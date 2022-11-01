Cheap Car Insurance in Delaware (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Delaware
Delaware may be small, but it’s growing. If you’re moving there soon, you might become the millionth resident! Even though Delaware is small, it’s situated on some of the main travel arteries of the Eastern Seaboard and is among the most densely populated states. This makes accidents frequent and cheap car insurance rates for Delaware drivers hard to find.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Delaware is $306 per month, or $3,672 annually.
Midvale Home & Auto is the cheapest provider we found in Delaware, with average premiums of $229 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Delaware
How much is car insurance in Delaware?
The average cost of car insurance in Delaware is $306 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Finding the cheapest car insurance premiums for you and your family is a game of numbers: How many car insurance quotes are you willing to seek out to find the best rates? Well, we’ve done some of that work for you. Here are the auto insurance companies in Delaware that provide the lowest auto insurance quotes, according to Insurify data:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$229
|Travelers
|$231
|Progressive
|$242
|Nationwide
|$294
|Liberty Mutual
|$309
|Dairyland
|$348
|Direct Auto
|$512
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Delaware
If your car isn’t worth much, consider these insurance companies, which have the best rates on state minimum liability coverage. You’ll have property damage liability and bodily injury liability coverage if you’re at fault in an accident—but you’ll pay your medical bills and property damage costs out of pocket. Minimum coverage is a sure path to cheap car insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$180
|Travelers
|$184
|Progressive
|$213
|Dairyland
|$239
|Liberty Mutual
|$260
|Nationwide
|$284
|Direct Auto
|$534
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Delaware
With full-coverage car insurance, you’ll have liability coverage to pay for damage you cause, but you’ll also have comprehensive coverage for theft, vandalism, and weather damage and collision coverage to pay for property damage to your precious vehicle, no matter who’s at fault in an accident. These companies offer the cheapest full-coverage Delaware car insurance:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$246
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$246
|Progressive
|$267
|Nationwide
|$299
|Liberty Mutual
|$338
|Dairyland
|$428
|Direct Auto
|$502
Best Car Insurance in Delaware
The cheapest insurance isn’t always the best auto insurance policy. Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers are three insurance companies that not only offer some of the cheapest car insurance in the state—they also earn high Insurify Composite Scores for financial strength and customer satisfaction. Turn to them first if you’re looking for the best Delaware auto insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$294
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$309
|Travelers
|80
|$231
Delaware Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your auto insurance rates depend on a number of factors: location and your vehicle’s make, model, and mileage are just the tip of the iceberg. These insurance companies offer the best car insurance quotes for all Delaware drivers. Whether your driving record has a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or a DUI on it, there’s an insurance company with the best rates for you.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Delaware
Insurance companies love good drivers like out-of-staters love Delaware’s tax-free shopping. A clean driving record has no violations in the last five years, meaning speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other write-ups and fines. Some companies will ignore one or two minor violations. These companies have the cheapest insurance in Delaware for good drivers:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$201
|Travelers
|$214
|Progressive
|$245
|Nationwide
|$270
|Liberty Mutual
|$302
|Dairyland
|$331
|Direct Auto
|$487
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Delaware
Everyone knows that a DUI can spike your car insurance rates—but with a little comparison-shopping, your auto insurance coverage premiums can stay reasonable, even with a DUI on your driving record. For starters, these auto insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance quotes to Delaware drivers with DUIs:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Liberty Mutual
|$235
|Travelers
|$260
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$274
|Progressive
|$279
|Dairyland
|$333
|Nationwide
|$352
|Direct Auto
|$576
SR-22 Insurance in Delaware
If you get your driver’s license suspended, many states will require you to have special liability car insurance called SR-22 insurance to get it back. You can get SR-22 insurance from most companies. They have to notify the state that they’re providing you special insurance, and you carry a certificate that proves it. But in Delaware, an SR-22 isn’t required—so no worries!
