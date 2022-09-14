>Car Insurance>Tennessee

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Franklin, Tennessee (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Franklin, with a liability quote of $21 per month.

Updated January 11, 2024

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Franklin is $108, which is well below the overall national average of $155.

Franklin is a suburb of Nashville with a relatively small population of about 87,000, which could contribute to its low rates. However, location isn’t the only factor that determines your auto insurance rates. Your age, driving history, and credit tier also play a role. The best way to find cheap rates is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.

Here’s what you need to know about buying car insurance in Franklin.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Franklin.

  • On average, Franklin drivers with a past incident on their record pay $158 per month for car insurance.

  • Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for a car accident must cover the other party’s resulting medical bills and vehicle repairs.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Franklin

State Farm, GEICO, and Auto-Owners are the three cheapest car insurance companies in Franklin. However, the best auto insurance company for you will depend on your driving profile, budget, insurance needs, and more. For example, State Farm is the better option for teen drivers, while Auto-Owners is the best choice for drivers with classic cars.

The average rates below reflect statewide costs in Tennessee.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$47$23Teen drivers
GEICO4.2$61$29Good drivers
Auto-Owners4.0$64$31Classic car owners
Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

If you need to insure a teen driver, State Farm is a great option. Young drivers can save up to 25% by choosing State Farm. Young adults can save by taking advantage of a good student discount, driving training discount, or student-away-at-school discount.

Pros

  • Best option for teen drivers

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Cons

  • Policies only available through an insurance agent

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

I am happy with their coverage. I just bought a new car, and my insurance quadrupled. YIKES.
Stacy - December 4, 2023

Stacy - December 4, 2023
Verified

Friendly service.

John - December 4, 2023
Verified

Got insurance established fast.

Robert - December 3, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for good drivers: GEICO

GEICO is one of the best car insurance policies for Franklin residents with a good driving history. You can save up to 22% on your car insurance by remaining accident-free for five years. You can also earn discounts for wearing your seat belt or taking a defensive driving course.

Pros

  • Wide variety of discounts

  • Personalized coverage options

Cons

  • May be more expensive for high-risk drivers

  • Limited in-person service

Everything good except the price.

RAY - December 4, 2023
Verified

I have not had problems; prices just remain high with little to no customer service and little benefit from 26+ years of customer loyalty.
Elizabeth - December 3, 2023

Elizabeth - December 3, 2023
Verified

I had been with them a few years until they started raising my rates every time I was up for renewal. I got a new quote from another company that was $50 less than GEICO for the same coverage. That's not how to show customer loyalty, and it's the reason GEICO lost me as a customer.
Denise - December 3, 2023

Denise - December 3, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for classic car owners: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners is the cheapest option for classic or antique vehicle owners. Classic vehicles require personalized coverage, which is why Auto-Owners offers a purchase price guarantee to protect your investment. This means that you’ll receive the agreed-upon value from your insurer in the event of a total loss.

Pros

  • Coverage for classic car owners

  • Many available discounts

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region[2]

  • Online quotes not available

I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.
Mary - August 13, 2023

Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified

I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.
Zachary - January 8, 2023

Zachary - January 8, 2023
Verified

You can work directly with an agent.

Guy - May 17, 2022
Verified
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Franklin

Insurance companies consider many factors when determining your car insurance premium, including your age, ZIP code, marital status, and risk level.

Here are five ways to find cheap car insurance in Franklin:

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts to help you save money on car insurance. For example, you can save by bundling your auto insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance.

  • Increase your deductible. When you file a claim, you’ll pay an out-of-pocket deductible before your insurance kicks in. Raising your deductible is an easy way to save money on your car insurance premiums. Just make sure you’re comfortable paying your deductible amount if you need to file a claim.

  • Adjust your coverage. Review your auto insurance routinely, especially as your situation changes. You may be able to save money by getting rid of coverages you no longer need.

  • Maintain a good credit score. Most insurance companies look at your credit score to help determine your auto insurance premiums. Maintaining good to excellent credit will help you lower your rates.

