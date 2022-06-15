The Best Cheap Car Insurance for Seniors (2022)

How much does car insurance cost for seniors?

How much does car insurance cost for seniors? The cost of car insurance varies for seniors, but many insurance companies offer senior discounts and special auto insurance policies for older drivers.

The good news is that the average monthly cost of car insurance for seniors is typically much, much lower than it would be for, say, a 21-year-old, especially if you have remained accident-free for much of your driving history. The better driving habits you have, the more insurance companies will see you as a safe driver resulting in lower rates.

The easiest way to find the best and cheapest car insurance as a senior is to shop around between lots of insurance companies and look for car insurance discounts that can lower the cost of your policy. When you compare policies side-by-side, you can see your coverage options and price comparison from the nation’s most well-known insurance providers.

Travelers

Travelers is a big name in car insurance. It’s one of the biggest insurers nationwide and offers a wide spectrum of coverage, from a basic policy to full-coverage car insurance. Our lowest-cost quote was from Travelers, at just $44 per month for policyholders in Massachusetts.

A few of the discounts that Travelers offers to senior drivers include:

EFT, pay in full, good payer disconts

Multi-policy discount

Continuous insurance discount

Good student discount

Safe driver discount

IntelliDrive® program

National General

National General offers insurance for high-risk drivers who have had a hard time finding eligibility for insurance elsewhere. It offers extremely affordable coverage, quoting us just $45 per month for a driver in Ohio, and the company offers SR-22 forms if you need one. It also has a claims satisfaction guarantee, which will wave up to $250 of your deductible.

A few of the discounts that National General offers to senior drivers include:

Paying-in-full discount

Multi-car discount

Defensive driving course discount

Bundling discount

Low-mileage discount

Electronic billing discount

Anti-theft device discount

Auto-pay discount

Direct Auto

Direct Auto’s mission is to offer affordable insurance to everyone, no matter your age. It also had some of the best rates we could find, at just $51 per month for a driver in North Carolina. The company provides the same premium convenience and services you expect from major insurance providers and even offers term life insurance if you need it.

A few of the discounts that Direct Auto offers to senior drivers include:

Good driver discount

Multi-car discount

Bundling discount

Prior coverage discount

Midvale Home & Auto

Midvale Home & Auto is an online insurance company from a subsidiary of American Family, a Wisconsin-based insurer with more than 90 years of experience and an excellent A.M. Best financial strength rating. The company offers simple and straightforward auto coverage with 24/7 assistance for claims and flexible billing options that you can customize.

A few of the discounts that Midvale Home & Auto offers to senior drivers include:

Multi-product discount

Multi-car discount

Electronic billing discount

Auto-pap discount

Pay-in-full discount

Progressive

Progressive is one of the largest insurers in the nation. A recent J.D. Power study gave Progressive high marks for customer satisfaction. Like many insurers, Progressive also offers a wide variety of policy discounts that will fit the needs of most driver profiles, especially for that of senior-aged drivers.

A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to senior drivers include: