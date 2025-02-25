Best Car Insurance in Tennessee (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Every driver has different insurance priorities. Finding the right auto insurance company for your needs requires careful consideration. To help you determine the best car insurance options in Tennessee, Insurify analyzed 50 auto insurance companies in the Volunteer State.
Here’s what you need to know about finding the best car insurance in Tennessee.
Best car insurance companies in Tennessee
Tennessee drivers don’t all have the same auto insurance needs, and car insurance companies calculate annual insurance rates differently. Factors like your driving record, ZIP code, vehicle type, coverage level, and credit can influence how much you’ll pay for coverage and what company will work best for you.[1]
Shopping around for coverage from multiple insurance companies is the best way to ensure you’ve found the coverage level you need for a price you can afford. Start your search for coverage with five of the best car insurance companies in Tennessee below.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$22/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$44/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,576 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,273)
Teresa
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Their safety discount app device claims I'm on my phone just because my purse fell. They penalized me, asserting I was on the phone. Also, they increased their rates significantly, even though I've never had a claim.
Their safety discount app device claims I'm on my phone just because my purse fell. They penalized me, asserting I was on the phone. Also, they increased their rates significantly, even though I've never had a claim.
Eugene
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Inconsistent Pricing but Good Claim Handling
They can't maintain consistent pricing. However, they handle claims well.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
855
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the nation’s largest car insurance company by market share. It offers affordable rates and many discounts and coverage options. State Farm ranked above average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Tennessee drivers who choose insurance coverage through State Farm have the option to add coverage for rental car and travel expenses, roadside assistance, medical payments, and ridesharing.
Pros
Rideshare coverage available
Discount programs tailored to young drivers
High J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Cons
Gap insurance and accident forgiveness not available
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo
4.7
Best choiceBased on 791 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Reviews (412)
Ann
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
Good
The local team has always been helpful when needed. However, the price is high.
Shannon
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Eh
They doubled my rates after an accident.
Dwynne
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Very Satisfied Customer
I have been a Traveler customer for many years and I am very satisfied.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
839
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Policyholders with Travelers can count on the company’s history of innovation and cheap car insurance prices. In addition to standard coverages, Travelers has less common coverage options like gap insurance, roadside assistance, and rental car coverage.
The company also has more than a dozen discounts. You can save by maintaining a safe driving record, getting a quote before your previous car insurance policy expires, owning a hybrid or electric vehicle, and more.
Pros
Many available coverages and discounts
Accident forgiveness available
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Rideshare coverage not available in Tennessee
Many negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$57/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,710 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,892)
Paul
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
High Cost for Minimal Usage
I am barely traveling each month and have had no accidents. I feel my insurance should cost half of what I am currently paying.
Drinda
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Show Me 'The $29 A Month Low Rate'
Other than feeling that I should have a lower payment, I have nothing negative to report. It's very hassle-free.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
A large national insurance company, GEICO offers a competitive insurance rate for high-risk drivers. The company also offers a number of discounts to drivers, each of which could save you upward of 25%, according to its website.
Between the competitive rates for higher-risk drivers and the availability of discounts, Volunteer State drivers who have somewhat spotty driving records may find savings with GEICO.
Pros
Many discounts available
Award-winning mobile phone app and website
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Southeast region
Rideshare and new-car replacement coverage not available
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$26/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$52/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,696 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (975)
Suzanne
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Security is Important, but USAA is Unrealistic. It's OK Once You Finally Get to a Human.
They are supposed to be a lot cheaper than other insurances, but they are not.
George
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
Never a problem
Great
Isaiah
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
Challenging Coverage and High Policy Price During Deployment
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
886
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
More than 470,000 veterans and more than 18,000 active-duty service members live in Tennessee. Each of these military members and their families may qualify for auto insurance through USAA — an auto insurance company that consistently scores very well for customer service and claims satisfaction.
USAA even offers unique discounts for military members, like a discount for storing a vehicle during deployment.
Pros
Excellent J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings
Access to banking and investment products in addition to insurance
Savings of up to 30% with SafePilot program
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Available only to military members, veterans, and qualifying family members
Very low customer review rating on the BBB website
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 157 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (97)
Keith
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
My Experience with Auto Owners
I recommend checking around with other car insurance companies as well.
Stephen
February 19, 2025
Verified Review
Trying to Lower My Insurance Cost
I find the representatives to be fair and friendly. They answer all my questions. I'm just trying to lower my bills and get a better price on insurance.
