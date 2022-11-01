4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Save big in Music City
Home of country music, Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, and, some might argue, the nation’s best barbecue. High insurance premiums, though, have no place in Nashville. With nearly 700,000 drivers on the roadways of the Volunteer State's largest city , great coverage is a necessity for every driver.
Known for some of the lowest car insurance premiums in the country, the Tennessee car insurance market is full of good deals waiting to be discovered. With all those cars on the road, it’s essential to have an auto insurance policy that best fits you and your lifestyle. Where should Tennessee drivers start when they’re shopping for car insurance quotes? It seems as though every insurance company claims to have the lowest premiums or the highest coverage, but how do you mute the noise and decide on the right fit for you? Search and save on the best car insurance policies in the Volunteer State today.
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Tennessee Cities
|Memphis
|$159/mo
|Knoxville
|$112/mo
|Chattanooga
|$139/mo
|Clarksville
|$124/mo
|Tennessee
|$107/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Tennessee
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Tennessee roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Tennessee[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Find local Nashville agents
Hale Insurance215 29th Ave N,
Nashville, TN 37203
James A Rothberg & Assoc, Inc.1 Burton Hills Blvd.,
Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37215
The Manning Agency104 Woodmont Blvd,
Ste 105, Nashville, TN 37205-2290
Bonds Southeast, Inc1030 17th Ave. S,
Nashville, TN 37212-2202
InsureTN6201 Centennial Blvd.,
Nashville, TN 37209
Lee Insurance Concepts, Inc.4337 Barnes Cove Drive,
Nashville, TN 37211
H Q Insurance2451 Atrium Way,
Nashville, TN 37214
Frank E. Neal & Co., Inc.193B Polk Ave,
Nashville, TN 37210-4629
Brown & Brown of Tennessee dba Al Phillips Insurance and Security Insurance565 Marriott Dr Ste 500,
Nashville, TN 37214-5038
McGriff Insurance Services3322 W End Ave Ste 300,
Nashville, TN 37203-1084
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Nashville
There are 2.3 million registered vehicles in Tennessee, 20 percent of which are uninsured. That’s one in five cars-- don’t take the risk of driving uninsured. Use Insurify to find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
FAQs - Nashville, TN Car Insurance
If you’re ever involved in an accident, first call the police. Having an officer on the scene will ensure a valuable set of eyes sees damage first hand. Seek immediate medical treatment if necessary and exchange contact information with the other driver or drivers involved. Make sure to take photos of the damage to your car and other vehicles involved in the accident. Next, to file an insurance claim, call your provider to inform them you’ve been in an accident. An agent will walk you through your coverage and what steps to take to get yourself back on the road.
You should never drive a vehicle if you’re uninsured. An estimated 20 percent of drivers in Tennessee are currently driving while uninsured. Serious penalties may occur if you’re caught or involved in an accident without insurance. Driving without liability coverage in Tennessee may result in a $300 fine, administrative fine fees, driver’s license, and registration suspension, restoration fees, commissioner of safety fees, and SR-22 for three years. Uninsured drivers pose dangers to themselves and those around them.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Tennessee and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Insurify Insights
How Nashville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Nashville, Tennessee below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Nashville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Tennessee in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Nashville
#62
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Tennessee
#60
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Tennessee
#57
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Tennessee
#37
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Tennessee
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Nashville drivers rank 33 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Nashville with an accident: 10.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Nashville drivers rank 57 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Nashville with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Tennessee, Nashville drivers rank 60 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #60
- Percent of drivers in Nashville with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Tennessee, Nashville drivers rank 63 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #63
- Percent of drivers in Nashville with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Tennessee, Nashville drivers rank 62 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Nashville with a speeding ticket: 8.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Nashville drivers rank 41 in clean driving records across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Nashville with clean record: 75.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Nashville drivers rank 8 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Nashville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.44%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Tennessee Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022