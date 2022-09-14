Cheapest Auto Insurance in Jackson, Tennessee (2023)

Jackson drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $22 per month.

Updated October 4, 2023

Drivers in Jackson can expect to pay an average of $162 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $69 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are slightly higher than Tennessee’s monthly average of $114 but lower than the national average of $154 per month. It’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Car insurance premiums vary by age, driving record, crime, traffic accident rates, and more. Jackson may have higher premiums than other Tennessee cities due to Madison County’s higher rate of accidents: 3,321 traffic accidents between 2010 and 2020, No. 16 out of 95 counties statewide.[1]

Quick Facts

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Jackson residents.

  • Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who caused the accident is liable for damages.

  • Insurers in Tennessee can use your credit history when determining your premiums.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Jackson

You may be able to find cheaper car insurance policies in Jackson than the quotes above, depending on your specific driver profile and the insurer you choose to work with. See below for the insurance companies currently offering the lowest car insurance rates in Jackson, Tennessee.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.4$46$22Affordability
GEICO4.2$60$29Young drivers
USAA4.3$55$27Military members, veterans, and their families
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for affordability: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$22/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$46/mo

If you’re looking for cheap liability-only car insurance coverage in Jackson, Tennessee, State Farm is likely your best choice. The company’s premiums are much cheaper than the city’s average liability policy and the lowest of all 25 insurance companies Insurify analyzed.

It’s also a quality insurance company, earning an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and ranking in the top 10 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • Many premium discounts available

  • Highly rated mobile app

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer as many discounts as some other insurers

  • Gap insurance not available (offers Payoff Protector instead)

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for young drivers: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo

One-quarter, or 25%, of Jackson’s population is younger than age 18. These and other younger drivers will likely want a full-coverage policy to protect against accidents and injuries. GEICO offers the second-lowest full-coverage premiums in the city, along with a wide variety of discounts to help drivers save even more. Its premiums are barely a third of the state’s full-coverage average.

GEICO earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and scored 830 out of 1,000 points in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • Many premium discounts available

  • 24/7 customer service

Cons

  • Limited agent network

  • Gap insurance and rideshare insurance not available

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Best insurer for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo

About 4% of Jackson’s population are veterans. For these drivers, USAA is the best choice for cheap car insurance. The insurer offers low rates on both liability-only and full-coverage policies and is available only to veterans, active-duty military members, and their family members.

The company earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and scored 871 out of 1,000 points in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • Many USAA member perks and premium discounts

  • Specialty options, like rideshare and classic car coverage

Cons

  • Only available to military and their family members

  • No 24/7 customer service

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Jackson

Many factors influence the rate you’ll get on car insurance in Jackson, including your driving record, the type of car you drive, how often you use it, your location and ZIP code, your age, and even your credit score.[2]

If you’re looking to get the cheapest car insurance, you should consider the following:

  • Apply for discounts. Insurers usually offer various discounts that can help you save money on an auto policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance. Many insurance companies offer discounts if you bundle your car insurance with homeowners, renters, or life insurance.

  • Select a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. Make sure you can afford to pay it if you need to file a claim.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Drivers with clean driving records pay the cheapest premiums. Drive responsibly and avoid traffic violations.

  • Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurers weigh factors differently. You may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jackson: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance covers you if you cause an accident that injures another person or damages their property. It pays for things like the injured party’s medical bills, lost wages, car repairs, damage to mailboxes or fences, and more, but it won’t cover any of your own expenses.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Jackson is State Farm, with an average premium of $22 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm22
USAA27
GEICO29
Auto-Owners31
Travelers31
Erie33
Mile Auto39
Allstate41
Farmers44
Safeco49
Progressive62
Chubb65
Dairyland69
Liberty Mutual71
Midvale Home & Auto71
State Auto71
National General72
Elephant79
Direct Auto81
The General98
GAINSCO102
Bristol West136
Foremost145
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jackson: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance is more exhaustive than liability-only. It includes comprehensive and collision insurance, which protect you and anyone else who suffers if you’re at fault in an accident, as well as your vehicle.

