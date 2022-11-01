Cheap Car Insurance in Delaware (2022)

Delaware Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Delaware is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Delaware will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Delaware.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Delaware

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Delaware roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

Requested by law enforcement

Renewing vehicle registration

The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Delaware[1] are:

$25,000 per person for bodily injury

$50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Delaware is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

$10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

$15,000 per person for PIP

$30,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Delaware DMV Information

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) provides driver education, administers driver’s licenses to Delaware drivers and ID cards to Delaware residents, audits uninsured motorists, and issues titles and registration to Delaware vehicles. The DMV also regulates gas stations and other fuel services and manages tolling for the state, including the super-busy I-95 corridor.

There are four Delaware DMV facilities where you can access these services, in Wilmington, New Castle, Dover, and Georgetown. Many of the DMV’s services are also available online. Visit the Delaware DMV website to get answers to FAQs on your car’s registration or your driver’s license.

Public Transportation in Delaware

DART First State is the only public transportation system that serves the whole state of Delaware. In the summer, DART First State offers buses to the beach, and all year, the buses connect the state’s busier counties, running between Wilmington and Dover, Newark and Dover, Dover and Georgetown, and Lewes and Georgetown.

DART First State also provides transportation within New Castle, Kent, and Sussex Counties. Buses run daily except on some holidays. There’s a mobile app you can use to purchase tickets and plan your trips. The SEPTA train line also connects Wilmington and Newark.