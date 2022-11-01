4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Chattanooga, TN
Car travel is the main mode of transportation for over 90 percent of Chattanooga residents. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Chattanooga. Let’s get on our way to great savings and free quotes.
With Insurify , you can compare customized insurance quotes from national carriers like State Farm and GEICO along with local providers so you can quickly find the cheapest deal for auto insurance rates. You’ll even be able to toggle between deductibles and coverage limits until you find a policy that fits your budget. It’s completely free and takes just a few minutes!
Auto insurance rates aren’t just based on the coverage options you choose, though you will pay more for full coverage than liability insurance. The average cost of Tennessee car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Below is what Tennessee residents pay, on average, in each major city in the state. Check out how Chattanooga compares:
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Chattanooga is $161 per month, or $1932 annually.
Car insurance in Chattanooga is $6 less than the average cost of car insurance in Tennessee.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Chattanooga on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Chattanooga, TN
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums in Chattanooga on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Chattanooga
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$77 /mo
|Travelers
|$117 /mo
|Elephant
|$123 /mo
|Safeco
|$135 /mo
|Nationwide
|$140 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Chattanooga, TN
While buying cheap insurance to save money is important, it’s also important to choose a company that can reliably pay claims and offer good customer service. We evaluated a range of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators to find the best car insurance companies in Chattanooga, so you can compare our results against your quotes for insurance coverage.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$162 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$182 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$155 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$204 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$111 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Tennessee Cities
|Memphis
|$159/mo
|Knoxville
|$112/mo
|Clarksville
|$124/mo
|Murfreesboro
|$125/mo
|Chattanooga
|$139/mo
|Tennessee
|$132/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Tennessee
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Tennessee roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Tennessee[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Chattanooga Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
One of the most important factors in determining your auto insurance rates is your age. Young drivers are the most expensive to insure because they are inexperienced and have a higher risk of getting into a car accident. While adults are cheaper to insure than teens, one way to lower insurance costs is by bundling auto insurance with homeowners or renters insurance.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$284
|20s
|$184
|30s
|$134
|40s
|$119
|50s
|$108
|60s
|$104
|70s
|$115
|80s
|$147
Chattanooga Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Auto insurance companies view drivers with infractions on their driving records as a greater risk to insure. That’s why you’ll pay more for car insurance if you have speeding tickets, DUIs, or accidents in your driving history. Here’s what Chattanooga drivers with these issues pay on average for car insurance when compared to drivers with a clean driving record.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clean Record
|$140
|Speeding Ticket
|$190
|At-Fault Accident
|$196
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$129
See More:
Chattanooga Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
About 95 percent of insurers use your credit score, which is based on information in your credit report, when determining your rate. That’s because historical research shows that people with low scores account for a higher percentage of paid claims. Here’s the average rate you can expect to pay for car insurance in Chattanooga, Tennessee based on your credit score
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$144
|Good
|$153
|Average
|$179
|Poor
|$223
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Tennessee
Find local Chattanooga agents
RPA Insurance LLC dba RSS Insurance.6236 Airpark Drive,
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Reliance Partners325 Market Street,
Chattanooga, TN 37402
RISE Insurance412 Georgia Ave,
Ste 202, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Insurance Advisors of Tennessee4159 Ringgold Rd Suite 106,
Chattanooga, TN 37412
FINS Agency, LLC3206 Dayton Blvd,
Chattanooga, TN 37415
First Horizon Insurance Group, Inc.701 Market St Ste 500,
Chattanooga, TN 37402-4800
Northshore Insurance, LLC699 Dallas Rd Ste 2,
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Stevens Insurance Associates, LLC6400 Lee Hwy Suite 107,
Chattanooga, TN 37421-2452
Cornerstone Insurance Group6505 Lee Hwy,
Chattanooga, TN 37421-2420
Rock Creek Insurance1200 Mountain Creek Rd Ste 260,
Chattanooga, TN 37405-1689
Chattanooga DMV Information
The Tennessee Department of Drivers Services Has A DMV outpost for Chattanooga/Bonny Oaks residents. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM with some special early morning, evening, and weekend hours. Here, drivers can access registration and licensing services, as well as handgun permits, driving records, and reinstatements. The Chattanooga DMV is located at:
6502 Bonny Oaks Drive
Chattanooga, TN 37416
(866) 849-3548
Public Transit in Chattanooga
Getting to and around the city of Chattanooga is made easy and painless thanks to their affordable and reliable public transportation services. Centrally located at the intersection of Interstates 75, 24, and 59, Chattanooga is less than three hour’s drive from Atlanta, Nashville, Knoxville, Birmingham and Huntsville. The walkable downtown area allows visitors and residents to enjoy the small businesses and culture that makes Chattanooga so loveable.
The free electric shuttle services connects all of downtown. CARTA, the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority has 17 routes connecting the city. The Chattanooga Bicycle Transit system is a bike rental program with convenient docking systems all around the city. And of course, rideshare services like Uber and Lyft plus traditional taxis operate across The River City.
For more detailed Tennessee city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Chattanooga
As Chattanooga drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy. Use Insurify to find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
Ranking fifth in the nation for most uninsured drivers, one in five vehicles on the roads of Tennessee are driving uninsured. Give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - Chattanooga, TN Car Insurance
You can use Insurify to find the car insurance companies that will offer you the cheapest coverage options for Chattanooga auto insurance. The average Insurify user saves $585 per year simply by comparing quotes they found on the platform and switching to a cheaper provider.
Chattanooga auto insurance costs an average of $125 per month, but your actual rate will vary depending on the coverage you choose, your deductible amount, your age and gender, your credit score, and your driving history. For example, a driver with minimum coverage and a clean record will most likely pay less than a driver with full coverage and a prior accident.
The average cost of car insurance in Tennessee is actually lower than the national average. Individual factors, such as accidents on your record and bad credit, can drive up the cost of car insurance in Chattanooga. And if you buy full-coverage car insurance, you’ll likely pay about twice as much as you would for a liability policy.
Insurify Insights
How Chattanooga Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Chattanooga, Tennessee below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Chattanooga drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Tennessee in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Chattanooga
#52
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Tennessee
#38
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Tennessee
#41
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Tennessee
#50
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Tennessee
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Chattanooga drivers rank 24 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Chattanooga with an accident: 11.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Chattanooga drivers rank 41 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Chattanooga with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga drivers rank 21 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Chattanooga with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga drivers rank 12 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Chattanooga with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga drivers rank 52 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Chattanooga with a speeding ticket: 9.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Chattanooga drivers rank 48 in clean driving records across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Chattanooga with clean record: 74.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Chattanooga drivers rank 34 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #34
- Percent of drivers in Chattanooga with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.64%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Tennessee Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022