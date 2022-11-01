4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in West Virginia (2022)

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Insurance Writer
Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in West Virginia

There are many reasons to jump in the car when you live in West Virginia, from the rolling hills and mountains to the nearly 80,000 miles of open road. The Mountain State drivers also enjoy cheap car insurance that’s less expensive than the national average. Our guide to West Virginia auto insurance can help you find the cheapest rates so you can hit the road without worry.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in West Virginia is $221 per month, or $2,652 annually.

  • Progressive is the cheapest provider we found in West Virginia, with average premiums of $122 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in West Virginia

How much is car insurance in West Virginia?

The average cost of car insurance in West Virginia is $221 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

A car insurance policy doesn’t have to break the bank. Insurify gathered average quotes from some of the top providers in the state and found these ultra-affordable rates for West Virginians.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$122
Safeco$136
Liberty Mutual$152
Nationwide$171
State Auto$172
Midvale Home & Auto$195
Clearcover$213
Dairyland$214
The General$267
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in West Virginia

Buying state minimum liability coverage is one way to keep your car insurance costs down. In West Virginia, all drivers must carry $25,000 of bodily injury liability insurance per person, $50,000 of bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 of property damage liability per accident, as well as uninsured motorist coverage with the same minimum coverage limits. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance that just meets the state’s minimum requirements.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco$88
Progressive$89
State Auto$98
Liberty Mutual$105
Midvale Home & Auto$127
Dairyland$130
Clearcover$159
Nationwide$164
The General$177
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in West Virginia

Full-coverage car insurance covers more than a liability-only policy. With a full-coverage policy, you’ll usually receive comprehensive insurance and collision insurance. Collision insurance is for when you collide with something, like another car or a telephone pole, while comprehensive covers other perils. You’ll pay higher auto insurance rates than you would with a liability policy, but you’re also more protected in case of an accident.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$151
Safeco$154
Nationwide$174
Liberty Mutual$189
State Auto$200
Midvale Home & Auto$223
Clearcover$264
Dairyland$296
The General$351
Best Car Insurance in West Virginia

The cheapest doesn’t always mean the best—but it doesn’t always mean the most expensive either. You can often find great insurance providers at rates you can still afford. We ranked the top insurance companies in West Virginia according to their Insurify Composite Score, a proprietary rating system that determines the best insurance providers in the state.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$213
Liberty Mutual82$152
Nationwide89$171
Safeco86$136
State Auto76$172
Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

West Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history is hugely important when it comes to determining your monthly premiums. Insurance companies like to insure good drivers, and they reward them for good driving with lower rates. Here’s how your rates can vary depending on what your driving record looks like.

High-Risk Car Insurance West Virginia

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in West Virginia

A good driver is someone with a clean driving record that has no violations on it. These drivers are considered to be at low risk of causing an accident. As you can see, they can expect to pay relatively low rates from all the insurance companies we researched.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$118
Safeco$120
State Auto$140
Liberty Mutual$142
Nationwide$164
Midvale Home & Auto$173
Clearcover$196
Dairyland$198
The General$237
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in West Virginia

Drivers with DUIs can expect to pay higher rates in most cases because they’re considered to be higher risks than someone with a clean record. However, even if you have a DUI, you can often still find affordable coverage. These are the cheapest car insurance companies we found for drivers with DUIs.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Liberty Mutual$102
Safeco$168
Nationwide$197
Dairyland$202
Midvale Home & Auto$250
The General$309
Progressive$368
SR-22 Insurance West Virginia

SR-22 Insurance in West Virginia

SR-22 forms are for drivers who have committed serious driving offenses, like DUIs. They prove that you are carrying the state minimum requirements for insurance. Here are some of the insurance companies that offer SR-22s in West Virginia.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in West Virginia

Causing an accident shows insurance companies that you’re risky to insure, which means your rates will go up. One at-fault accident can negatively impact your insurance for up to three to five years, making it crucial to shop around and find better rates. Here are the best rates we found for West Virginia drivers with at least one at-fault accident on their records.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$120
Safeco$192
Nationwide$195
Liberty Mutual$202
Midvale Home & Auto$273
Dairyland$278
State Auto$285
Clearcover$326
The General$382
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in West Virginia

