trends, and more.
More cities in Tennessee
Car insurance premiums vary widely across Tennessee. Here’s the average monthly car insurance Tennessee drivers pay in different cities.
Jackson car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Jackson.
How much is car insurance in Jackson, Tennessee?
On average, car insurance in Jackson costs $162 per month for full coverage and $69 for liability-only insurance. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Jackson?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Jackson, starting at $22 for liability-only coverage. Jackson drivers can also find cheap rates from USAA and GEICO, which have liability rates as low as $27 and $29, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Jackson?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Jackson, but State Farm, Mile Auto, and USAA stand out as the best car insurance companies. State Farm and GEICO both have IQ Scores above 4 (out of 5) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. USAA is the best option in Jackson for military, veterans, and their families, offering reliable, affordable insurance.
How much is car insurance in Tennessee per month?
Car insurance in Tennessee costs an average of $114 per month for car insurance. Drivers can expect to pay $74 for liability coverage and $153 for full coverage.
What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Tennessee?
All Tennessee drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Aly J. Yale is a freelance writer and reporter covering real estate, mortgages, and personal finance. Her work has been published in Forbes, Business Insider, Money, CBS News, US News & World Report, and The Miami Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in radio-TV-film and news-editorial journalism from the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at TCU and is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Editors.