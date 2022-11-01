Cheap Car Insurance in West Virginia (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in West Virginia
There are many reasons to jump in the car when you live in West Virginia, from the rolling hills and mountains to the nearly 80,000 miles of open road. The Mountain State drivers also enjoy cheap car insurance that’s less expensive than the national average. Our guide to West Virginia auto insurance can help you find the cheapest rates so you can hit the road without worry.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in West Virginia is $221 per month, or $2,652 annually.
Progressive is the cheapest provider we found in West Virginia, with average premiums of $122 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in West Virginia
How much is car insurance in West Virginia?
The average cost of car insurance in West Virginia is $221 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
A car insurance policy doesn’t have to break the bank. Insurify gathered average quotes from some of the top providers in the state and found these ultra-affordable rates for West Virginians.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$122
|Safeco
|$136
|Liberty Mutual
|$152
|Nationwide
|$171
|State Auto
|$172
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$195
|Clearcover
|$213
|Dairyland
|$214
|The General
|$267
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in West Virginia
Buying state minimum liability coverage is one way to keep your car insurance costs down. In West Virginia, all drivers must carry $25,000 of bodily injury liability insurance per person, $50,000 of bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 of property damage liability per accident, as well as uninsured motorist coverage with the same minimum coverage limits. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance that just meets the state’s minimum requirements.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$88
|Progressive
|$89
|State Auto
|$98
|Liberty Mutual
|$105
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$127
|Dairyland
|$130
|Clearcover
|$159
|Nationwide
|$164
|The General
|$177
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in West Virginia
Full-coverage car insurance covers more than a liability-only policy. With a full-coverage policy, you’ll usually receive comprehensive insurance and collision insurance. Collision insurance is for when you collide with something, like another car or a telephone pole, while comprehensive covers other perils. You’ll pay higher auto insurance rates than you would with a liability policy, but you’re also more protected in case of an accident.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$151
|Safeco
|$154
|Nationwide
|$174
|Liberty Mutual
|$189
|State Auto
|$200
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$223
|Clearcover
|$264
|Dairyland
|$296
|The General
|$351
Best Car Insurance in West Virginia
The cheapest doesn’t always mean the best—but it doesn’t always mean the most expensive either. You can often find great insurance providers at rates you can still afford. We ranked the top insurance companies in West Virginia according to their Insurify Composite Score, a proprietary rating system that determines the best insurance providers in the state.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$213
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$152
|Nationwide
|89
|$171
|Safeco
|86
|$136
|State Auto
|76
|$172
West Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history is hugely important when it comes to determining your monthly premiums. Insurance companies like to insure good drivers, and they reward them for good driving with lower rates. Here’s how your rates can vary depending on what your driving record looks like.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in West Virginia
A good driver is someone with a clean driving record that has no violations on it. These drivers are considered to be at low risk of causing an accident. As you can see, they can expect to pay relatively low rates from all the insurance companies we researched.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$118
|Safeco
|$120
|State Auto
|$140
|Liberty Mutual
|$142
|Nationwide
|$164
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$173
|Clearcover
|$196
|Dairyland
|$198
|The General
|$237
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in West Virginia
Drivers with DUIs can expect to pay higher rates in most cases because they’re considered to be higher risks than someone with a clean record. However, even if you have a DUI, you can often still find affordable coverage. These are the cheapest car insurance companies we found for drivers with DUIs.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Liberty Mutual
|$102
|Safeco
|$168
|Nationwide
|$197
|Dairyland
|$202
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$250
|The General
|$309
|Progressive
|$368
SR-22 Insurance in West Virginia
SR-22 forms are for drivers who have committed serious driving offenses, like DUIs. They prove that you are carrying the state minimum requirements for insurance. Here are some of the insurance companies that offer SR-22s in West Virginia.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in West Virginia
Causing an accident shows insurance companies that you’re risky to insure, which means your rates will go up. One at-fault accident can negatively impact your insurance for up to three to five years, making it crucial to shop around and find better rates. Here are the best rates we found for West Virginia drivers with at least one at-fault accident on their records.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$120
|Safeco
|$192
|Nationwide
|$195
|Liberty Mutual
|$202
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$273
|Dairyland
|$278
|State Auto
|$285
|Clearcover
|$326
|The General
|$382
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in West Virginia
Insurance companies consider speeding tickets an indicator of risk, just like DUIs and other moving violations. Speeding tickets can stay on your record for three to five years, but you can still find affordable insurance if you look around. We found these average monthly quotes for West Virginia drivers with at least one speeding ticket.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$138
|Nationwide
