USAA Car Insurance Coverage Options

If you’re looking for minimum coverage or need more add-ons for your lifestyle, USAA makes it easy to customize an auto insurance policy. The company offers options for liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, and more. Each state has its own minimum coverage laws, so be sure to check these.

There are plenty of ways to save if you choose to buy an auto insurance policy with USAA. The best way to keep costs low is to keep claims, collisions, and accidents off your driving record. If you see your expenses spike after getting into an accident, consider defensive driving or driver training courses, which help insurers notice that you’re putting in the work to be a better driver.

Roadside Assistance

If you find yourself in need of a hand, USAA offers roadside assistance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Policyholders with coverage pay absolutely nothing for towing up to 50 miles, changing a flat tire, pulling a stuck vehicle out of mud or snow, jump-starting a dead battery, or unlocking a vehicle. USAA will also deliver fuel if you run out, but at a contracted rate, where fuel fees apply.

Comprehensive Coverage Discount

It’s more likely that members of the U.S. military will find themselves away for work, maybe if they’re deployed or need to temporarily relocate to a military base. For this reason, USAA caters specifically to its clientele with a discount of up to 15 percent on comprehensive coverage, which helps repair or replace a vehicle if it’s damaged from an incident, while their car is stored.

Rental Reimbursement

If your car is in the shop for repairs after damage, USAA will cover the cost of a rental car. Note that the damage needs to be a covered loss and that rental reimbursement and transportation are additional coverages that require an additional premium. Restrictions apply for this special offering, but it’s worth it if you think you’re more likely to get into an accident.

SafePilot Mobile App

Policyholders can save up to 30 percent on their auto insurance premium just for being a safe driver. SafePilot is USAA’s free safe-driving program that shows you how well you’re driving and how you can improve by automatically logging and scoring your trips. When you renew your policy, USAA will let you know of any discounts you’ve earned and will reset your driving score.

