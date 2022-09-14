Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving record can increase your car insurance premiums, as it indicates you’re more likely to file a claim (and cost your insurer money). Incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other at-fault accidents and moving violations.

Having one of these incidents while insured can also increase your premiums at renewal time or make it harder to get renewed altogether. However, you can typically still find affordable rates with the right insurance company if you take the time to shop around and compare quotes.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets can often increase your insurance rates, as it increases your chance of an accident and, therefore, filing a claim. The exact amount your premium increases varies by its severity and how many you already have on your driving record.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Jackson is State Farm , with an average cost of $ 31 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for Jackson drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 20 31 USAA 25 38 GEICO 26 41 Auto-Owners 28 44 Travelers 28 44 Erie 30 46 Mile Auto 36 55 Allstate 37 58 Farmers 40 62 Safeco 45 69 Progressive 57 87 Chubb 59 92 Dairyland 63 97 Liberty Mutual 65 100 Midvale Home & Auto 65 100 State Auto 65 100 National General 66 101 Elephant 72 111 Direct Auto 74 114 The General 90 138 GAINSCO 93 144 Bristol West 124 191 Foremost 132 204 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you’re at fault in an accident, you can usually expect higher premiums than drivers without an accident on their record. The exact amount an accident will affect your premiums depends on the severity of the accident, the cost of the claim, your driving record, and other factors.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Jackson is State Farm , with an average cost of $32 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 20 32 USAA 25 40 GEICO 26 43 Auto-Owners 28 46 Travelers 28 46 Erie 30 49 Mile Auto 36 57 Allstate 37 60 Farmers 40 65 Safeco 45 72 Progressive 57 91 Chubb 59 96 Dairyland 63 102 Liberty Mutual 65 104 Midvale Home & Auto 65 104 State Auto 65 104 National General 66 106 Elephant 72 116 Direct Auto 74 119 The General 90 144 GAINSCO 93 150 Bristol West 124 200 Foremost 132 213 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI (driving under the influence) or DWI (driving while intoxicated) violation will almost always lead to higher premiums, though how much higher depends on how long it’s been since the DUI, your driving record, your age, and more.

You’ll likely lose your license for a time and have to pay expensive fines. You could even face jail time, depending on the severity of the violation. Some car insurance companies may not cover you at all due to the higher risk of accidents and claims you present. You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate with your state to prove you have adequate insurance.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $37 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for drivers with DUIs in Jackson.