|$190
|Safeco
|$193
|Liberty Mutual
|$199
|State Auto
|$245
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$264
|Dairyland
|$265
|Clearcover
|$300
|The General
|$372
West Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit scores are another metric that car insurance companies use to determine risk and insurance premiums. Drivers with good credit tend to find better rates than people with poor credit. Some states don’t allow insurers to factor in your credit score at all, while others restrict how insurers use credit scores. However, Virginia is not one of those states.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$191
|Good
|$204
|Average
|$237
|Poor
|$295
West Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Because of their relative inexperience when it comes to driving, young drivers have a higher risk profile, which means higher premiums. More mature drivers can expect their insurance premiums to drop the older they get until they reach their senior years, at which time rates tend to start going up again. These quotes demonstrate how much premiums can vary depending on how old you are, from teen drivers to people in their 80s.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$402
|Under 25
|$307
|20s
|$226
|30s
|$163
|40s
|$168
|50s
|$152
|60s
|$149
|70s
|$160
|80+
|$144
Car Insurance Rates in West Virginia Cities
Car insurance costs in West Virginia can vary significantly by city. We analyzed the average monthly car insurance costs for these 10 West Virginia cities.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Elkins
|$152
|Clarksburg
|$167
|Keyser
|$173
|Wheeling
|$181
|Charleston
|$194
|Inwood
|$201
|Princeton
|$205
|Charles Town
|$223
|Chapmanville
|$263
|War
|$349
West Virginia Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and West Virginia is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in West Virginia will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in West Virginia.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in West Virginia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on West Virginia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in West Virginia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. West Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodiliy injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In West Virginia, motorists are required to purchase the same level of insurance for this coverage as liability coverage.
West Virginia DMV Information
The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles handles many important tasks related to driving, such as issuing and renewing driver’s licenses, ID cards, license plates, and car registrations. They also issue vehicle titles.
Public Transportation in West Virginia
There is no statewide public transportation, but 32 counties are served by 18 public transit agencies that provide transportation services. Some serve individual cities, like how the Weirton Transit Corporation serves the City of Weirton area. Others are regional and serve several counties.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in West Virginia
The best thing you can do to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from different insurance companies. Insurify simplifies the process by bringing together quotes from all the top insurers, making it easy to see which policies offer the best combination of low rates and good reviews.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in West Virginia
Yes. West Virginia drivers need to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance and uninsured motorist coverage to drive legally in the state. These limits include $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability; $25,000 of property damage liability; $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of uninsured motorist bodily injury; and $25,000 of uninsured motorist property damage liability.
While you are comparing quotes, also check to see who offers the best car insurance discounts. Insurance companies offer discounts for all kinds of things, from good grades to military service or even simply signing up for paperless billing. You can also lower premium costs by accepting a higher deductible.
Car insurance costs vary greatly. We found an average cost of $221, with some rates as low as $88 for very basic liability-only coverage.
Car insurance rates often go up every year because of several factors. People are driving more, which means more accidents. Auto repairs and healthcare are more expensive, which means insurance companies charge more to cover what they’re paying out. More severe weather is also driving up the number and cost of claims.
PIP is not required in West Virginia. The driver who causes a crash is responsible for the property and bodily injury damages caused to everyone else who gets hurt in the crash.
Insurify Insights
How West Virginia Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in West Virginia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how West Virginia drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in West Virginia
#38
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#41
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#27
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#27
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. West Virginia is the #40 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #40
- Percent of drivers in West Virginia with an accident: 7.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. West Virginia is the #27 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #27
- Percent of drivers in West Virginia with a DUI: 1.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. West Virginia is the #41 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #41
- Percent of drivers in West Virginia with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. West Virginia is the #42 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #42
- Percent of drivers in West Virginia with a rude driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. West Virginia is the #38 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #38
- Percent of drivers in West Virginia with a speeding ticket: 7%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. West Virginia is the #19 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #19
- Percent of drivers in West Virginia with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