Mary
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Online Comparisons Name Progressive as Having the Lowest Rates
I initially thought my rates were high due to increases in premiums this year. However, after requesting online comparisons, I found that my current insurance company, Progressive, offered the lowest rates.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
871
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Drivers in Tennessee looking for a more personalized car insurance experience may want to check out Auto-Owners. This car insurance company exclusively sells coverage through independent insurance agents. While that means you can’t get a quote or purchase a car insurance policy online, it also ensures that you can develop a relationship with your insurance agent.
Auto-Owners offers affordable rates, several insurance discounts, and a number of optional coverages. Unique add-ons include additional expense, road-trouble service, diminished value, and loan or lease gap coverage.
Pros
Multiple discounts available
Represented by more than 48,000 independent insurance agents
Lower-than-average number of complaints with the NAIC
Cons
Quotes not available online
Low customer review rating on the BBB website
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Tennessee to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Tennessee
If you want to find the best car insurance policy for your needs, you can use the following strategies to determine the right company. Which car insurance company offers the right coverage level at the right price for your needs will depend on your driving record, age, and coverage needs.
Figure out how much coverage you need
To find a good car insurance policy, it’s crucial to determine how much coverage you need. Drivers in Tennessee legally have to carry $25,000 per person in bodily injury liability, $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.[2] The state minimum-coverage requirements may be enough if you have an old or cheap car not worth much more than what you’d pay for more coverage.
You may want to increase your liability coverage limits and protect your vehicle with a full-coverage car insurance policy — especially if you have a new or expensive vehicle. Full-coverage car insurance typically includes collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, and uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage.
Uninsured motorist coverage may be especially important for Tennessee drivers. In 2022, 21% of Tennessee motorists were uninsured.[3]
Read reviews from other customers
Customer review sites like the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot aggregate reviews from current policyholders. Reading through these reviews — and any responses the companies make to the reviews — can help you have a better understanding of what kind of experience you may have as a policyholder.
Don’t forget third-party scores and ratings
In addition to customer reviews, take some time to look through each company’s scores and ratings on third-party websites. You may want to check out the following rating sites:
J.D. Power: This company offers annual studies of customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction among auto insurance companies.
AM Best: This credit-rating agency evaluates the financial stability of insurance companies.
National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC): This organization aggregates complaints against insurance companies annually.
Compare quotes from several insurers
Insurance companies don’t all use the same factors to set your car insurance rates. This means two Tennesseans with similar driving histories, vehicles, and coverage choices may still receive different rates from the same company. It’s important to request quotes from multiple insurers because rates can vary from one insurer to another.
For the exact same level of coverage, you may find cheap car insurance from one company and expensive insurance rates from another. Getting several quotes is the best way to find good value for the car insurance coverage you need. It’s also a good idea to compare coverage limits, endorsement options, and car insurance discounts.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Tennessee
Liability rates start at $22 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average cost of car insurance in Tennessee
Tennessee drivers pay an average of $72 per month for minimum coverage and $150 for full-coverage car insurance. Compare that to the national average cost of $105 per month for liability coverage and $199 for full-coverage car insurance.
The cost of auto insurance has gone up in the past few years, increasing by 6% in Tennessee in 2024, according to an Insurify auto insurance report. Tennesseans may see an increase of another 4% in 2025, according to the same report.
Best car insurance in Tennessee FAQs
Tennessee has many quality car insurance options to choose from, whether you want to purchase state-minimum coverage or a more robust policy. The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding the right car insurance policy for your needs in the Volunteer State.
How much is car insurance in Tennessee?
The overall average car insurance rate in Tennessee is $111 per month. By coverage level, Tennessee drivers pay $72 per month on average for minimum coverage and $150 for full coverage.
How much you pay for car insurance will depend on whether you purchase the state-minimum coverage or a more robust policy with collision and comprehensive coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Tennessee?
The best car insurance company will vary from one Tennessee driver to another. But some of the best insurers in the Volunteer State include State Farm, Travelers, GEICO, USAA, and Auto-Owners. To make sure you get the best policy to fit your needs at a price you can afford, take the time to compare quotes from several insurance companies.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Tennessee?
Tennessee state law requires all drivers to carry a state-minimum coverage level of $25,000 per person in bodily injury liability, $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. Many drivers may choose to increase their liability coverage limits and purchase add-ons like collision and comprehensive coverage.
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.
Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.
Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.