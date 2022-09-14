Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Franklin is $108, which is well below the overall national average of $155.
Franklin is a suburb of Nashville with a relatively small population of about 87,000, which could contribute to its low rates. However, location isn’t the only factor that determines your auto insurance rates. Your age, driving history, and credit tier also play a role. The best way to find cheap rates is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.
Here’s what you need to know about buying car insurance in Franklin.
Quick Facts
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Franklin.
On average, Franklin drivers with a past incident on their record pay $158 per month for car insurance.
Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for a car accident must cover the other party’s resulting medical bills and vehicle repairs.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Franklin
State Farm, GEICO, and Auto-Owners are the three cheapest car insurance companies in Franklin. However, the best auto insurance company for you will depend on your driving profile, budget, insurance needs, and more. For example, State Farm is the better option for teen drivers, while Auto-Owners is the best choice for drivers with classic cars.
The average rates below reflect statewide costs in Tennessee.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.5
$47
$23
Teen drivers
GEICO
4.2
$61
$29
Good drivers
Auto-Owners
4.0
$64
$31
Classic car owners
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$21/mo
Full Coverage
$42/mo
If you need to insure a teen driver, State Farm is a great option. Young drivers can save up to 25% by choosing State Farm. Young adults can save by taking advantage of a good student discount, driving training discount, or student-away-at-school discount.
Pros
Best option for teen drivers
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Cons
Policies only available through an insurance agent
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
I am happy with their coverage. I just bought a new car, and my insurance quadrupled. YIKES.
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$26/mo
Full Coverage
$55/mo
GEICO is one of the best car insurance policies for Franklin residents with a good driving history. You can save up to 22% on your car insurance by remaining accident-free for five years. You can also earn discounts for wearing your seat belt or taking a defensive driving course.
Pros
Wide variety of discounts
Personalized coverage options
Cons
May be more expensive for high-risk drivers
Limited in-person service
Everything good except the price.
RAY - December 4, 2023
Verified
I have not had problems; prices just remain high with little to no customer service and little benefit from 26+ years of customer loyalty.
Elizabeth - December 3, 2023
Verified
I had been with them a few years until they started raising my rates every time I was up for renewal. I got a new quote from another company that was $50 less than GEICO for the same coverage. That's not how to show customer loyalty, and it's the reason GEICO lost me as a customer.
4.1
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$28/mo
Full Coverage
$58/mo
Auto-Owners is the cheapest option for classic or antique vehicle owners. Classic vehicles require personalized coverage, which is why Auto-Owners offers a purchase price guarantee to protect your investment. This means that you’ll receive the agreed-upon value from your insurer in the event of a total loss.
Pros
Coverage for classic car owners
Many available discounts
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region[2]
Online quotes not available
I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.
Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified
I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.
Insurance companies consider many factors when determining your car insurance premium, including your age, ZIP code, marital status, and risk level.
Here are five ways to find cheap car insurance in Franklin:
Take advantage of discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts to help you save money on car insurance. For example, you can save by bundling your auto insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance.
Increase your deductible. When you file a claim, you’ll pay an out-of-pocket deductible before your insurance kicks in. Raising your deductible is an easy way to save money on your car insurance premiums. Just make sure you’re comfortable paying your deductible amount if you need to file a claim.
Adjust your coverage. Review your auto insurance routinely, especially as your situation changes. You may be able to save money by getting rid of coverages you no longer need.
Maintain a good credit score. Most insurance companies look at your credit score to help determine your auto insurance premiums. Maintaining good to excellent credit will help you lower your rates.
Compare your options. It’s a good idea to shop around and apply for quotes from at least three different insurance companies. You can use an online comparison tool to easily see which companies offer the best rates and auto insurance policies for you.[3]
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Franklin: State Farm
If you cause an auto accident, liability insurance covers damages and injuries for the other driver. But it won’t pay for any damages to your vehicle or injuries you sustain. It provides the minimum level of coverage required in Tennessee.
State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Franklin, at $21 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
21
USAA
24
GEICO
26
Auto-Owners
28
Travelers
28
Erie
30
Mile Auto
35
Allstate
38
Farmers
41
Safeco
42
Nationwide
50
Progressive
54
Chubb
59
Dairyland
62
Midvale Home & Auto
62
Liberty Mutual
66
National General
66
State Auto
70
Elephant
74
Direct Auto
80
GAINSCO
92
The General
104
Foremost
108
Bristol West
127
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Franklin: State Farm
Full-coverage insurance provides coverage for you and the other driver if you have a car accident. It includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance and is the most robust coverage you can get.
Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Franklin from State Farm, with rates of $42 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
42
USAA
50
GEICO
55
Auto-Owners
58
Erie
62
Mile Auto
63
Travelers
75
Allstate
78
Farmers
84
Safeco
100
Nationwide
101
Elephant
113
Progressive
113
Midvale Home & Auto
114
Chubb
121
Liberty Mutual
144
National General
153
Direct Auto
154
State Auto
156
Dairyland
171
The General
176
GAINSCO
236
Foremost
240
Bristol West
294
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Tennessee
Tennessee state law requires drivers to meet the following minimum-coverage requirements:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Tennessee drivers can consider adding the following optional coverages for more vehicle protection:
On average, Franklin drivers with a past incident pay $108 per month for liability car insurance. In Tennessee, moving traffic violations result in driver’s license points. Having more points on your record can result in higher car insurance costs.[5]
Here’s what you can expect to pay in Franklin for liability car insurance based on your driving history.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
With At-Fault Accident
With DUI
State Farm
21
26
28
34
USAA
24
30
32
38
GEICO
26
33
35
42
Auto-Owners
28
36
38
45
Travelers
28
36
38
45
Erie
30
41
43
43
Mile Auto
35
62
65
56
Allstate
38
48
51
61
Farmers
41
52
55
65
Safeco
42
57
62
67
Nationwide
50
64
67
80
Progressive
54
71
76
86
Chubb
59
76
79
94
Dairyland
62
81
84
99
Midvale Home & Auto
62
83
89
99
Liberty Mutual
66
90
95
105
National General
66
84
89
105
State Auto
70
99
105
112
Elephant
74
94
100
118
Direct Auto
80
106
113
116
GAINSCO
92
113
121
147
The General
104
135
144
166
Bristol West
127
162
168
203
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of car insurance by age
Age is another factor affecting your car insurance rates. Teen drivers typically pay the highest rates by driver age. This is largely because young drivers have less experience behind the wheel and a higher crash fatality rate than other age groups.
Auto insurance rates generally start to decrease for drivers around age 35. Senior drivers older than 70 tend to see slight increases in rates due to aging-related risk factors.
Here’s what you can expect to pay for insurance based on your age in Franklin.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$254
20s
$314
30s
$293
40s
$248
50s
$186
60s
$130
70s
$97
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Here are the average monthly full-coverage insurance rates for each credit tier in Franklin.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Franklin car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine the amount of auto coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Franklin.
How much is car insurance in Franklin?
The overall average cost of car insurance in Franklin is $108 per month. On average, Franklin drivers pay $74 for liability coverage and $143 for full-coverage insurance per month.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Franklin?
With an average liability rate of $21 per month, State Farm is the cheapest insurer in Franklin.
USAA and GEICO also offer some of the lowest rates in Franklin, with liability rates of $24 and $26. The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies.
What are the best car insurance companies in Franklin?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, great coverage offerings, and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Franklin. Tennessee drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $23 per month for liability insurance and $47 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
Other top insurers include GEICO and Auto-Owners.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.