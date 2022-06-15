The Best Cheap Car Insurance for Seniors (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
You’ve enjoyed the lowest auto insurance rates of your life throughout your 50s, but you may notice that as you reach your golden years, your insurance premiums are creeping back up again. Fortunately, there are auto insurance policies and senior discounts designed especially for older drivers.
Use our guide to finding affordable car insurance to understand how your auto insurance rates are calculated and how you can lower the cost of car insurance, even for young adults. Check out Insurify and start comparing car insurance today. This simple tool helps you find the cheap car insurance you need from all the best car insurance companies.
Quick Facts
Senior female drivers pay an average of $150 per month for car insurance, while senior male drivers pay an average of $163 per month.
Massachusetts, Ohio, and Maine have the cheapest average car insurance rates for seniors.
Insurance quote-comparison sites, like Insurify, are the best way to find the cheapest rates personalized to your unique driving profile.
Best Car Insurance Companies for Seniors
There are many options for car insurance out there, including big names you might have heard of, such as Nationwide, GEICO, Allstate, State Farm, The Hartford, and USAA. However, the big names that you’ve seen advertisements for aren’t always the companies with the best driver discounts. Here are the lowest car insurance quotes for mature drivers that we found.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$44
|National General
|$45
|Safeco
|$80
|Farners
|$89
|Freedom National
|$92
|Dairyland
|$95
|Bristol West
|$113
|Kemper
|$117
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender
Most car insurance companies consider age and gender when determining the cost of annual premiums. As you probably know, age tends to correspond to driving experience, while gender can be a predictor of risk. Insurance companies typically give female drivers lower rates because they are believed to take fewer risks than men, though this is outlawed in some states.
For example, we found that senior female drivers pay an average of $150 a month, with one company quoting us a rate as low as $82. Our hypothetical senior male driver would pay an average of $163, with the lowest rate at $84. When analyzing car insurance rates by age, drivers over 70 years old pay way more on average, regardless of gender.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
How much does car insurance cost for seniors?
How much does car insurance cost for seniors?
The cost of car insurance varies for seniors, but many insurance companies offer senior discounts and special auto insurance policies for older drivers.
The good news is that the average monthly cost of car insurance for seniors is typically much, much lower than it would be for, say, a 21-year-old, especially if you have remained accident-free for much of your driving history. The better driving habits you have, the more insurance companies will see you as a safe driver resulting in lower rates.
The easiest way to find the best and cheapest car insurance as a senior is to shop around between lots of insurance companies and look for car insurance discounts that can lower the cost of your policy. When you compare policies side-by-side, you can see your coverage options and price comparison from the nation’s most well-known insurance providers.
Travelers
Travelers is a big name in car insurance. It’s one of the biggest insurers nationwide and offers a wide spectrum of coverage, from a basic policy to full-coverage car insurance. Our lowest-cost quote was from Travelers, at just $44 per month for policyholders in Massachusetts.
A few of the discounts that Travelers offers to senior drivers include:
EFT, pay in full, good payer disconts
Multi-policy discount
Continuous insurance discount
Good student discount
Safe driver discount
IntelliDrive® program
National General
National General offers insurance for high-risk drivers who have had a hard time finding eligibility for insurance elsewhere. It offers extremely affordable coverage, quoting us just $45 per month for a driver in Ohio, and the company offers SR-22 forms if you need one. It also has a claims satisfaction guarantee, which will wave up to $250 of your deductible.
A few of the discounts that National General offers to senior drivers include:
Paying-in-full discount
Multi-car discount
Defensive driving course discount
Bundling discount
Low-mileage discount
Electronic billing discount
Anti-theft device discount
Auto-pay discount
Direct Auto
Direct Auto’s mission is to offer affordable insurance to everyone, no matter your age. It also had some of the best rates we could find, at just $51 per month for a driver in North Carolina. The company provides the same premium convenience and services you expect from major insurance providers and even offers term life insurance if you need it.
A few of the discounts that Direct Auto offers to senior drivers include:
Good driver discount
Multi-car discount
Bundling discount
Prior coverage discount
Midvale Home & Auto
Midvale Home & Auto is an online insurance company from a subsidiary of American Family, a Wisconsin-based insurer with more than 90 years of experience and an excellent A.M. Best financial strength rating. The company offers simple and straightforward auto coverage with 24/7 assistance for claims and flexible billing options that you can customize.