Your lender may require full coverage. You also may want it for newer vehicles, as these depreciate quickly.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $46 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm46
USAA55
GEICO61
Auto-Owners65
Erie69
Mile Auto71
Travelers84
Allstate86
Farmers93
Stillwater109
Nationwide113
Safeco113
Elephant119
Progressive127
Midvale Home & Auto130
Chubb133
Direct Auto137
Liberty Mutual158
National General170
State Auto170
Dairyland187
The General197
Foremost255
GAINSCO259
Bristol West307
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Jackson car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Tennessee

Tennessee requires all drivers to be able to show proof of financial responsibility. Typically, the easiest way to do so is by purchasing liability car insurance. See the table below for the minimum car insurance coverage required by law in Tennessee:[3] 

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

You may also want to add the following optional coverages to better protect yourself and your vehicle:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your car by theft, vandalism, fire, hail, flooding, and other scenarios out of your control.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle in an accident with another car, in a rollover, or by potholes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you get into an accident with an uninsured driver or one who doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the damages, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays the difference.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    PIP coverage extends to your passengers and can cover their medical bills, lost income, and other costs if they’re hurt in your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you have a car loan, gap insurance can pay for the difference between your loan balance and your insurance settlement after your vehicle is deemed a total loss.

How Much Car Insurance Do You Need? (2023)

How Much Car Insurance Do You Need? (2023)

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving record can increase your car insurance premiums, as it indicates you’re more likely to file a claim (and cost your insurer money). Incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other at-fault accidents and moving violations.

Having one of these incidents while insured can also increase your premiums at renewal time or make it harder to get renewed altogether. However, you can typically still find affordable rates with the right insurance company if you take the time to shop around and compare quotes.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets can often increase your insurance rates, as it increases your chance of an accident and, therefore, filing a claim. The exact amount your premium increases varies by its severity and how many you already have on your driving record.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $31 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for Jackson drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm2031
USAA2538
GEICO2641
Auto-Owners2844
Travelers2844
Erie3046
Mile Auto3655
Allstate3758
Farmers4062
Safeco4569
Progressive5787
Chubb5992
Dairyland6397
Liberty Mutual65100
Midvale Home & Auto65100
State Auto65100
National General66101
Elephant72111
Direct Auto74114
The General90138
GAINSCO93144
Bristol West124191
Foremost132204
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you’re at fault in an accident, you can usually expect higher premiums than drivers without an accident on their record. The exact amount an accident will affect your premiums depends on the severity of the accident, the cost of the claim, your driving record, and other factors.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $32 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm2032
USAA2540
GEICO2643
Auto-Owners2846
Travelers2846
Erie3049
Mile Auto3657
Allstate3760
Farmers4065
Safeco4572
Progressive5791
Chubb5996
Dairyland63102
Liberty Mutual65104
Midvale Home & Auto65104
State Auto65104
National General66106
Elephant72116
Direct Auto74119
The General90144
GAINSCO93150
Bristol West124200
Foremost132213
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI (driving under the influence) or DWI (driving while intoxicated) violation will almost always lead to higher premiums, though how much higher depends on how long it’s been since the DUI, your driving record, your age, and more.

You’ll likely lose your license for a time and have to pay expensive fines. You could even face jail time, depending on the severity of the violation. Some car insurance companies may not cover you at all due to the higher risk of accidents and claims you present. You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate with your state to prove you have adequate insurance.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $37 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for drivers with DUIs in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm2037
USAA2545
GEICO2648
Auto-Owners2852
Travelers2852
Erie3055
Mile Auto3665
Allstate3769
Farmers4074
Safeco4582
Progressive57104
Chubb59109
Dairyland63115
Liberty Mutual65119
Midvale Home & Auto65119
State Auto65119
National General66120
Elephant72132
Direct Auto74135
The General90164
GAINSCO93170
Bristol West124227
Foremost132242
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Car insurance can often be higher for older drivers, as insurers see them as high risk. Insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 but increase again at age 70.

