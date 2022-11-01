Cheap Car Insurance in West Virginia (2022)

West Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history is hugely important when it comes to determining your monthly premiums. Insurance companies like to insure good drivers, and they reward them for good driving with lower rates. Here’s how your rates can vary depending on what your driving record looks like.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in West Virginia

A good driver is someone with a clean driving record that has no violations on it. These drivers are considered to be at low risk of causing an accident. As you can see, they can expect to pay relatively low rates from all the insurance companies we researched.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $118 Safeco $120 State Auto $140 Liberty Mutual $142 Nationwide $164 Midvale Home & Auto $173 Clearcover $196 Dairyland $198 The General $237

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in West Virginia

Drivers with DUIs can expect to pay higher rates in most cases because they’re considered to be higher risks than someone with a clean record. However, even if you have a DUI, you can often still find affordable coverage. These are the cheapest car insurance companies we found for drivers with DUIs.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Liberty Mutual $102 Safeco $168 Nationwide $197 Dairyland $202 Midvale Home & Auto $250 The General $309 Progressive $368

SR-22 Insurance in West Virginia

SR-22 forms are for drivers who have committed serious driving offenses, like DUIs. They prove that you are carrying the state minimum requirements for insurance. Here are some of the insurance companies that offer SR-22s in West Virginia.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in West Virginia

Causing an accident shows insurance companies that you’re risky to insure, which means your rates will go up. One at-fault accident can negatively impact your insurance for up to three to five years, making it crucial to shop around and find better rates. Here are the best rates we found for West Virginia drivers with at least one at-fault accident on their records.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $120 Safeco $192 Nationwide $195 Liberty Mutual $202 Midvale Home & Auto $273 Dairyland $278 State Auto $285 Clearcover $326 The General $382

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in West Virginia

Insurance companies consider speeding tickets an indicator of risk, just like DUIs and other moving violations. Speeding tickets can stay on your record for three to five years, but you can still find affordable insurance if you look around. We found these average monthly quotes for West Virginia drivers with at least one speeding ticket.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $138 Nationwide $190 Safeco $193 Liberty Mutual $199 State Auto $245 Midvale Home & Auto $264 Dairyland $265 Clearcover $300 The General $372