A few of the discounts that Midvale Home & Auto offers to senior drivers include:
Multi-product discount
Multi-car discount
Electronic billing discount
Auto-pap discount
Pay-in-full discount
Progressive
Progressive is one of the largest insurers in the nation. A recent J.D. Power study gave Progressive high marks for customer satisfaction. Like many insurers, Progressive also offers a wide variety of policy discounts that will fit the needs of most driver profiles, especially for that of senior-aged drivers.
A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to senior drivers include:
Multi-policy discount
Multi-car discount
Good driver discount
Online billing discount
Pay-in-full discount
Auto-pay discount
Best Auto Insurance Discounts for Seniors
Discounts are an easy way to lower the cost of your car insurance, and many insurers offer them. Senior drivers likely qualify for several discounts, including:
|Discounts for Seniors
|How to Get It
|Companies That Offer It
|Multi-Policy Discount
|Bundling multiple policies from the same company
|Travelers, National General, Direct Auto, Midvale Home & Auto, Progressive, Allstate, GEICO, others
|Multi-Car Discount
|Insuring multiple cars with the same company
|Nearly all insurance companies offer this
|Homeowners Discount
|Owning a home
|Travelers, Direct Auto, Progressive, Farmers, State Farm, GEICO, Allstate, Nationwide
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance
Discounts aren’t the only way to lower your car insurance premium. There are other things you can do to save money, including these cost-cutting strategies.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Comparing quotes from different car insurance companies is one of the best things you can do to save money. You never know when you could find the same policy for less money somewhere else. Online tools like Insurify can make this process easy and painless.
Drive an Older, Safer Car
Newer cars are more expensive to insure because they’re more expensive to replace. Drive an older car to keep costs low. Make sure it has standard safety equipment, like airbags, to qualify for additional cost reductions.
Select a High-Deductible Plan
A high deductible means lower premiums. Insurance companies charge more if they believe they’ll have to pay out more after an accident; by choosing a higher deductible, you’re essentially shifting some of that risk to yourself.
Keep a Clean Driving Record
Staying out of accidents keeps your premiums low because insurers know you’re not a risk. Keep clear of moving violations and at-fault accidents. Drivers with a clean driving record benefit from the lowest car insurance rates.
Maintain a Good Credit Score
You’ve worked hard to maintain your credit score, and car insurance is another place where having a high credit score can help you. People with good credit are statistically less likely to get in at-fault accidents.
Take Advantage of Discounts
Cash in on all the car insurance discounts you might be eligible for. Some might include:
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Seniors
Senior drivers who live in the following states will enjoy the low car insurance rates that come with their location:
|State
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Premium
|Massachusetts
|Travelers
|$44
|Ohio
|National General
|$45
|Maine
|Travelers
|$51
|North Carolina
|Direct Auto
|$51
|Indiana
|National General
|$52
|Wisconsin
|National General
|$52
|Tennessee
|National General
|$53
|Mississippi
|National General
|$54
|Illinois
|National General
|$55
|Idaho
|Travelers
|$61
|Oregon
|National General
|$62
|Iowa
|Midvale
|$69
|New Hampshire
|Midvale
|$74
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
It is possible to find affordable car insurance as a senior citizen. It starts with getting quotes from several insurers to make sure you’re getting the best rate possible. The best thing you can do for your car insurance premiums – and your wallet – is to compare quotes from several insurers to make sure you’re getting the best rates possible.
Shopping for car insurance doesn’t have to be a stressful experience. With just a little research, you can find the right policy. Check out Insurify today to compare insurance companies and find the best car insurance for you.
Frequently Asked Questions
The rate you’ll pay depends on your age, location, and other factors. Premiums can vary quite a bit. For example, the cheapest monthly rate we found was $44, while the highest was $193. That’s why it pays to shop around.
Rates vary so much that the best thing to do is to get several auto insurance quotes and compare them with each other. Insurify makes this easy and painless. Just answer a few questions about yourself, your car, and your driving history, and see what rates and perks insurers will offer you.
Having a good driving record proves to insurance companies that you’re a low-risk driver. Insurers like low-risk drivers because they’re less likely to have to pay out for an accident. If you can prove you’re a low risk by continuing to drive safely, your rates will adjust to reflect that fact.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.