Insurance companies consider speeding tickets an indicator of risk, just like DUIs and other moving violations. Speeding tickets can stay on your record for three to five years, but you can still find affordable insurance if you look around. We found these average monthly quotes for West Virginia drivers with at least one speeding ticket.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$138
Nationwide$190
Safeco$193
Liberty Mutual$199
State Auto$245
Midvale Home & Auto$264
Dairyland$265
Clearcover$300
The General$372
Bad Credit Car Insurance West Virginia

West Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Credit scores are another metric that car insurance companies use to determine risk and insurance premiums. Drivers with good credit tend to find better rates than people with poor credit. Some states don’t allow insurers to factor in your credit score at all, while others restrict how insurers use credit scores. However, Virginia is not one of those states.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$191
Good$204
Average$237
Poor$295
West Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Because of their relative inexperience when it comes to driving, young drivers have a higher risk profile, which means higher premiums. More mature drivers can expect their insurance premiums to drop the older they get until they reach their senior years, at which time rates tend to start going up again. These quotes demonstrate how much premiums can vary depending on how old you are, from teen drivers to people in their 80s.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$402
Under 25$307
20s$226
30s$163
40s$168
50s$152
60s$149
70s$160
80+$144
Car Insurance Rates in West Virginia Cities

Car insurance costs in West Virginia can vary significantly by city. We analyzed the average monthly car insurance costs for these 10 West Virginia cities.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Elkins$152
Clarksburg$167
Keyser$173
Wheeling$181
Charleston$194
Inwood$201
Princeton$205
Charles Town$223
Chapmanville$263
War$349

West Virginia Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and West Virginia is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in West Virginia will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in West Virginia.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in West Virginia

All motor vehicles operated or parked on West Virginia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in West Virginia[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. West Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodiliy injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In West Virginia, motorists are required to purchase the same level of insurance for this coverage as liability coverage.

West Virginia DMV Information

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles handles many important tasks related to driving, such as issuing and renewing driver’s licenses, ID cards, license plates, and car registrations. They also issue vehicle titles.

Public Transportation in West Virginia

There is no statewide public transportation, but 32 counties are served by 18 public transit agencies that provide transportation services. Some serve individual cities, like how the Weirton Transit Corporation serves the City of Weirton area. Others are regional and serve several counties.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in West Virginia

The best thing you can do to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from different insurance companies. Insurify simplifies the process by bringing together quotes from all the top insurers, making it easy to see which policies offer the best combination of low rates and good reviews.

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in West Virginia

  • Yes. West Virginia drivers need to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance and uninsured motorist coverage to drive legally in the state. These limits include $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability; $25,000 of property damage liability; $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of uninsured motorist bodily injury; and $25,000 of uninsured motorist property damage liability.

  • While you are comparing quotes, also check to see who offers the best car insurance discounts. Insurance companies offer discounts for all kinds of things, from good grades to military service or even simply signing up for paperless billing. You can also lower premium costs by accepting a higher deductible.

  • Car insurance costs vary greatly. We found an average cost of $221, with some rates as low as $88 for very basic liability-only coverage.

  • Car insurance rates often go up every year because of several factors. People are driving more, which means more accidents. Auto repairs and healthcare are more expensive, which means insurance companies charge more to cover what they’re paying out. More severe weather is also driving up the number and cost of claims.

  • PIP is not required in West Virginia. The driver who causes a crash is responsible for the property and bodily injury damages caused to everyone else who gets hurt in the crash.

Insurify Insights

How West Virginia Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in West Virginia below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how West Virginia drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in West Virginia

#38

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#41

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#27

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#27

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. West Virginia is the #40 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #40
    • Percent of drivers in West Virginia with an accident: 7.3%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. West Virginia is the #27 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #27
    • Percent of drivers in West Virginia with a DUI: 1.4%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. West Virginia is the #41 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #41
    • Percent of drivers in West Virginia with a reckless driving offense: 1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. West Virginia is the #42 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #42
    • Percent of drivers in West Virginia with a rude driving violation: 1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. West Virginia is the #38 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #38
    • Percent of drivers in West Virginia with a speeding ticket: 7%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. West Virginia is the #19 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #19
    • Percent of drivers in West Virginia with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. West Virginia Insurance Commisioner. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