If you are just getting your driver’s license reinstated, here are some insurance companies that offer friendly rates for Delaware drivers with a spotty driving record.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Delaware
Unfortunately, if you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, you’re going to pay a higher average cost of car insurance than most. This makes hunting for the cheapest insurance all the more important and rewarding. To get started, here are the insurance companies that offer the most enticing auto insurance quotes for Delaware drivers with at-fault accidents.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$243
|Progressive
|$276
|Liberty Mutual
|$324
|Nationwide
|$340
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$349
|Dairyland
|$414
|Direct Auto
|$613
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Delaware
You know that insurance providers don’t like to see speeding tickets on your driving record. But take heart. Some car insurance companies are much more forgiving than others. The top Delaware car insurance providers still have affordable insurance policies for Delaware drivers with speeding tickets. Check them out here:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$251
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$277
|Travelers
|$286
|Liberty Mutual
|$362
|Nationwide
|$376
|Dairyland
|$402
|Direct Auto
|$650
Delaware Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
A healthy credit score can help you get loans, but it’s also a great way to get cheap car insurance. In Delaware, where most credit card companies are based, the power of the credit score is a bit ironic. Depending on your credit score, these are some of the average rates you can expect to pay for Delaware car insurance:
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$235
|Good
|$250
|Average
|$292
|Poor
|$363
Delaware Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Among the many aspects of life that get better with age are auto insurance rates. Young drivers—especially teen drivers—get hit with very high car insurance premiums in Delaware. But, as you can see in this table, by your late 20s, your rates fall every decade, especially once you hit your 50s. Birthdays can be hard, but cheaper auto insurance is always worth celebrating.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$628
|Under 25
|$469
|20s
|$365
|30s
|$282
|40s
|$282
|50s
|$260
|60s
|$217
|70s
|$201
|80+
|$216
Car Insurance Rates in Delaware Cities
In dense areas where you’re more likely to wind up in an at-fault accident, car insurance companies will charge higher rates. In this table, you’ll see that Wilmington, Delaware’s largest city, has the highest average premiums, and Dover, which is about half the size of Wilmington, is almost $45 per month cheaper on average. But the variation between cities isn’t extreme.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Wilmington
|$344
|Newark
|$293
|New Castle
|$346
|Dover
|$274
|Bear
|$309
|Seaford
|$275
|Middletown
|$289
Delaware Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Delaware is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Delaware will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Delaware.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Delaware
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Delaware roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Delaware[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Delaware is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$15,000 per person for PIP
$30,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Delaware DMV Information
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) provides driver education, administers driver’s licenses to Delaware drivers and ID cards to Delaware residents, audits uninsured motorists, and issues titles and registration to Delaware vehicles. The DMV also regulates gas stations and other fuel services and manages tolling for the state, including the super-busy I-95 corridor.
There are four Delaware DMV facilities where you can access these services, in Wilmington, New Castle, Dover, and Georgetown. Many of the DMV’s services are also available online. Visit the Delaware DMV website to get answers to FAQs on your car’s registration or your driver’s license.
Public Transportation in Delaware
DART First State is the only public transportation system that serves the whole state of Delaware. In the summer, DART First State offers buses to the beach, and all year, the buses connect the state’s busier counties, running between Wilmington and Dover, Newark and Dover, Dover and Georgetown, and Lewes and Georgetown.
DART First State also provides transportation within New Castle, Kent, and Sussex Counties. Buses run daily except on some holidays. There’s a mobile app you can use to purchase tickets and plan your trips. The SEPTA train line also connects Wilmington and Newark.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Delaware
Cheap car insurance is attainable for any Delaware driver, regardless of credit score, driving record, marital status, or anything else. Even though insurance rates are higher than the national average, there’s always an insurance company that provides cheap auto insurance to Delaware drivers matching your profile. But even if they’re out there, how do you find them?
You have to start with Insurify. In just a few minutes, you’ll get a free, personalized list of real quotes—with access to exclusive deals—and be well on your way to finding that perfect auto insurance policy, whether you’re looking for full coverage or the state minimum. Try it ASAP!
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Delaware
Yes. All Delaware drivers must have bodily injury liability insurance, property damage liability coverage, underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage, and personal injury protection (PIP). That’s a good slate of liability insurance options, but it doesn’t match a full-coverage car insurance policy, which protects your car in several other crucial situations.
The absolute best way to get cheap auto insurance rates in Delaware is to compare car insurance quotes from as many insurance companies as you can. This will help you find the insurance provider that matches your credit score, driving record, location, and coverage needs. The best place to get all those insurance quotes in one place, for free? Insurify.
Delaware car insurance costs more than the national average: $306 per month, according to Insurify. It’s the price of living so close to so many exciting places on the East Coast—and within driving distance of the Atlantic Ocean. Your car insurance premiums vary by whether you have a clean driving record, good credit, and the coverage limits and deductibles you choose.
Delaware has one of the highest population densities in the country. Crowded streets and heavy traffic make for more accidents, which means insurance companies charge higher rates than other places. Even though average car insurance rates in Delaware are pretty high, if you’re outside of Wilmington, you can potentially pay lower premiums.
Yes. Delaware drivers are required to have at least $15,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage per person and $30,000 per accident. This insurance coverage pays for your medical bills if you are in any car accident, regardless of fault.
Insurify Insights
How Delaware Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Delaware below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Delaware drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Delaware
#29
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#38
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#48
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#48
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Delaware is the #39 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #39
- Percent of drivers in Delaware with an accident: 7.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Delaware is the #48 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #48
- Percent of drivers in Delaware with a DUI: 0.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Delaware is the #22 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #22
- Percent of drivers in Delaware with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Delaware is the #22 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #22
- Percent of drivers in Delaware with a rude driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Delaware is the #29 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #29
- Percent of drivers in Delaware with a speeding ticket: 8%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Delaware is the #27 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #27
- Percent of drivers in Delaware with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022