  • Compare your options. It’s a good idea to shop around and apply for quotes from at least three different insurance companies. You can use an online comparison tool to easily see which companies offer the best rates and auto insurance policies for you.[3]

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Franklin: State Farm

If you cause an auto accident, liability insurance covers damages and injuries for the other driver. But it won’t pay for any damages to your vehicle or injuries you sustain. It provides the minimum level of coverage required in Tennessee.

State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Franklin, at $21 per month.

Insurance Company | Average Monthly Quote
State Farm21
USAA24
GEICO26
Auto-Owners28
Travelers28
Erie30
Mile Auto35
Allstate38
Farmers41
Safeco42
Nationwide50
Progressive54
Chubb59
Dairyland62
Midvale Home & Auto62
Liberty Mutual66
National General66
State Auto70
Elephant74
Direct Auto80
GAINSCO92
The General104
Foremost108
Bristol West127
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Franklin: State Farm

Full-coverage insurance provides coverage for you and the other driver if you have a car accident. It includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance and is the most robust coverage you can get.

Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Franklin from State Farm, with rates of $42 per month.

Insurance Company | Average Monthly Quote
State Farm42
USAA50
GEICO55
Auto-Owners58
Erie62
Mile Auto63
Travelers75
Allstate78
Farmers84
Safeco100
Nationwide101
Elephant113
Progressive113
Midvale Home & Auto114
Chubb121
Liberty Mutual144
National General153
Direct Auto154
State Auto156
Dairyland171
The General176
GAINSCO236
Foremost240
Bristol West294
Estimate your Franklin car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Tennessee

Tennessee state law requires drivers to meet the following minimum-coverage requirements:[4]

Coverage | Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Tennessee drivers can consider adding the following optional coverages for more vehicle protection:

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving history is one of the biggest factors that determines your car insurance rates. If you have a history of traffic violations like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), or at-fault accidents, you can expect to pay more for auto insurance.

On average, Franklin drivers with a past incident pay $108 per month for liability car insurance. In Tennessee, moving traffic violations result in driver’s license points. Having more points on your record can result in higher car insurance costs.[5]

Here’s what you can expect to pay in Franklin for liability car insurance based on your driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance Company | Clean Driving Record | With Speeding Ticket | With At-Fault Accident | With DUI
State Farm21262834
USAA24303238
GEICO26333542
Auto-Owners28363845
Travelers28363845
Erie30414343
Mile Auto35626556
Allstate38485161
Farmers41525565
Safeco42576267
Nationwide50646780
Progressive54717686
Chubb59767994
Dairyland62818499
Midvale Home & Auto62838999
Liberty Mutual669095105
National General668489105
State Auto7099105112
Elephant7494100118
Direct Auto80106113116
GAINSCO92113121147
The General104135144166
Bristol West127162168203
Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is another factor affecting your car insurance rates. Teen drivers typically pay the highest rates by driver age. This is largely because young drivers have less experience behind the wheel and a higher crash fatality rate than other age groups.

Auto insurance rates generally start to decrease for drivers around age 35. Senior drivers older than 70 tend to see slight increases in rates due to aging-related risk factors.

Here’s what you can expect to pay for insurance based on your age in Franklin.

Age | Average Monthly Quote
Teens$254
20s$314
30s$293
40s$248
50s$186
60s$130
70s$97
Franklin car insurance quotes by credit tier

Tennessee law allows insurers to consider your credit-based insurance score. People with excellent or good credit scores typically pay lower insurance rates than drivers with poor credit scores.

Here are the average monthly full-coverage insurance rates for each credit tier in Franklin.

Rates by Credit Tier

Franklin car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine the amount of auto coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Franklin.

  • How much is car insurance in Franklin?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Franklin is $108 per month. On average, Franklin drivers pay $74 for liability coverage and $143 for full-coverage insurance per month.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Franklin?

    With an average liability rate of $21 per month, State Farm is the cheapest insurer in Franklin.

    USAA and GEICO also offer some of the lowest rates in Franklin, with liability rates of $24 and $26. The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Franklin?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, great coverage offerings, and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Franklin. Tennessee drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $23 per month for liability insurance and $47 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

    Other top insurers include GEICO and Auto-Owners.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