The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $14 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for senior drivers in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm1531
USAA1837
GEICO1941
Auto-Owners2143
Travelers2156
Erie2246
Mile Auto2647
Allstate2757
Farmers2962
Safeco3375
Progressive4185
Chubb4389
Dairyland46125
Liberty Mutual47105
Midvale Home & Auto4787
State Auto47113
National General48113
Elephant5379
Direct Auto5491
The General65131
GAINSCO68173
Bristol West91205
Foremost97170
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Car insurance premiums tend to skew much higher for teen drivers than adults, largely due to their inexperience on the road and increased risk for accidents. Teens ages 16 to 19 are most at risk of a crash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Boys are particularly at risk, and in 2020, the motor vehicle crash fatality rate for boys in this age group was three times that of girls.[4]

Teens have plenty of ways to get a lower premium, though. Teens can get on their parents’ policies, choose safe vehicles, opt for higher deductibles, take advantage of good student discounts, and shop around for their policy.

The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $37 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for teen drivers in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm3777
USAA4592
GEICO48102
Auto-Owners52108
Travelers52140
Erie55115
Mile Auto65118
Allstate68143
Farmers73155
Safeco82188
Progressive103212
Chubb108222
Dairyland115312
Liberty Mutual118263
Midvale Home & Auto118217
State Auto118283
National General120283
Elephant132198
Direct Auto135228
The General163328
GAINSCO170432
Bristol West227512
Foremost242425
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Jackson car insurance quotes by credit tier

Though some states have banned the use of credit scores in insurance pricing, Tennessee allows it (though an insurer can’t outright deny a customer based on credit score alone).[5] Generally speaking, drivers with good credit scores pay lower premiums than drivers with bad credit scores.

See below for the average monthly premium per credit score tier in Jackson.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Jackson?

Jackson drivers pay an average of $115 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average. It’s one of the more expensive cities in Tennessee, however.

Car insurance premiums can vary quite a bit by location. This comes down to factors like auto theft rates and accidents in the area, parking and traffic, car repairs and medical care costs, weather trends, and more.

More cities in Tennessee

Car insurance premiums vary widely across Tennessee. Here’s the average monthly car insurance Tennessee drivers pay in different cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Chattanooga$69$162
Clarksville$83$170
Cleveland$70$141
Franklin$72$138
Kingsport$58$120
Knoxville$72$141
Memphis$110$213
Nashville$88$180
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Jackson car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Jackson.

  • How much is car insurance in Jackson, Tennessee?

    On average, car insurance in Jackson costs $162 per month for full coverage and $69 for liability-only insurance. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Jackson?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Jackson, starting at $22 for liability-only coverage. Jackson drivers can also find cheap rates from USAA and GEICO, which have liability rates as low as $27 and $29, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Jackson?

    Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Jackson, but State Farm, Mile Auto, and USAA stand out as the best car insurance companies. State Farm and GEICO both have IQ Scores above 4 (out of 5) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. USAA is the best option in Jackson for military, veterans, and their families, offering reliable, affordable insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Tennessee per month?

    Car insurance in Tennessee costs an average of $114 per month for car insurance. Drivers can expect to pay $74 for liability coverage and $153 for full coverage.

  • What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Tennessee?

    All Tennessee drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security. "Tennessee Traffic Crashes by Year, Type and County 2010 - 2020." Accessed September 21, 2023
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed September 21, 2023
  3. Tennessee Department of Revenue. "Why You Should Have Auto Insurance." Accessed September 21, 2023
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts." Accessed September 21, 2023
  5. JUSTIA US Law. "2021 Tennessee Code Title 56 - Insurance Chapter 5 - Rates and Rating Organizations Part 2 - Restrictions on Use of Credit Scores § 56-5-202. Restrictions on Use of Credit Scores." Accessed September 21, 2023
